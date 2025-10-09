List of 10 Largest Octopuses in the World Ever Found

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
By Kriti Barua
Oct 9, 2025, 17:48 IST

The largest octopus ever recorded is the Giant Pacific Octopus (Enteroctopus dofleini), native to the North Pacific Ocean. The biggest confirmed specimen weighed 156 pounds and measured over 13 feet in length. Anecdotal reports suggest even larger individuals reaching 600 pounds and 30 feet across. Known for its intelligence, camouflage abilities, and powerful arms, this species is a marvel of marine biology and plays a vital role in ocean ecosystems.

Octopuses are amazing sea creatures. They belong to a group called molluscs, just like snails and clams. But unlike them, octopuses have no shell. They have soft bodies, eight arms, and big brains. There are over 300 known species of octopuses in the world. They inhabit oceans worldwide, ranging from shallow waters to the deepest sea trenches. Octopuses are full of surprises. They can change colour to hide from enemies. Some even glow in the dark! They squeeze through tiny spaces and escape predators with a cloud of ink. They are smart too—some can open jars and solve puzzles. 

Now, here's a fun question: do you know which is the largest octopus ever found on Earth? It's a record-breaking creature with incredible size and strength. In this article, we'll take a closer look at this giant of the deep and explore what makes it so special.

List of the Largest Octopuses in the World

The largest octopus in the world is the Giant Pacific Octopus (Enteroctopus dofleini). This massive cephalopod lives up to its name, thriving in the cold, nutrient-rich waters of the North Pacific Ocean, from California up to Alaska and across to Japan.

While the average adult typically weighs around 50 pounds (22.7 kg) with an arm span of up to 14 feet (4.3 meters), exceptional individuals have been recorded at nearly 600 pounds (272 kg) with an arm span reaching 30 feet (9 meters). 

Beyond its imposing size, the Giant Pacific Octopus is renowned for its intelligence, possessing a complex, folded brain and the ability to change its skin colour and texture for remarkable camouflage rapidly. It is a solitary predator, primarily hunting crustaceans, molluscs, and fish at night.

Rank

Species

Scientific Name

Maximum Weight

Maximum Length

Habitat

1

Giant Pacific Octopus

Enteroctopus dofleini

272 kg (600 lbs)

9 m (30 ft)

North Pacific Ocean

2

Seven-Arm Octopus

Haliphron atlanticus

75 kg (165 lbs)

11 ft (3.5 m)

Atlantic & Pacific Oceans

3

Frilled Giant Pacific Octopus

Enteroctopus dofleini variant

110 kg (242 lbs)

16 ft (5 m)

Alaska, N. Pacific

4

Maori Octopus

Macroctopus maorum

12 kg (26 lbs)

13 ft (4 m)

New Zealand, Australia

5

Southern Giant Octopus

Enteroctopus magnificus

25 kg (55 lbs)

6 ft (2 m)

S. Africa, Namibia

6

Common Blanket Octopus

Tremoctopus violaceus

10 kg (22 lbs)

6.5 ft (2 m)

Tropical S. Atlantic

7

Common Octopus

Octopus vulgaris

10 kg (22 lbs)

1.3 m (4.3 ft)

Worldwide

8

Dumbo Octopus

Grimpoteuthis spp.

6 kg (13 lbs)

6 ft (1.8 m)

Deep seas worldwide

9

Yellow Octopus

Enteroctopus zealandicus

5 kg (11 lbs)

4.6 ft (1.4 m)

New Zealand

10

Southern Red Octopus

Enteroctopus megalocyathus

4 kg (9 lbs)

3.3 ft (1 m)

Chile, Argentina

1. Giant Pacific Octopus

Giant Pacific octopus | Animals | Monterey Bay Aquarium

The Giant Pacific Octopus is recognised as the largest octopus species in the world, known for both its size and intelligence. Specimens have been recorded weighing up to 272 kg (600 lbs), with arm spans reaching an incredible 9 metres (30 feet). Typically found in the North Pacific, most adults average around 50 kg and measure approximately 5 metres in length. This species is famed for its ability to change colour and texture, as well as its high problem-solving skills. The octopus preys on crustaceans and fish and occasionally attacks sharks. With its remarkable adaptive camouflage and short life span of 3-5 years, the Giant Pacific Octopus is truly a marine marvel.

2. Seven-Arm Octopus

See extremely rare photos of alien-looking '7-arm octopus' spotted near Washington coast | Live Science

The Seven-Arm Octopus, Haliphron atlanticus, holds the second spot for size among octopuses. While its name suggests otherwise, it actually possesses eight arms, with one temporarily hidden for reproductive purposes. This species can reach weights of up to 165 kg (364 lbs) and lengths of about 11 feet. It has been found mainly in the Atlantic Ocean but is rarely sighted, making much of its biology a mystery. The seven-arm octopus is notable for its deep-sea habitat and is listed as a species of least concern.

3. Frilled Giant Pacific Octopus

Giant Pacific Octopus - OctoNation - The Largest Octopus Fan Club!

Only recently discovered, the frilled giant Pacific octopus is a close relative of the giant Pacific octopus, distinguished by frills of merged papillae across its arms and two white spots on its head. These deep-sea dwellers can weigh up to 110 kg (242 lbs) and reach lengths of 16 feet. Encountered around Prince William Sound in Alaska, they display similar intelligence and predatory habits to their relatives. Despite being newly described, their population status is still unknown, adding intrigue to this notable cephalopod.

