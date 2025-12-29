XAT 2026: Last Week Study Plan, Check Revision Strategy for the Last 7 Days

1-Week Study Plan for XAT 2026: With XAT 2026 just around the corner, your preparation strategy in the final week needs to be precise and effective. This is the time to consolidate your knowledge, practice rigorously, and stay mentally prepared for the big day. This year, the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on January 04, 2026. Here’s a carefully curated one-week study plan to help you maximise your preparation and perform your best on the XAT exam. First Day: Analyse Your Current Progress Begin the week with a full-length mock test to assess your performance. Review your accuracy, time management, and areas of improvement across Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VALR), Decision Making (DM), Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QADI), and General Knowledge (GK) sections. Based on the analysis, focus additional time on areas where you're struggling, while also reinforcing your strengths.

Take a Full-Length XAT Mock Test

Plan Your Week Accordingly Second Day: Focus on Weak Topics Focusing on weak areas during XAT preparation is crucial for improving your overall performance. Identify the areas where you're making frequent errors, whether it's a particular concept or a specific type of question. Work on these areas and clarify any confusion as soon as possible. Set specific, measurable goals for improvement in each sub-topic. Section Goals VALR Practice reading comprehension (RC) passages from diverse topics such as economics, philosophy, and literature. Spend 30 minutes on summary-based and para-jumble questions. Work on one or two sets of logical reasoning questions, emphasising accuracy. Begin with simpler sets and gradually increase difficulty. QADI Revise key formulas and practice questions from topics you find challenging. Focus on high-weightage areas such as arithmetic, algebra, and geometry. Work on sets of interpretation questions. GK Use Monthly GK Compendiums (Jan 2025 – Dec 2025).

Third Day: Revise Concepts and Shortcut Methods Revising concepts and shortcut techniques in the final days of XAT preparation requires a focused and strategic approach to ensure you're well-prepared without feeling overwhelmed. Prioritise Key Topics

Use Concise Revision Material

Focus on Shortcut Techniques

Avoid Learning New Concepts Section Goals VALR Review important grammar rules and common question patterns. Continue practising RC and VA questions to enhance speed and comprehension. Revisit solved sets to understand the logic behind them. Solve logical reasoning puzzles. QADI Revise critical formulas and shortcuts for quick problem-solving. Attempt questions that require approximations or mental calculations to save time. Learn shortcut techniques for calculations in DI GK Take 10-minute ‘Rapid Fire’ quizzes daily to build speed.

Fourth Day: Take Sectional Tests Take individual tests for each section to simulate real exam conditions and improve sectional time management. Identify questions where you made errors or spent too much time. Adjust your approach to avoid these issues during the actual exam. Refine your pacing to ensure you spend enough time on each section without rushing or lingering. Take Sectional Tests

Analyze Results

Revise Time Management Accordingly Fifth Day: Practice Previous Year Questions By methodically practising XAT previous year questions in the last week, you can sharpen your problem-solving skills, refine your time management, and enter the XAT exam feeling well-prepared. Solve PYQs within the same time limits as the actual XAT exam. This helps you build stamina and manage time efficiently. Here’s how to do it effectively:

Create a distraction-free environment to replicate the test-day atmosphere.

Analyse repeated question types or topics from previous years to focus on high-probability areas.

Use PYQs to practice applying shortcuts and tricks, especially in Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation.

Focus on increasing speed without compromising accuracy. Sixth Day: Take Mock Tests Taking mock tests in the last few days before the XAT exam requires a strategic approach to maximise benefits without causing burnout. Avoid overloading yourself. Focus on quality over quantity to ensure proper analysis and learning. One or two mock tests are enough to understand how to approach the real exam. Take mocks at the same time as your actual exam slot in a quiet space, using only permitted resources.