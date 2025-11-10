WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at wbpolice.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Active Link Here

WBP Constable Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) released the WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 on November 10 , 2025 for the WBP Constable Written Exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025. Candidates can now download their WBP Constable hall ticket from official websites such as prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in.
The West Bengal Police Constable Admit Card 2025 released 11749 Constable and Lady Constable vacancies across the state. Candidates can download their WBP Admit Card 2025 using their application number and date of birth. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre The hall ticket contains important details such as the exam centre name and address, reporting time, roll number, and candidate photograph. Candidates are advised to verify all information carefully and report discrepancies to the board immediately.
WBP Constable Admit Card 2025: Key Highlights
The WBP Constable Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 30. Candidates can download their hall ticket by visiting the official website, prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in. Check the table below for WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Body
|
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
|
Post Name
|
Constable & Lady Constable
|
Recruitment Cycle
|
2024 (Notice: WBPRB/NOTICE – 2024/13)
|
Total Vacancies
|
11,749
|
Admit Card Status
|
Released
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
November 9, 2025
|
WBP Constable Exam Date 2025
|
November 30, 2025 (Sunday)
|
Credentials to Download
|
Application Number & Date of Birth
|
Official Website
|
prb.wb.gov.in or wbpolice.gov.in
WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 Download Link
WBPRB has officially activated the download link for the WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 on November 10, 2025. The WBP Constable Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025 which aims to fill 11,000 Constable and Lady Constable posts across West Bengal. Candidates can download the WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 by providing Application Number and Date of Birth. Click on the direct link below to download the WBP Constable 2025 Call Letter
WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 Direct Download Link - Click Here
How to Download the WBP Constable Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above, or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, prb.wb.gov.in or wbpolice.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the "Recruitment" tab.
- Now click on the link that says "Download e-Admit Card for Written Examination for Constable in West Bengal Police - 2024."
- Now provide details such as Application Number and Date of Birth and click on the submit button
- The WBP Constable Admit Card will appear on the screen; verify all the details mentioned in it.
- Download the admit card and take a printout for exam day
WBP Constable Exam Date and Schedule 2025
The WBP Constable Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025 across various exam centres in the state. The WBP Constable Exam 2025 will be conducted in offline mode using OMR-based answer sheets. Candidates must bring a black or blue ballpoint pen to mark their responses. The exam will have a question from subjects such as general awareness, reasoning, and basic numerical skills.
Details to Check on WBP Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the WBP Admit Card, candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in it are correct. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must reach out to the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) for correction. Check the list below for all the details mentioned in it.
- Candidate's Name
- Roll Number / Application Number
- Photograph and Signature
- Date of Birth
- Exam Date and Reporting Time
- Exam Centre Name and Address
- Important Instructions for Exam Day
