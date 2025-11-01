WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

JEE Main 2026 Notification OUT; Download Session 1 Detailed Information at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 1, 2025, 07:52 IST

Download the official JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Notification. Get detailed information on exam dates, application process, eligibility, and more. Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in for updates.


Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Official Notification Out
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Official Notification Out
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Session 1 registration commences at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Submit applications for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 by November 27
  • JEE Main 2026 complete schedule, information bulletin released

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Official Notification: The National Testing Agency has finally released the JEE Main 2026 official notification. The JEE Main 2026 exams will be held in two sessions. Session 1 will be conducted in January 2026, while Session 2 will be conducted in April 2026. Candidates appearing for the engineering entrance exams are advised to complete the online registration and application process before the given deadline. 

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration - Click Here

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Schedule

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exams in January can check the complete schedule here

Events

Dates

Online Submission of Application Form

October 31 to November 27, 2025

Last date of successful transaction of fee through | Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI

November 27, 2025

Announcement of the City of Examination

By the first week of January 2026

Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website

Will be announced later on the website

Date(s) of Examination 

Between January 21 and 30, 2026

Centre, Date and Shift

As indicated in the Admit Card

Display of Recorded Responses 

To be announced later on the website

Declaration of Result on the NTA website

By February 12, 2026 (Tentative)

JEE Main 2026 Session Exam Details

JEE (Main) - 2026 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Check all examination details below.

Paper

Subjects

Section A

Section B

Mode of the Examination

Timing of the Examination (IST) 

First Shift

Second Shift

Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)

Mathematics

20

05

Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

09:00А.М. to 12:00 Noo

03:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M.

Physics

20

05

Chemistry

20

05

Total

75

Paper 2A (B. Arch.)

Mathematics - Part 1

20

05

Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, except Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size

09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon

03:00 P.M. 06:00 P.M. 

Aptitude Test - Part 2

50

Drawing Test - Part 3

02


Total

77

Paper 2B Planning 

Mathematics - Part 1

20

05

      
 

Aptitude Test - Part 2

50

Computer-Based Test. 

09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon

03:00 P.M. 06:00 P.M
 

PlanningTest - Part 3

25
 

Total

100

Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Official Website: Direct link for Registration, Application Link by NTA

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News