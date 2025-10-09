List of 10 Largest Octopuses in the World Ever Found

Octopuses are amazing sea creatures. They belong to a group called molluscs, just like snails and clams. But unlike them, octopuses have no shell. They have soft bodies, eight arms, and big brains. There are over 300 known species of octopuses in the world. They inhabit oceans worldwide, ranging from shallow waters to the deepest sea trenches. Octopuses are full of surprises. They can change colour to hide from enemies. Some even glow in the dark! They squeeze through tiny spaces and escape predators with a cloud of ink. They are smart too—some can open jars and solve puzzles. Now, here's a fun question: do you know which is the largest octopus ever found on Earth? It's a record-breaking creature with incredible size and strength. In this article, we'll take a closer look at this giant of the deep and explore what makes it so special.

List of the Largest Octopuses in the World The largest octopus in the world is the Giant Pacific Octopus (Enteroctopus dofleini). This massive cephalopod lives up to its name, thriving in the cold, nutrient-rich waters of the North Pacific Ocean, from California up to Alaska and across to Japan. While the average adult typically weighs around 50 pounds (22.7 kg) with an arm span of up to 14 feet (4.3 meters), exceptional individuals have been recorded at nearly 600 pounds (272 kg) with an arm span reaching 30 feet (9 meters). Beyond its imposing size, the Giant Pacific Octopus is renowned for its intelligence, possessing a complex, folded brain and the ability to change its skin colour and texture for remarkable camouflage rapidly. It is a solitary predator, primarily hunting crustaceans, molluscs, and fish at night.

Rank Species Scientific Name Maximum Weight Maximum Length Habitat 1 Giant Pacific Octopus Enteroctopus dofleini 272 kg (600 lbs) 9 m (30 ft) North Pacific Ocean 2 Seven-Arm Octopus Haliphron atlanticus 75 kg (165 lbs) 11 ft (3.5 m) Atlantic & Pacific Oceans 3 Frilled Giant Pacific Octopus Enteroctopus dofleini variant 110 kg (242 lbs) 16 ft (5 m) Alaska, N. Pacific 4 Maori Octopus Macroctopus maorum 12 kg (26 lbs) 13 ft (4 m) New Zealand, Australia 5 Southern Giant Octopus Enteroctopus magnificus 25 kg (55 lbs) 6 ft (2 m) S. Africa, Namibia 6 Common Blanket Octopus Tremoctopus violaceus 10 kg (22 lbs) 6.5 ft (2 m) Tropical S. Atlantic 7 Common Octopus Octopus vulgaris 10 kg (22 lbs) 1.3 m (4.3 ft) Worldwide 8 Dumbo Octopus Grimpoteuthis spp. 6 kg (13 lbs) 6 ft (1.8 m) Deep seas worldwide 9 Yellow Octopus Enteroctopus zealandicus 5 kg (11 lbs) 4.6 ft (1.4 m) New Zealand 10 Southern Red Octopus Enteroctopus megalocyathus 4 kg (9 lbs) 3.3 ft (1 m) Chile, Argentina

1. Giant Pacific Octopus The Giant Pacific Octopus is recognised as the largest octopus species in the world, known for both its size and intelligence. Specimens have been recorded weighing up to 272 kg (600 lbs), with arm spans reaching an incredible 9 metres (30 feet). Typically found in the North Pacific, most adults average around 50 kg and measure approximately 5 metres in length. This species is famed for its ability to change colour and texture, as well as its high problem-solving skills. The octopus preys on crustaceans and fish and occasionally attacks sharks. With its remarkable adaptive camouflage and short life span of 3-5 years, the Giant Pacific Octopus is truly a marine marvel. 2. Seven-Arm Octopus The Seven-Arm Octopus, Haliphron atlanticus, holds the second spot for size among octopuses. While its name suggests otherwise, it actually possesses eight arms, with one temporarily hidden for reproductive purposes. This species can reach weights of up to 165 kg (364 lbs) and lengths of about 11 feet. It has been found mainly in the Atlantic Ocean but is rarely sighted, making much of its biology a mystery. The seven-arm octopus is notable for its deep-sea habitat and is listed as a species of least concern.

