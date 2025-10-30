CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
By Simran Akhouri
Oct 30, 2025, 17:07 IST

Maharashtra schools will observe holidays in November 2025 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Children’s Day, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day. These breaks offer students time to relax and celebrate, while also helping parents and teachers plan. Here’s the detailed list of official school holidays for the month.

November 2025 brings a series of important holidays for schools across Maharashtra. Students can look forward to a few well-deserved breaks this month as schools remain closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti, Children’s Day, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day. These holidays not only mark significant cultural and historical occasions but also give students time to relax and celebrate with family. Knowing the Maharashtra school holiday list for November 2025 helps parents and teachers plan lessons, trips, and events accordingly. Here’s a detailed look at the official school holidays for the month.

Maharashtra School Holiday List  in November 2025

Date

Day

Holiday

Type of Holiday

5 November 2025

Wednesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Public / Religious Holiday

14 November 2025

Friday

Children’s Day

Observance / School Event

24 November 2025

Monday

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day

Commemorative Holiday

Sundays

-

Weekly Holiday

Regular Weekly Off

What school holidays are in November- Significance 

Guru Nanak Jayanti 

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is one of the most sacred and widely celebrated festivals in Sikhism. It commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. This auspicious day typically falls in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu lunar calendar, which usually corresponds to October or November in the Gregorian calendar. The celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti are marked by great devotion, enthusiasm, and communal gatherings. Preparations for Gurpurab often begin several days in advance with "Prabhat Pheris," early morning processions that start from Gurdwaras (Sikh temples) and proceed through various localities, accompanied by the singing of hymns and devotional songs (shabads).

Children’s Day

Children's Day in India is celebrated annually on November 14th, commemorating the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Affectionately known as "Chacha Nehru" (Uncle Nehru) among children, he had a profound love and passion for them, believing that children are the future of the nation and should be nurtured with care and affection. The celebration of Children's Day in India is a vibrant and joyous occasion, marked by various events and activities organized in schools, communities, and homes. 

Note-

  • Some holidays may vary depending on the school board (CBSE, ICSE, or State Board).

  • Schools may also announce Diwali vacation extensions or local holidays specific to certain districts.

  • Always check your school’s official academic calendar for final confirmation.

State-Wise School Holidays 2025

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Haryana School Holidays List in 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025

Kerala School Holidays List in 2025

Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List





