Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has released the school holiday list for November 2025, highlighting important festive and national holidays for students across the state.
These holidays allow students to relax, spend quality time with family, and take part in cultural and religious celebrations. In November 2025, schools across Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on November 5 for Guru Nanak’s Birthday and on November 24 for Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day.
As the year ends, students can also look forward to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays in December 2025. Check the complete list below to know all upcoming Himachal Pradesh school holidays 2025.
Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List 2025
Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List 2025 includes important festival and national holidays for students across the state. These holidays give students a chance to celebrate special occasions and spend time with family. Below is the list of holidays for November and December 2025.
Month
Date
Occasion
November
5th November
Guru Nanak's Birthday
November
24th November
Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day
December
24th December
Christmas Eve
December
25th December
Christmas Day
Guru Nanak’s Jayanti
Schools across Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on 5th November 2025 to celebrate Guru Nanak’s Birthday, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti. This festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism. Devotees visit Gurudwaras, take part in Nagar Kirtans, and organize community langars to honor his teachings of peace, equality, and kindness. Students will get a day off to celebrate this sacred occasion with their families.
Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day
Schools in Himachal Pradesh will also remain closed on 24th November 2025 to observe Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day. This day pays tribute to the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, who sacrificed his life to protect the right to religious freedom. Special prayers and events are held in Gurudwaras to remember his courage and selflessness. Students can use this day to learn about his legacy and values of bravery and compassion.
