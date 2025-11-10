School Assembly Headlines Today (11 November): Faridabad Explosive Seized, Delhi Pollution Protest, and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines 11 November, 2025 -Stay informed with today’s School Assembly Headlines, covering significant news from National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology. Keeping up with current events helps us understand our nation’s progress, challenges, and the wider world. It cultivates curiosity, awareness, and engagement with society, governance, and global affairs. Regularly following the news promotes critical thinking, responsible citizenship, and a broader perspective, enabling us to analyze situations, form independent opinions, and make thoughtful decisions in an ever-evolving world. Let’s explore today’s headlines to stay aware, informed, and connected.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Explosives, Guns Recovered from J&K Doctors In Faridabad
CM Yogi makes ‘Vande Mataram’ must in all UP schools
India Signs Hajj Agreement With Saudi Arabia for 2026
Dozens of protesters detained in India Gate as Delhi air quality sinks to “very poor”.
Panjab University protest turns tense after police-student clash.
India-Bhutan ties set for new heights amidst spiritual celebration
Rahul Gandhi accuses the voter-list revision exercise of “institutionalising vote theft”.
India observes National Education Day honoring Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
Terror module busted in Jammu & Kashmir; huge cache of explosives seized.
Parliament winter session to begin from November 18.
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
President Murmu reaches Angola as part of two-country state visit
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake in the northern Pacific triggers tsunami advisories in Japan.
Super Typhoon Fung-wong hits Philippines
Turkiye issues genocide arrest warrant against Netanyahu
UN appeals for Gaza ceasefire amid rising civilian toll.
US Senate passes deal aimed at ending longest ever government shutdown
COP30 to begin in Belém with focus on Paris Agreement, climate finance, and adaptation
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
PV Sindhu enters finals of Indonesia Masters.
Indian basketball team qualifies for next year’s Asian Games.
The iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi will be dismantled to make way for a new multi-sport “Sports City
India’s Anish Bhanwala wins silver in the 25 m rapid-fire pistol at the ISSF World Championships — a first for India in that event
Business News Headlines For School Assembly
India needs big, world-class banks: Nirmala Sitharaman
SEBI warns investors against “digital gold” scams.
Sensex closes higher led by banking and IT stocks.
Oil prices drop amid global supply rise
France to suspend Shein website as first store opens in Paris
Maharashtra claims about 45% of India’s registered startups, with a large share led by women entrepreneurs
India set to potentially benefit if the global AI-investment “bubble” bursts, say analysts.
Thought of the Day
“Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think.” — Albert Einstein
Meaning: This quote by Albert Einstein highlights that true education goes beyond memorizing textbooks or collecting information. It emphasizes developing the ability to think critically, question deeply, and understand concepts. Facts may change over time, but a trained mind learns how to analyze, reason, and find solutions to new problems. Einstein reminds us that education should inspire curiosity, creativity, and independent thinking, helping students become lifelong learners who can adapt to the changing world around them.
