November 2025 brings a series of important holidays for schools across Maharashtra. Students can look forward to a few well-deserved breaks this month as schools remain closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti, Children’s Day, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day. These holidays not only mark significant cultural and historical occasions but also give students time to relax and celebrate with family. Knowing the Maharashtra school holiday list for November 2025 helps parents and teachers plan lessons, trips, and events accordingly. Here’s a detailed look at the official school holidays for the month.
Maharashtra School Holiday List in November 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Type of Holiday
|
5 November 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
Public / Religious Holiday
|
14 November 2025
|
Friday
|
Children’s Day
|
Observance / School Event
|
24 November 2025
|
Monday
|
Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day
|
Commemorative Holiday
|
Sundays
|
-
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Regular Weekly Off
What school holidays are in November- Significance
Guru Nanak Jayanti
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is one of the most sacred and widely celebrated festivals in Sikhism. It commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. This auspicious day typically falls in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu lunar calendar, which usually corresponds to October or November in the Gregorian calendar. The celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti are marked by great devotion, enthusiasm, and communal gatherings. Preparations for Gurpurab often begin several days in advance with "Prabhat Pheris," early morning processions that start from Gurdwaras (Sikh temples) and proceed through various localities, accompanied by the singing of hymns and devotional songs (shabads).
Children’s Day
Children's Day in India is celebrated annually on November 14th, commemorating the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Affectionately known as "Chacha Nehru" (Uncle Nehru) among children, he had a profound love and passion for them, believing that children are the future of the nation and should be nurtured with care and affection. The celebration of Children's Day in India is a vibrant and joyous occasion, marked by various events and activities organized in schools, communities, and homes.
Note-
-
Some holidays may vary depending on the school board (CBSE, ICSE, or State Board).
-
Schools may also announce Diwali vacation extensions or local holidays specific to certain districts.
-
Always check your school’s official academic calendar for final confirmation.
