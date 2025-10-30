Maharashtra School Holiday List  in November 2025

Maharashtra schools will observe holidays in November 2025 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Children’s Day, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day. These breaks offer students time to relax and celebrate, while also helping parents and teachers plan. Here’s the detailed list of official school holidays for the month.

November 2025 brings a series of important holidays for schools across Maharashtra. Students can look forward to a few well-deserved breaks this month as schools remain closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti, Children’s Day, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day. These holidays not only mark significant cultural and historical occasions but also give students time to relax and celebrate with family. Knowing the Maharashtra school holiday list for November 2025 helps parents and teachers plan lessons, trips, and events accordingly. Here’s a detailed look at the official school holidays for the month.