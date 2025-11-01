JEE Main 2026 Notification OUT; Download Session 1 Detailed Information at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- Session 1 registration commences at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Submit applications for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 by November 27
- JEE Main 2026 complete schedule, information bulletin released
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Official Notification: The National Testing Agency has finally released the JEE Main 2026 official notification. The JEE Main 2026 exams will be held in two sessions. Session 1 will be conducted in January 2026, while Session 2 will be conducted in April 2026. Candidates appearing for the engineering entrance exams are advised to complete the online registration and application process before the given deadline.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Schedule
Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exams in January can check the complete schedule here
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online Submission of Application Form
|
October 31 to November 27, 2025
|
Last date of successful transaction of fee through | Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI
|
November 27, 2025
|
Announcement of the City of Examination
|
By the first week of January 2026
|
Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website
|
Will be announced later on the website
|
Date(s) of Examination
|
Between January 21 and 30, 2026
|
Centre, Date and Shift
|
As indicated in the Admit Card
|
Display of Recorded Responses
|
To be announced later on the website
|
Declaration of Result on the NTA website
|
By February 12, 2026 (Tentative)
JEE Main 2026 Session Exam Details
JEE (Main) - 2026 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Check all examination details below.
|
Paper
|
Subjects
|
Section A
|
Section B
|
Mode of the Examination
|
Timing of the Examination (IST)
|
First Shift
|
Second Shift
|
Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)
|
Mathematics
|
20
|
05
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode
|
09:00А.М. to 12:00 Noo
|
03:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M.
|
Physics
|
20
|
05
|
Chemistry
|
20
|
05
|
Total
|
75
|
Paper 2A (B. Arch.)
|
Mathematics - Part 1
|
20
|
05
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, except Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size
|
09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon
|
03:00 P.M. 06:00 P.M.
|
Aptitude Test - Part 2
|
50
|
Drawing Test - Part 3
|
02
|
|
77
|
Paper 2B Planning
|
Mathematics - Part 1
|
20
|
05
|
Aptitude Test - Part 2
|
50
|
Computer-Based Test.
|
09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon
|
03:00 P.M. 06:00 P.M
|
PlanningTest - Part 3
|
25
|
Total
|
100
