Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays 2025: November brings a period of academic stability and a few important state holidays to the Andhra Pradesh school calendar. Following the major Dasara and Diwali festivals in October, November allows students and teachers to focus on their studies with brief but significant breaks.
This article provides a speculative list of potential holidays. For final, confirmed dates, parents and students should always check the official circulars released by the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education.
Andhra Pradesh: Impact & School Closure Details Ahead of Cyclone Montha
State-wide Measures: Andhra Pradesh is under high alert as Cyclone Montha approaches. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada, with wind speeds of 90-100 km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h.
Over 3.9 million people in the state are estimated to be at risk, prompting evacuation across low-lying coastal zones.
School & College Closure: In response, the state government announced that schools, colleges and educational institutions in vulnerable districts will remain closed from October 27 to 31, 2025.
Key Districts Under Alert
|
District
|
Status
|
Remarks
|
Kakinada
|
High alert
|
Coastal frontline, landfall zone
|
East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru
|
Schools closed
|
Heavy rainfall & winds forecast
|
Konaseema
|
Closure announced
|
Vulnerable low-lying areas
Safety & Transport Updates
The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has suspended night bus services in affected regions, and activated 24/7 communication at district headquarters. What Students Should Do
-
Verify reopening announcements via school WhatsApp or official website.
-
Keep study material ready offline in case of power or internet outage.
-
Avoid venturing outside, especially near the coast, until all-clear is given.
-
Be prepared for online classes or alternate scheduling once weather stabilises.
Key School Holidays in Andhra Pradesh, November 2025
While November generally doesn't feature an extended vacation, it includes major religious observances that result in state-wide school closures.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
Significance for AP Schools
|
November 1, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Andhra Pradesh Formation Day
|
State Holiday. Marks the formation of Andhra Pradesh state in 1956.
|
November 16, 2025
|
Sunday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
Gazetted Holiday. Commemorates the birth of the first Sikh Guru.
|
November 29, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Muharram
|
State Holiday. Observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.
Planning Your November Academic Calendar
Andhra Pradesh Formation Day (November 1)
The formation of the state is a significant civic occasion. As the date falls on a Saturday in 2025, it combines with the usual weekend break, giving students an important three-day window if their school observes a five-day week. Schools may often hold flag-hoisting ceremonies or cultural events before the holiday.
Muharram (November 29)
Muharram is an important holiday in the state and is a declared holiday across many districts. Falling on a Saturday in 2025, this holiday also aligns with the weekend, providing students a clear two-day break.
Academic Focus: Mid-Term Assessments
With the major holidays concentrated in October, November often becomes a crucial month for mid-term assessments, unit tests, and syllabus completion before the December winter break and the final exam preparations. Students are advised to use the short weekend breaks for revision rather than expecting long vacations.
