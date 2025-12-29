UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

FMGE 2025: NBEMS Open Final Application Window Today; Edit at natboard.edu.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 29, 2025, 12:21 IST

FMGE December 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 final application correction window. Candidates can edit their uploaded photograph, signature, and thumb impression on the official website at natboard.edu.in till December 31, 2025. No other changes to the application form are permitted.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
The NBEMS has opened the FMGE December 2025 final application correction window.
The NBEMS has opened the FMGE December 2025 final application correction window.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • The NBEMS has opened the FMGE December 2025 final application correction window.
  • Candidates can edit their selective details on the official website at natboard.edu.in.
  • The deadline for making these corrections is December 31, 2025.

FMGE December 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 application final correction window today, December 29, 2025. The window remains open till December 31, 2025 where candidates can edit their details like uploaded photograph, signature, and thumb impression, on the official website at natboard.edu.in

The edit window will only allow the registered candidates to edit their photograph, signature, and thumb impressions online. No other category will be allowed to change in the application form. Students who have uploaded wrong information will not be generated the admit card to appear for the exams. 

How to Edit FMGE December 2025 Application Form? 

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to correct their details on the website for FMGE December 2025 application: 

  1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in
  2. In ‘Examination’ tab, under the ‘Screening test’, click on ‘FMGE Examinations’
  3. Click on the login window link and enter your details to log in
  4. In candidate dashboard, click on the link for application form
  5. Make necessary changes in the provided fields 
  6. Review carefully and submit the form 
  7. Download the edited FMGE December 2025 application form for future reference

DIRECT LINK - FMGE December 2025 Login

FMGE December 2025 Important Dates

Check the following table for the important dates and timelines for FMGE December 2025:

Event  Date(s)
Online Submission of Application Form November 14, 2025 3 PM onwards
Closing Date for Submission of Online Application December 4, 2025
Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications December 9 - 11, 2025
Final Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images December 29 - 31, 2025
Informing the test city to the Applicants January 2, 2026
Issue of Admit Card January 14, 2026
Date of Examination January 17, 2026
Declaration of Result Till February 17, 2026

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News