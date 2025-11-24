BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
HBSE Board Exams 2026: Haryana Board Opens Class 10 & 12 Private Student Registration; Details Here

Nov 24, 2025, 13:53 IST

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the HBSE Open School (HOS) Class 10th and 12th exam 2026 schedule for private candidates. Registration for OCTP/CTP/RE-APPEAR, Full, or Partial Improvement exams (Feb-March 2026) is mandatory online at bsehexam2017.in.

Key Points

  • Registration is mandatory online at bsehexam2017.in.
  • The registration is for OCTP, CTP, RE-APPEAR, Full, or Partial Improvement exams.

HBSE Board Exams 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the HBSE Open School (HOS) Class 10th and 12th exam 2026 schedule. Private candidates will need to visit the official website of the board to register online for the OCTP/CTP/RE-APPEAR, Full Improvement or Partial Improvement exams scheduled for Feb-March 2026 at bsehexam2017.in

HOS Exam 2026 Important Dates

Check the following table carrying the important dates of Haryana Board Open School exams 2026: 

Event  Date(s) 
Exam date  February-March 2026 
Registration start date  November 24, 2025
Registration last date  December 2, 2025
Registration last date (with INR 100 late fee) December 3 - 11, 2025
Registration last date (with INR 300 late fee) December 12 - 21, 2025
Registration last date (with INR 1000 late fee) December 22 - 31, 2025

How to register for HBSE Reappear Exams 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for HBSE Reappear Exams 2026: 

  1. Visit the official website at bsehexam2017.in
  2. Register yourself by providing important information
  3. Fill the online application form
  4. Pay the registration fee online
  5. Carefully review the form and submit 
  6. Download the Confirmation Page

DIRECT LINK - HBSE Open School (HOS) Reappear Exam 2026 Registration

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

