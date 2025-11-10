MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
School Holiday on 11 November 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 10, 2025, 16:53 IST

Schools and government offices in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad and Jubilee Hills, will remain closed on 11 November 2025 due to the Jubilee Hills by-poll elections. The state government has declared a public holiday to ensure smooth voting. Other states like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh will have regular classes. Bihar may observe partial school closures later this week due to elections and local events.

School Holiday 11th November 2025: As India enters the second week of November 2025, most schools across the country have resumed regular classes following the Diwali and Chhath Puja breaks and weather-related closures. However, several states and districts will still remain on holiday on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, due to a combination of election duties, heavy rainfall, and local festivals. Education departments and district administrations across these regions are urging parents and students to check official notifications before assuming classes are on. According to a latest update, schools in some districts will be shut selectively, even as large parts of the country operate normally. 

Why Are Some Schools Closed on 11 November 2025 ?

In specific states, three major reasons account for the continued holiday status: 

(1) by-elections or assembly elections where schools are used as polling centres, 

(2) residual heavy rainfall or weather alerts, and 

(3) localised festivals or administrative holidays. For example, in Jubilee Hills (a constituency in Telangana) , by-polling has resulted in the government declaring schools and government offices closed for the day. 

Meanwhile in states which had earlier been shut for weather (such as those affected by Cyclone Montha) many schools have reopened, but the possibility of residual disruptions remains.

State-Wise: Where Schools Are Closed & Where They Are Open

Telangana: Jubilee Hills Bye-Election Closure

In Telangana, schools, colleges, and government offices within the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency have been officially declared closed for 11 November as the by-poll election takes place. The announcement is specific to the constituency, rather than the entire state, and only government-recognized institutions are impacted. 

Bihar: Phase-II Assembly Elections

In Bihar, the second phase of assembly elections is scheduled for 11 November across 122 seats in 20 districts (including East Champaran, Madhubani, Bhagalpur, etc.). As a result, schools and affiliated centres that are designated as polling booths remain closed for the day. Regular classes are expected to resume the next day. 

Andhra Pradesh & Other Previously Affected States

In Andhra Pradesh, where schools had shut earlier due to Cyclone Montha and heavy rain, regular classes are largely resumed. Most districts have returned to functioning normally as no new statewide closure has been announced for 11 November. Parents in formerly affected districts should verify via local district education offices.

Related: Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025

Other States 

Most other states including major ones like Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Karnataka have scheduled regular classes today. However, in districts seeing residual heavy rain, high air pollution, or local festivals, institutions may still issue localised closures. Parents are advised to keep track of official circulars for their specific school.

School Holiday Status on 11 November 2025

State / Region

Holiday Status

Reason

Telangana (Jubilee Hills constituency)

Closed

By-poll election day

Bihar (Selected districts)

Closed

Assembly elections – phase-II

Andhra Pradesh

Mostly Open

Classes resumed after heavy rain/cyclone

Delhi / Maharashtra / West Bengal / Karnataka

Open

Regular classes

Weather-/Rain-sensitive districts

Tentative

Possible local closures in heavy rain zones

While the majority of Indian schools are back in session on 11 November 2025, certain areas continue to observe holidays owing to election duties, weather conditions, or festival observances. In Telangana’s Jubilee Hills constituency and Bihar’s election districts, closures are clearly mandated. In contrast, Andhra Pradesh and most other states are operating normally. Parents and students are encouraged to stay alert to school WhatsApp or SMS alerts, check the district education office website, and monitor local weather or election updates to avoid confusion.

