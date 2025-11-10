RITES Senior Technical Assistant Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Soon - Register Now for 600 Posts at rites.com

MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 10, 2025, 19:22 IST

RITES Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date: RITES have announced 600 Senior Technical Assistant posts to be filled through the recruitment drive. The application process is underway and the last date to apply for the post is 12 Nov 2025. Candidates must hurry up and register themselves before the deadline. Check this article for the detailed information about RITES recruitment 2025. 

RITES Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date: Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant (STA) at RITES can apply by 12 Nov 2025. The detailed notification was released on the official website and the application process started from 14 October 2025. The vacancies are released across various disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, S&T, Metallurgy, Chemical, and Chemistry. The total number of vacancies announced for the post of STA are 600. The candidates need to have educational qualification in the respective disciplines they want to apply for. The upper age limit to apply for the post of STA is 42 years. Apply before the registration ends on 12 Nov 2025.

What is RITES?

RITES Ltd., a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India is a premier multi-disciplinary consultancy organization in the fields of transport, infrastructure and related technologies.

RITES has invited applications from the eligible candidates who are graduates or post graduates in the respective disciplines and have some work experience that has been asked in the official notification to apply for 600 STA posts.

RITES Recruitment 2025 Application Last Date

The candidates are advised to complete their application process before the last date to avoid last minute rush, technical glitches, and other issues. The RITES recruitment 2025 application last date is 12 Nov 2025. Apply well ahead of time at www.rites.com.

RITES Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service, RITES, has announced a total of 600 posts of STA across various disciplines in different regions in India. Candidates can only apply for one vacancy, regardless of their place of domicile. Check the details below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

RITES Limited (Rail India Technical and Economic Service)

Post Name

Senior Technical Assistant (STA) 

Total Vacancies

600 

Application Start Date

14 October 2025

Last Date to Apply

12 November 2025 

Application Mode

Online (via rites.com) 

Age Limit

Maximum 42 years

Monthly Gross CTC

Approx. ₹29,735 per month (Annual CTC ~ ₹3,56,819) 

Steps to Apply for RITES STA Recruitment 2025

Candidates who wish to apply for the RITES STA posts can follow the steps provided below:

  • Visit the official portal at rites.com.

  • On the homepage, in the Careers section, visit “Online Registration”.

  • Enter your details like vacancy number that you want to apply for, post applied for, personal details (like name, gender, marital status, category, etc). Also mention whether you have applied for RITES before.

  • After filling all the details carefully, click on the Submit button.

  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee online.

  • Preview the application form before final submission and save it for future reference.

RITES Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

Candidates who are interested in applying for the Senior Technical Assistant posts at RITES can apply through the direct link provided below. Ensure that you apply before the deadline ends on 12 Nov 2025 at 11:59 pm.

Direct Link to Apply for RITES Senior Technical Assistant 

RITES Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

The candidates need to pay the application fee against the RITES STA application form. The application fee needs to be submitted online. Check the category-wise application fee in the table below:

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC

₹300 + applicable taxes

EWS / SC / ST / PwBD

₹100 + applicable taxes 

