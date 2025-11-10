The cities of India are in continuous transformation, getting smarter, cleaner, and efficient. One of these cities witnessed a major change and it is the most successful one. This is the establishment of a red-light-free city. Traffic lights, a key component in controlling cars, usually cause delays, traffic jams and unwarranted postponements. That is why this city in Rajasthan used a different and innovative method to resolve these issues. It is the first city in India to totally do away with traffic lights and the vehicles flow freely and continuously without having to halt anywhere along the roads. Which City in India is the first Traffic Light-Free City? Kota located on the banks of the Chambal river in Rajasthan has become the first red-light free city of India. The announcement hit national publicity as the local authorities reported that not even one traffic light was still on in major intersections. This action has ensured that Kota is not only unique in India, but in the whole world as it is also reported that it is the second city in the world after Thimphu (Bhutan) to have such a system.

This was an initiative meant to be in place to guarantee a smooth movement of traffic, lessen the waiting period at crossways, and promote fuel efficiency through the avoidance of the vehicles idling at the red lights. How Did Kota Achieve the Status? The change of Kota to a red-light-free city did not occur in a speed of one day. It was an outcome of tactical planning, big infrastructure construction and road design. A major road revamp project was undertaken by the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) Kota and Rajasthan government to provide traffic flow of the area without interruption. The key steps included: Building of more than 30 flyovers, underpasses, and rotary intersections to substitute lights at major intersections.

Widening and extending roads to take more traffic without creating any congestion.

There are clear markings on lanes and directional signs to assist drivers and ensure that they don’t cause confusion during their flow.

Roundabouts (rotaries) are created in such a way that they naturally handle traffic that does not require signals, and thus are safe and continuous.

Such actions not only helped to remove the use of red lights, but also contributed greatly in saving fuel, time taken during travelling and minimisation of air pollution through idling vehicles. The initiative was enhanced by the campaign of public awareness that asked the drivers to observe the discipline in lanes and keep yielding in a responsible manner. In conclusion, the success of Kota as the first red-light-free city in India is a bright example of how the innovation, planning, and collaboration between citizens can change the mobility in urban areas. The success of the city demonstrates how with proper infrastructure and intelligent traffic designs it is possible to substitute the usual signal system and ensure safety and efficiency. The model implemented by Kota is now used as an example of other cities in India who aim to implement a sustainable and modern traffic system that would make the traveling process smoother, quicker and eco-friendly.