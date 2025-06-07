CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026 - Download PDF

CBSE 10th Science Syllabus: Science is not just a subject—it's a gateway to understanding the world around us. The CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus for 2025–26 is carefully designed to help students build a strong foundation in scientific concepts through a balanced mix of theory and practical learning. Aligned with board exam requirements, it encourages logical thinking, problem-solving, and real-life application of knowledge. With a focus on experiential learning, this syllabus makes science engaging and easier to understand for Class 10 students preparing for the CBSE board exams.
The syllabus spans five broad units across themes such as materials, living systems, natural phenomena, technological applications, and environmental consciousness. Each unit is crafted to build foundational knowledge for higher studies and nurture curiosity among young minds. Here's the complete syllabus with marking scheme, exam pattern and other useful details for CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2025-2026.
Exclusive! CBSE Class 10 Science REVISED Exam Pattern for Board Exam 2026
CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus: Unit-wise Weightage
|
Unit No.
|
Title
|
Marks
|
I
|
Chemical Substances – Nature and Behaviour
|
25
|
II
|
World of Living
|
25
|
III
|
Natural Phenomena
|
12
|
IV
|
Effects of Current
|
13
|
V
|
Natural Resources
|
5
|
|
Total (Theory)
|
80
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
|
Grand Total
|
100
Highlights of the Class 10 Science 2025-26 Syllabus
Theme-Based Approach: Divided into key themes like Materials, The World of Living, Natural Phenomena, and more for structured conceptual understanding.
Balanced Curriculum:
- 50% focus on conceptual knowledge
- 30% on application
- 20% on analytical and creative thinking
Inclusion of Practical Work:
- 14 well-defined experiments aligned with theory
- Emphasis on observational skills, interpretation, and scientific reasoning
Key Learning Areas
- Chemistry: Acids, bases, salts, metals & non-metals, carbon compounds, and types of chemical reactions.
- Biology: Life processes, reproduction, control and coordination, heredity, and evolution.
- Physics: Light reflection/refraction, electricity, magnetic effects of current, and optics.
- Environmental Science: Ecosystems, pollution, natural resources, and sustainable practices.
To check the detailed list of chapter-wise topics to be covered and prepared for the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2025-2026, view and download the syllabus below:
CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-2026
Unit I: Chemical Substances – Nature and Behaviour
Theme: Materials (Weightage: 25 Marks)
Topics:
-
Chemical Reactions and Equations
-
Chemical reactions and equations
-
Balanced chemical equation
-
Types of chemical reactions:
-
Combination
-
Decomposition
-
Displacement
-
Double displacement
-
Precipitation
-
Endothermic and exothermic reactions
-
-
Oxidation and reduction
-
-
Acids, Bases and Salts
-
Definitions (in terms of H⁺ and OH⁻ ions)
-
Indicators
-
Chemical properties and uses
-
Neutralization
-
Concept of pH scale (logarithmic explanation not required)
-
Importance of pH in everyday life
-
Preparation and uses of:
-
Sodium Hydroxide (NaOH)
-
Bleaching powder
-
Baking soda
-
Washing soda
-
Plaster of Paris
-
-
-
Metals and Non-metals
-
Properties of metals and non-metals
-
Reactivity series
-
Formation and properties of ionic compounds
-
Basic metallurgical processes
-
Corrosion and its prevention
-
-
Carbon and its Compounds
-
Covalent bonds: Formation and properties
-
Versatile nature of carbon
-
Hydrocarbons: Saturated and unsaturated
-
Homologous series
-
Nomenclature of:
-
Alkanes
-
Alkenes
-
Alkynes
-
Carbon compounds with functional groups (halogens, alcohol, ketones, aldehydes)
-
-
Chemical properties of carbon compounds:
-
Combustion
-
Oxidation
-
Addition
-
Substitution
-
-
Ethanol and ethanoic acid (properties and uses)
-
Soaps and detergents