4. Māori Octopus

Maori Octopus Facts: One Of New Zealand's Largest Species! - OctoNation - The Largest Octopus Fan Club!

Native to New Zealand and southern Australian waters, the Maori octopus is infamous for its aggressive behaviour and impressive strength. Reaching weights up to 68 kg (150 lbs) and lengths of 13 feet, it is a strong hunter, preying primarily on crustaceans and fish. It's recognised for escaping from traps and even manipulating jars to access food, showcasing its intelligence.

5. Southern Giant Octopus

Species Spotlight: Giant Pacific Octopus — Alaska Wildlife Alliance (AWA)

Found off the coasts of Namibia and South Africa, the Southern Giant Octopus is another member of the genus Enteroctopus. With weights averaging around 25 kg and lengths up to six feet, this species prefers sub-tidal zones and primarily feeds on deep-sea crabs. Though not as massive as the Pacific giant, it stands out for its relatively large size and distinctive habitat. The status of its population remains unevaluated, and it is one of the most significant cephalopod predators in southern African coastal waters.

6. Common Blanket Octopus

Rare octopus video shows 'once-in-a-lifetime encounter' | Live Science

The common blanket octopus is famous not only for its size but also for its dazzling display of webbed arms that can extend up to 6.5 feet. Females are much larger than males, weighing up to 10 kg (22 lbs), and are found in tropical and subtropical Atlantic waters. Their blanket-like membranes are used for defence and mimicry, helping them evade predators. These octopuses are admired for their vivid colouration and unique defensive strategies, making them both beautiful and impressive as one of the largest octopus species.

7. Common Octopus

The Octopus, a Friend | X-Ray Mag

Octopus vulgaris, the common octopus, is among the most widely distributed and intelligent octopus species. Adult individuals can weigh up to 10 kg and grow to over a metre in length. Found across the globe, this species is renowned for its complex problem-solving abilities, rapid movement, and striking, colour-changing skin. Their diet is diverse, including crustaceans, small fish, and sometimes cannibalising other octopuses.

8. Dumbo Octopus

Dumbo Octopus | Oceana

The Dumbo octopus, named for its ear-like fins, is a deep-sea creature that can grow to nearly 6 feet in length and weigh up to 6 kg. These octopuses belong to the genus Grimpoteuthis and inhabit oceanic depths often exceeding 2,000 metres. Their gelatinous bodies and distinctive fins give them an ethereal appearance. Little is known about their reproductive or feeding habits, but their adaptation to extreme environments makes them a subject of great scientific interest.

9. Yellow Octopus

Tentacle Festival 2017 & Bret Grasse at Lembeh Resort

Native to the deep waters surrounding New Zealand, the yellow octopus is an elusive giant among octopuses. Estimates put its maximum recorded weight at 5 kg and length at 4.6 feet, though more may be discovered as research continues. Its vibrant yellow colouring and great depths distinguish it visually from other octopus species. Because only a few specimens have been found, much about its life and biology remains hidden, making it one of the most mysterious octopuses on this list.

10. Southern Red Octopus

The Largest Octopus Species Ranked

The Southern Red Octopus, Enteroctopus megalocyathus, stands out for its striking red colour and paddle-shaped papillae. Found along the coasts of Chile and Argentina, it reaches approximately 4 kg in weight and 3.3 feet in length. As one of the most abundant species in its range, it plays a significant role both as predator and prey in South American coastal ecosystems.

Which Is The Biggest Octopus In The World?

What is the size of a full grown Octopus? - Quora

The largest octopus species in the world is the Giant Pacific Octopus (Enteroctopus dofleini). It typically weighs around 50 pounds (22.7 kg) with an arm span of up to 14 feet (4.3 metres). The largest recorded individual was truly immense, weighing nearly 600 pounds (272 kg) and measuring about 30 feet (9 metres) across. This highly intelligent mollusc lives in the cold waters of the North Pacific Ocean.

How Big Is A Goliath Octopus?

The term "Goliath Octopus" is not the official common name for a recognised species. Instead, the largest species is the Giant Pacific Octopus (Enteroctopus dofleini), which fits the "Goliath" description. Its average size is about 50 pounds (22.7 kg) and 14 feet across, but the biggest specimens have measured up to 30 feet (9 metres) in arm span and weighed close to 600 pounds (272 kg).

Which Country Has The Most Octopuses In The World?

Octopus | National Wildlife Federation

It is difficult to determine which country has the highest natural population or density of octopuses. However, in terms of commercial fishing production, China is consistently reported as one of the largest global producers of octopus, followed by countries like Morocco, Mauritania, and Japan. Octopuses are found in all the world's oceans, with the distribution varying by species.

What Is The Deadliest Octopus In The Ocean?

venomous blue ringed octopus 56022829 Stock Photo at Vecteezy

The deadliest octopus in the ocean is the Blue-Ringed Octopus (Hapalochlaena genus). Despite being small, about the size of a golf ball, its bite delivers a potent neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin (TTX), which can be lethal to humans. Symbiotic bacteria produce the venom and can cause respiratory failure, with no known antidote.

