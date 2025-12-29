EIL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Manager And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

EIL Recruitment 2026: The Engineers India Limited (EIL) has invited online applications for various Managerial posts in different disciplines. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for different posts including Manager, Senior Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy Manager and others. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 22 positions are to be filled for which the online application process is underway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 02, 2026.

You will get the complete details about the EIL application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

EIL Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-