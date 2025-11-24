HBSE Board Exams 2026: Haryana Board Opens Class 10 & 12 Private Student Registration; Details Here

Key Points
- HBSE has released the HBSE Open School Class 10th ,12th exam 2026 schedule for private candidates.
- Registration is mandatory online at bsehexam2017.in.
- The registration is for OCTP, CTP, RE-APPEAR, Full, or Partial Improvement exams.
HBSE Board Exams 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the HBSE Open School (HOS) Class 10th and 12th exam 2026 schedule. Private candidates will need to visit the official website of the board to register online for the OCTP/CTP/RE-APPEAR, Full Improvement or Partial Improvement exams scheduled for Feb-March 2026 at bsehexam2017.in.
HOS Exam 2026 Important Dates
Check the following table carrying the important dates of Haryana Board Open School exams 2026:
|Event
|Date(s)
|Exam date
|February-March 2026
|Registration start date
|November 24, 2025
|Registration last date
|December 2, 2025
|Registration last date (with INR 100 late fee)
|December 3 - 11, 2025
|Registration last date (with INR 300 late fee)
|December 12 - 21, 2025
|Registration last date (with INR 1000 late fee)
|December 22 - 31, 2025
How to register for HBSE Reappear Exams 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for HBSE Reappear Exams 2026:
- Visit the official website at bsehexam2017.in
- Register yourself by providing important information
- Fill the online application form
- Pay the registration fee online
- Carefully review the form and submit
- Download the Confirmation Page
DIRECT LINK - HBSE Open School (HOS) Reappear Exam 2026 Registration
