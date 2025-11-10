School Holiday on 11 November 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday 11th November 2025: As India enters the second week of November 2025, most schools across the country have resumed regular classes following the Diwali and Chhath Puja breaks and weather-related closures. However, several states and districts will still remain on holiday on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, due to a combination of election duties, heavy rainfall, and local festivals. Education departments and district administrations across these regions are urging parents and students to check official notifications before assuming classes are on. According to a latest update, schools in some districts will be shut selectively, even as large parts of the country operate normally. Why Are Some Schools Closed on 11 November 2025 ? In specific states, three major reasons account for the continued holiday status:

(1) by-elections or assembly elections where schools are used as polling centres, (2) residual heavy rainfall or weather alerts, and (3) localised festivals or administrative holidays. For example, in Jubilee Hills (a constituency in Telangana) , by-polling has resulted in the government declaring schools and government offices closed for the day. Meanwhile in states which had earlier been shut for weather (such as those affected by Cyclone Montha) many schools have reopened, but the possibility of residual disruptions remains. State-Wise: Where Schools Are Closed & Where They Are Open Telangana: Jubilee Hills Bye-Election Closure In Telangana, schools, colleges, and government offices within the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency have been officially declared closed for 11 November as the by-poll election takes place. The announcement is specific to the constituency, rather than the entire state, and only government-recognized institutions are impacted.

Bihar: Phase-II Assembly Elections In Bihar, the second phase of assembly elections is scheduled for 11 November across 122 seats in 20 districts (including East Champaran, Madhubani, Bhagalpur, etc.). As a result, schools and affiliated centres that are designated as polling booths remain closed for the day. Regular classes are expected to resume the next day. Andhra Pradesh & Other Previously Affected States In Andhra Pradesh, where schools had shut earlier due to Cyclone Montha and heavy rain, regular classes are largely resumed. Most districts have returned to functioning normally as no new statewide closure has been announced for 11 November. Parents in formerly affected districts should verify via local district education offices.