-
Unit II: World of Living
Theme: The World of the Living (Weightage: 25 Marks)
Topics:
-
Life Processes
-
Characteristics of living beings
-
Nutrition
-
Respiration
-
Transport
-
Excretion (in plants and animals)
-
-
Control and Coordination
-
Tropic movements in plants
-
Plant hormones (introduction)
-
Nervous system in animals:
-
Voluntary, involuntary, and reflex actions
-
-
Chemical coordination: Animal hormones
-
-
Reproduction
-
Reproduction in animals and plants (asexual and sexual)
-
Reproductive health
-
Family planning: Needs and methods
-
Safe sex vs. HIV/AIDS
-
Childbearing and women’s health
-
-
Heredity and Evolution
-
Heredity and Mendel’s contribution
-
Laws for inheritance of traits
-
Sex determination (brief introduction)
-
Unit III: Natural Phenomena
Theme: Natural Phenomena (Weightage: 12 Marks)
Topics:
-
Reflection of Light
-
Curved surfaces (spherical mirrors)
-
Images formed by spherical mirrors
-
Centre of curvature, principal axis, focus, focal length
-
Mirror formula (no derivation)
-
Magnification
-
-
Refraction of Light
-
Laws of refraction
-
Refractive index
-
Refraction through spherical lenses
-
Image formation
-
Lens formula (no derivation)
-
Magnification
-
Power of a lens
-
-
The Human Eye
-
Working of the human eye
-
Defects of vision and their correction
-
-
Prism and Light Dispersion
-
Refraction through a prism
-
Dispersion of light
-
Scattering of light
-
Applications in daily life (excluding color of the sun at sunrise and sunset)
-
Unit IV: Effects of Current
Theme: How Things Work (Weightage: 13 Marks)
Topics:
-
Electric Current
-
Potential difference
-
Ohm’s law
-
Resistance and resistivity
-
Factors affecting resistance
-
Series and parallel combination of resistors
-
Applications in daily life
-
-
Heating Effect of Electric Current
-
Applications in daily life
-
Electric power
-
Relationships between P, V, I, and R
-
-
Magnetic Effects of Current
-
Magnetic field and field lines
-
Field due to:
-
A current-carrying conductor
-
A coil or solenoid
-
-
Force on current-carrying conductor
-
Fleming’s Left Hand Rule
-
Direct and alternating current
-
Frequency of AC
-
Advantages of AC over DC
-
Domestic electric circuits
-
Unit V: Natural Resources
Theme: Natural Resources (Weightage: 5 Marks)
Topics:
-
Our Environment
-
Ecosystem
-
Environmental problems
-
Ozone depletion
-
Waste production and solutions
-
Biodegradable and non-biodegradable substances
-
Practical Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Science
Since practical work is an integral part of Class 10 Science, students must be well-acquainted with the complete list of experiments and their objectives. Below is the link to download the CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus for the academic session 2025–26:
|
Download CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus PDF
CBSE Class 10 Science Internal Assessment 2025-26
Internal assessment for CBSE Class 10 Science for the year 2025-26 will be conducted based on the following components:
|
Components
|
Marks
|
Periodic Assessment (5+5)
|
10
|
Subject Enrichment (Practical Work)
|
05
|
Portfolio
|
05
|
Total
|
20
PRESCRIBED BOOKS for CBSE Class 10 Science:
The list of books prescribed by the Board includes:
- Science-Text book for class X- NCERT Publication
- Assessment of Practical Skills in Science- Class X- CBSE Publication
- Laboratory Manual-Science-Class X, NCERT Publication
- Exemplar Problems Class X – NCERT Publication
Download the syllabus PDF below to keep a handy reference for exam preparation, track your progress, and ensure comprehensive coverage of all topics:
|
CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF
The CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus for 2025–26 is thoughtfully designed to foster a deep understanding of key scientific principles and concepts. With clear unit-wise weightage and a focus on experiential learning, students are equipped not only to excel in their board exams but also to develop skills essential for higher education. Therefore, students must stay updated with the syllabus and follow a structured study plan to maximize their understanding and performance.
