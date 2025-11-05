SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 5, 2025, 12:48 IST

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025 include breaks on November 5 for Guru Nanak’s Birthday and November 24 for Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day. These holidays honor Sikh Gurus’ teachings and sacrifices, allowing students to celebrate, rest, and participate in cultural and religious activities with their families. Check this article for Himachal Pradesh School Holiday List 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025
Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has released the school holiday list for November 2025, highlighting important festive and national holidays for students across the state. 

These holidays allow students to relax, spend quality time with family, and take part in cultural and religious celebrations. In November 2025, schools across Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on November 5 for Guru Nanak’s Birthday and on November 24 for Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day. 

As the year ends, students can also look forward to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays in December 2025. Check the complete list below to know all upcoming Himachal Pradesh school holidays 2025.

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List 2025 includes important festival and national holidays for students across the state. These holidays give students a chance to celebrate special occasions and spend time with family. Below is the list of holidays for November and December 2025.

Month

Date

Occasion

November

5th November

Guru Nanak's Birthday

November

24th November

Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day

December

24th December

Christmas Eve

December

25th December

Christmas Day

Guru Nanak’s Jayanti

Schools across Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on 5th November 2025 to celebrate Guru Nanak’s Birthday, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti. This festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism. Devotees visit Gurudwaras, take part in Nagar Kirtans, and organize community langars to honor his teachings of peace, equality, and kindness. Students will get a day off to celebrate this sacred occasion with their families.

Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day

Schools in Himachal Pradesh will also remain closed on 24th November 2025 to observe Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day. This day pays tribute to the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, who sacrificed his life to protect the right to religious freedom. Special prayers and events are held in Gurudwaras to remember his courage and selflessness. Students can use this day to learn about his legacy and values of bravery and compassion.

State-Wise School Holidays List 2025

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays in November 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays in November 2025

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News