3. Frilled Giant Pacific Octopus Only recently discovered, the frilled giant Pacific octopus is a close relative of the giant Pacific octopus, distinguished by frills of merged papillae across its arms and two white spots on its head. These deep-sea dwellers can weigh up to 110 kg (242 lbs) and reach lengths of 16 feet. Encountered around Prince William Sound in Alaska, they display similar intelligence and predatory habits to their relatives. Despite being newly described, their population status is still unknown, adding intrigue to this notable cephalopod. 4. Māori Octopus Native to New Zealand and southern Australian waters, the Maori octopus is infamous for its aggressive behaviour and impressive strength. Reaching weights up to 68 kg (150 lbs) and lengths of 13 feet, it is a strong hunter, preying primarily on crustaceans and fish. It's recognised for escaping from traps and even manipulating jars to access food, showcasing its intelligence.

5. Southern Giant Octopus Found off the coasts of Namibia and South Africa, the Southern Giant Octopus is another member of the genus Enteroctopus. With weights averaging around 25 kg and lengths up to six feet, this species prefers sub-tidal zones and primarily feeds on deep-sea crabs. Though not as massive as the Pacific giant, it stands out for its relatively large size and distinctive habitat. The status of its population remains unevaluated, and it is one of the most significant cephalopod predators in southern African coastal waters. 6. Common Blanket Octopus The common blanket octopus is famous not only for its size but also for its dazzling display of webbed arms that can extend up to 6.5 feet. Females are much larger than males, weighing up to 10 kg (22 lbs), and are found in tropical and subtropical Atlantic waters. Their blanket-like membranes are used for defence and mimicry, helping them evade predators. These octopuses are admired for their vivid colouration and unique defensive strategies, making them both beautiful and impressive as one of the largest octopus species.

7. Common Octopus Octopus vulgaris, the common octopus, is among the most widely distributed and intelligent octopus species. Adult individuals can weigh up to 10 kg and grow to over a metre in length. Found across the globe, this species is renowned for its complex problem-solving abilities, rapid movement, and striking, colour-changing skin. Their diet is diverse, including crustaceans, small fish, and sometimes cannibalising other octopuses. 8. Dumbo Octopus The Dumbo octopus, named for its ear-like fins, is a deep-sea creature that can grow to nearly 6 feet in length and weigh up to 6 kg. These octopuses belong to the genus Grimpoteuthis and inhabit oceanic depths often exceeding 2,000 metres. Their gelatinous bodies and distinctive fins give them an ethereal appearance. Little is known about their reproductive or feeding habits, but their adaptation to extreme environments makes them a subject of great scientific interest.

9. Yellow Octopus Native to the deep waters surrounding New Zealand, the yellow octopus is an elusive giant among octopuses. Estimates put its maximum recorded weight at 5 kg and length at 4.6 feet, though more may be discovered as research continues. Its vibrant yellow colouring and great depths distinguish it visually from other octopus species. Because only a few specimens have been found, much about its life and biology remains hidden, making it one of the most mysterious octopuses on this list. 10. Southern Red Octopus The Southern Red Octopus, Enteroctopus megalocyathus, stands out for its striking red colour and paddle-shaped papillae. Found along the coasts of Chile and Argentina, it reaches approximately 4 kg in weight and 3.3 feet in length. As one of the most abundant species in its range, it plays a significant role both as predator and prey in South American coastal ecosystems.

Which Is The Biggest Octopus In The World? The largest octopus species in the world is the Giant Pacific Octopus (Enteroctopus dofleini). It typically weighs around 50 pounds (22.7 kg) with an arm span of up to 14 feet (4.3 metres). The largest recorded individual was truly immense, weighing nearly 600 pounds (272 kg) and measuring about 30 feet (9 metres) across. This highly intelligent mollusc lives in the cold waters of the North Pacific Ocean. How Big Is A Goliath Octopus? The term "Goliath Octopus" is not the official common name for a recognised species. Instead, the largest species is the Giant Pacific Octopus (Enteroctopus dofleini), which fits the "Goliath" description. Its average size is about 50 pounds (22.7 kg) and 14 feet across, but the biggest specimens have measured up to 30 feet (9 metres) in arm span and weighed close to 600 pounds (272 kg).