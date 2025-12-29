FMGE 2025: NBEMS Open Final Application Window Today; Edit at natboard.edu.in

Key Points
- The NBEMS has opened the FMGE December 2025 final application correction window.
- Candidates can edit their selective details on the official website at natboard.edu.in.
- The deadline for making these corrections is December 31, 2025.
FMGE December 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 application final correction window today, December 29, 2025. The window remains open till December 31, 2025 where candidates can edit their details like uploaded photograph, signature, and thumb impression, on the official website at natboard.edu.in.
The edit window will only allow the registered candidates to edit their photograph, signature, and thumb impressions online. No other category will be allowed to change in the application form. Students who have uploaded wrong information will not be generated the admit card to appear for the exams.
How to Edit FMGE December 2025 Application Form?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to correct their details on the website for FMGE December 2025 application:
- Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in
- In ‘Examination’ tab, under the ‘Screening test’, click on ‘FMGE Examinations’
- Click on the login window link and enter your details to log in
- In candidate dashboard, click on the link for application form
- Make necessary changes in the provided fields
- Review carefully and submit the form
- Download the edited FMGE December 2025 application form for future reference
DIRECT LINK - FMGE December 2025 Login
FMGE December 2025 Important Dates
Check the following table for the important dates and timelines for FMGE December 2025:
|Event
|Date(s)
|Online Submission of Application Form
|November 14, 2025 3 PM onwards
|Closing Date for Submission of Online Application
|December 4, 2025
|Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications
|December 9 - 11, 2025
|Final Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images
|December 29 - 31, 2025
|Informing the test city to the Applicants
|January 2, 2026
|Issue of Admit Card
|January 14, 2026
|Date of Examination
|January 17, 2026
|Declaration of Result
|Till February 17, 2026
