FMGE 2025: NBEMS Open Final Application Window Today; Edit at natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 application final correction window today, December 29, 2025. The window remains open till December 31, 2025 where candidates can edit their details like uploaded photograph, signature, and thumb impression, on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The edit window will only allow the registered candidates to edit their photograph, signature, and thumb impressions online. No other category will be allowed to change in the application form. Students who have uploaded wrong information will not be generated the admit card to appear for the exams.

How to Edit FMGE December 2025 Application Form?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to correct their details on the website for FMGE December 2025 application: