WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at wbpolice.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Active Link Here

WBP Constable Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) released the WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 on November 10 , 2025 for the WBP Constable Written Exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025. Candidates can now download their WBP Constable hall ticket from official websites such as prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in. The West Bengal Police Constable Admit Card 2025 released 11749 Constable and Lady Constable vacancies across the state. Candidates can download their WBP Admit Card 2025 using their application number and date of birth. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre The hall ticket contains important details such as the exam centre name and address, reporting time, roll number, and candidate photograph. Candidates are advised to verify all information carefully and report discrepancies to the board immediately.

WBP Constable Admit Card 2025: Key Highlights The WBP Constable Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 30. Candidates can download their hall ticket by visiting the official website, prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in. Check the table below for WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights Particulars Details Recruitment Body West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Post Name Constable & Lady Constable Recruitment Cycle 2024 (Notice: WBPRB/NOTICE – 2024/13) Total Vacancies 11,749 Admit Card Status Released Admit Card Release Date November 9, 2025 WBP Constable Exam Date 2025 November 30, 2025 (Sunday) Credentials to Download Application Number & Date of Birth Official Website prb.wb.gov.in or wbpolice.gov.in WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 Download Link

On the homepage, click on the "Recruitment" tab.

Now click on the link that says "Download e-Admit Card for Written Examination for Constable in West Bengal Police - 2024."

Now provide details such as Application Number and Date of Birth and click on the submit button

The WBP Constable Admit Card will appear on the screen; verify all the details mentioned in it.

Download the admit card and take a printout for exam day