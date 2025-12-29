EIL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Manager And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

EIL Recruitment 2026: The Engineers India Limited (EIL) has invited online applications for various Managerial posts in different disciplines. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for different posts including Manager, Senior Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy Manager and others. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 22 positions are to be filled for which the online application process is underway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 02, 2026.
EIL Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-
|Last date of application
|
January 02, 2026
EIL Recruitment 2026 Vacancies
The organisation is set to recruit a total of 22 vacancies for various posts including Manager, Senior Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy Manager and others. Discipline-wise vacancy are tabulated below-
|Assistant General Manager (Project Engineering Management-PEM)
|02
|Senior Manager (Project Engineering Management-PEM)
|03
|Senior Manager (Projects)
|03
|Manager (Projects)
|04
|Manager (Copper Smelter)
|01
|Manager (Aluminium Smelter)
|01
|Manager (Planning and Scheduling)
|02
|Deputy Manager (Projects)
|01
|Deputy Manager (Electrical)
|05
EIL 2026 Notification PDF
All those candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:
EIL 2026 Download PDF
What is the EIL 2026Eligibility and Age Limit?
The detailed pdf containing all the crucial details including eligibility criteria and age limit will be released soon by the examination authority. Candidates should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
How To Apply for the EIL 2026?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://engineersindia.com/
Step 2: Click on the link EIL recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
