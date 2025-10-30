LIC AAO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 30, 2025, 09:59 IST

Find the complete list of Arunachal Pradesh school holidays in November 2025 across India, including national and regional observances. Stay updated with important closed dates and plan your activities accordingly.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays 2025: November in Arunachal Pradesh is generally a quieter month academically, following the major holidays in October (like Durga Puja and Solung). However, it still features mandatory national holidays and a few regional observances that will affect the school schedule.

This list is tentative and for planning purposes only. Parents and students must always refer to the official circulars released by the Arunachal Pradesh Education Department or their respective school administration for finalized dates.

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays 2025:

Date

Day

Holiday / Occasion

Significance

November 1, 2025

Saturday

State/Local Observance

Depending on the local tribal calendar, some schools might observe a local holiday.

November 16, 2025

Sunday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Gazetted Holiday (Often observed as a holiday if not falling on a Sunday).

November 24, 2025

Monday

Lachit Divas (Lachit Barphukan's Birthday)

State-level observance, sometimes results in school closure or partial holiday in the Northeast region.

November 29, 2025

Saturday

Muharram

State Holiday (Observed across many districts).

Key Holiday Notes

  • Guru Nanak Jayanti: This is a major national observance. As it falls on a Sunday in 2025, the impact on the school week will be minimal unless a compensatory day off is declared.

  • Lachit Divas: Celebrated primarily in Assam, the significance of this day often leads to observances or minor impacts on the school schedule in the entire Northeast region, including parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

  • Muharram: This is observed as a state holiday in many districts to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. Falling on a Saturday in 2025, it aligns with the usual weekend break.

Students should utilize November to focus on completing their syllabus, as the major academic break will typically arrive in December/January for the winter vacation.

Also Check:

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025

 

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News