Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays 2025: November brings a period of academic stability and a few important state holidays to the Andhra Pradesh school calendar. Following the major Dasara and Diwali festivals in October, November allows students and teachers to focus on their studies with brief but significant breaks.

This article provides a speculative list of potential holidays. For final, confirmed dates, parents and students should always check the official circulars released by the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education.

Andhra Pradesh: Impact & School Closure Details Ahead of Cyclone Montha

State-wide Measures: Andhra Pradesh is under high alert as Cyclone Montha approaches. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada, with wind speeds of 90-100 km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h.

Over 3.9 million people in the state are estimated to be at risk, prompting evacuation across low-lying coastal zones.