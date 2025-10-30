Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays 2025: November in Arunachal Pradesh is generally a quieter month academically, following the major holidays in October (like Durga Puja and Solung). However, it still features mandatory national holidays and a few regional observances that will affect the school schedule.
This list is tentative and for planning purposes only. Parents and students must always refer to the official circulars released by the Arunachal Pradesh Education Department or their respective school administration for finalized dates.
Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays 2025:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
Significance
|
November 1, 2025
|
Saturday
|
State/Local Observance
|
Depending on the local tribal calendar, some schools might observe a local holiday.
|
November 16, 2025
|
Sunday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
Gazetted Holiday (Often observed as a holiday if not falling on a Sunday).
|
November 24, 2025
|
Monday
|
Lachit Divas (Lachit Barphukan's Birthday)
|
State-level observance, sometimes results in school closure or partial holiday in the Northeast region.
|
November 29, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Muharram
|
State Holiday (Observed across many districts).
Key Holiday Notes
-
Guru Nanak Jayanti: This is a major national observance. As it falls on a Sunday in 2025, the impact on the school week will be minimal unless a compensatory day off is declared.
-
Lachit Divas: Celebrated primarily in Assam, the significance of this day often leads to observances or minor impacts on the school schedule in the entire Northeast region, including parts of Arunachal Pradesh.
-
Muharram: This is observed as a state holiday in many districts to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. Falling on a Saturday in 2025, it aligns with the usual weekend break.
Students should utilize November to focus on completing their syllabus, as the major academic break will typically arrive in December/January for the winter vacation.
