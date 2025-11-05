Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has released the school holiday list for November 2025, highlighting important festive and national holidays for students across the state.

These holidays allow students to relax, spend quality time with family, and take part in cultural and religious celebrations. In November 2025, schools across Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on November 5 for Guru Nanak’s Birthday and on November 24 for Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day.

As the year ends, students can also look forward to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays in December 2025. Check the complete list below to know all upcoming Himachal Pradesh school holidays 2025.

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List 2025 includes important festival and national holidays for students across the state. These holidays give students a chance to celebrate special occasions and spend time with family. Below is the list of holidays for November and December 2025.