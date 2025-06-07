CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026 - Download PDF

CBSE 10th Science Syllabus: Science is not just a subject—it's a gateway to understanding the world around us. The CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus for 2025–26 is carefully designed to help students build a strong foundation in scientific concepts through a balanced mix of theory and practical learning. Aligned with board exam requirements, it encourages logical thinking, problem-solving, and real-life application of knowledge. With a focus on experiential learning, this syllabus makes science engaging and easier to understand for Class 10 students preparing for the CBSE board exams. The syllabus spans five broad units across themes such as materials, living systems, natural phenomena, technological applications, and environmental consciousness. Each unit is crafted to build foundational knowledge for higher studies and nurture curiosity among young minds. Here's the complete syllabus with marking scheme, exam pattern and other useful details for CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2025-2026.

Exclusive! CBSE Class 10 Science REVISED Exam Pattern for Board Exam 2026 CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus: Unit-wise Weightage Unit No. Title Marks I Chemical Substances – Nature and Behaviour 25 II World of Living 25 III Natural Phenomena 12 IV Effects of Current 13 V Natural Resources 5 Total (Theory) 80 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100 Also Check CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 (All Subjects) Highlights of the Class 10 Science 2025-26 Syllabus Theme-Based Approach: Divided into key themes like Materials, The World of Living, Natural Phenomena, and more for structured conceptual understanding. Balanced Curriculum: 50% focus on conceptual knowledge

30% on application

20% on analytical and creative thinking Inclusion of Practical Work:

14 well-defined experiments aligned with theory

Emphasis on observational skills, interpretation, and scientific reasoning Key Learning Areas Chemistry: Acids, bases, salts, metals & non-metals, carbon compounds, and types of chemical reactions.

Acids, bases, salts, metals & non-metals, carbon compounds, and types of chemical reactions. Biology: Life processes, reproduction, control and coordination, heredity, and evolution.

Life processes, reproduction, control and coordination, heredity, and evolution. Physics: Light reflection/refraction, electricity, magnetic effects of current, and optics.

Light reflection/refraction, electricity, magnetic effects of current, and optics. Environmental Science: Ecosystems, pollution, natural resources, and sustainable practices. To check the detailed list of chapter-wise topics to be covered and prepared for the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2025-2026, view and download the syllabus below: CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-2026 Unit I: Chemical Substances – Nature and Behaviour Theme: Materials (Weightage: 25 Marks)

Topics: Chemical Reactions and Equations Chemical reactions and equations

Balanced chemical equation

Types of chemical reactions: Combination Decomposition Displacement Double displacement Precipitation Endothermic and exothermic reactions

Oxidation and reduction Acids, Bases and Salts Definitions (in terms of H⁺ and OH⁻ ions)

Indicators

Chemical properties and uses

Neutralization

Concept of pH scale (logarithmic explanation not required)

Importance of pH in everyday life

Preparation and uses of: Sodium Hydroxide (NaOH) Bleaching powder Baking soda Washing soda Plaster of Paris

Metals and Non-metals Properties of metals and non-metals

Reactivity series

Formation and properties of ionic compounds

Basic metallurgical processes

Corrosion and its prevention Carbon and its Compounds Covalent bonds: Formation and properties

Versatile nature of carbon

Hydrocarbons: Saturated and unsaturated

Homologous series

Nomenclature of: Alkanes Alkenes Alkynes Carbon compounds with functional groups (halogens, alcohol, ketones, aldehydes)

Chemical properties of carbon compounds: Combustion Oxidation Addition Substitution

Ethanol and ethanoic acid (properties and uses)

Soaps and detergents

Unit II: World of Living Theme: The World of the Living (Weightage: 25 Marks) Topics: Life Processes Characteristics of living beings

Nutrition

Respiration

Transport

Excretion (in plants and animals) Control and Coordination Tropic movements in plants

Plant hormones (introduction)

Nervous system in animals: Voluntary, involuntary, and reflex actions

Chemical coordination: Animal hormones Reproduction Reproduction in animals and plants (asexual and sexual)

Reproductive health

Family planning: Needs and methods

Safe sex vs. HIV/AIDS

Childbearing and women’s health Heredity and Evolution Heredity and Mendel’s contribution

Laws for inheritance of traits

Sex determination (brief introduction) Unit III: Natural Phenomena Theme: Natural Phenomena (Weightage: 12 Marks)

Topics: Reflection of Light Curved surfaces (spherical mirrors)

Images formed by spherical mirrors

Centre of curvature, principal axis, focus, focal length

Mirror formula (no derivation)

Magnification Refraction of Light Laws of refraction

Refractive index

Refraction through spherical lenses

Image formation

Lens formula (no derivation)

Magnification

Power of a lens The Human Eye Working of the human eye

Defects of vision and their correction Prism and Light Dispersion Refraction through a prism

Dispersion of light

Scattering of light

Applications in daily life (excluding color of the sun at sunrise and sunset) Unit IV: Effects of Current Theme: How Things Work (Weightage: 13 Marks) Topics: Electric Current Potential difference

Ohm’s law

Resistance and resistivity

Factors affecting resistance

Series and parallel combination of resistors

Applications in daily life Heating Effect of Electric Current Applications in daily life

Electric power

Relationships between P, V, I, and R Magnetic Effects of Current Magnetic field and field lines

Field due to: A current-carrying conductor A coil or solenoid

Force on current-carrying conductor

Fleming’s Left Hand Rule

Direct and alternating current

Frequency of AC

Advantages of AC over DC

Domestic electric circuits

Unit V: Natural Resources Theme: Natural Resources (Weightage: 5 Marks) Topics: Our Environment Ecosystem

Environmental problems

Ozone depletion

Waste production and solutions

Biodegradable and non-biodegradable substances Practical Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Science Since practical work is an integral part of Class 10 Science, students must be well-acquainted with the complete list of experiments and their objectives. Below is the link to download the CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus for the academic session 2025–26: Download CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus PDF CBSE Class 10 Science Internal Assessment 2025-26 Internal assessment for CBSE Class 10 Science for the year 2025-26 will be conducted based on the following components: Components Marks Periodic Assessment (5+5) 10 Subject Enrichment (Practical Work) 05 Portfolio 05 Total 20