Telangana Holiday List 2025: As we step into 2025, it's time to plan ahead for the upcoming public holidays in Telangana. The State Government has announced a detailed list of holidays for the year, which includes national, regional, and cultural observances. Whether you are looking forward for festivals national holidays, or long weekends, this comprehensive holiday list article will help you make the most of your time off in 2025. Check out the full schedule below to stay updated and plan your year accordingly. Teachers and working parents also look forward to these holidays to spend quality time with their families. With each state having its own set of regional festivals and cultural events, the holiday list is carefully curated to reflect this diversity. Here’s the full Telangana School Holiday Calendar for 2025. You can explore the monthly holidays, including the expected summer and winter breaks, and download the 2025 Telangana School holiday List PDF here.

Also Check | Winter Vacation 2024 Muharram 2025 School Holiday As Muharram gets closer, people are still unsure if schools, colleges, and offices will be closed on Sunday, July 6, or Monday, July 7. The exact day depends on when the moon is seen. This moon sighting decides when the new Islamic year starts and when Muharram, a public holiday in India, will be celebrated. So, the date for the Muharram 2025 holiday is still not final. Everyone is waiting for the moon to be sighted to know for sure. This final decision will tell if the holiday will fall on July 6 or July 7. Telangana Students Back in Class Today, June 12: Schools Transform with AI, Policy Shifts, and New 2025-26 Calendar Telangana schools are welcoming students back for the new school year today, Thursday, June 12. This year starts a big change for education in the state. Students will see new lesson plans, better digital tools, and fresh rules. The school system will also be improved with artificial intelligence (AI), new health rules, and a special focus on Telangana's identity. The full school calendar for 2025-26 is also out.

In a big step forward, school officials made sure students are ready from day one. For the first time ever, 87% of textbooks for Classes 1 to 10 were sent out before the last school year even ended. Schools were told to finish giving out these books by June 5. This means most students will have their books right when classes begin. Telangana New Academic Calendar 2025-26 Released As per the newly released academic calendar, schools across the state are slated to reopen their doors on June 12, 2025. The academic session will then continue until April 23, 2026, which marks the last working day for the year. Following this, the summer holidays will commence from April 24, 2026, and extend until June 11, 2026. This comprehensive calendar provides a complete plan for the entire school year, detailing aspects such as class timings, examination schedules, and various holidays. A total of 230 working days have been designated for this academic year, and the education department has issued strict instructions to all schools to ensure a minimum of 90% student attendance throughout the year.

Telangana Public Holiday List 2025 Check below the complete list of scheduled public holidays in Telangana schools, colleges and offices for 2025. The following are all state holidays and schools, colleges and government institutions will remain closed on these days. S.No. Occasion/Festival Date Day 1 New Year Day January 1, 2025 Wednesday 2 Bhogi January 13, 2025 Monday 3 Sankranti/Ponga January 14, 2025 Tuesday 4 Republic Day January 26, 2025 Sunday 5 Maha Shivaratri February 26, 2025 Wednesday 6 Holi March 14, 2025 Friday 7 Ugadi March 30, 2025 Sunday 8 Eid Ul Fitr (Ramzan) March 31, 2025 Monday 9 Following Day Of Ramzan April 1, 2025 Tuesday 10 Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday April 5, 2025 Saturday 11 Shri Ram Navami April 6, 2025 Sunday 12 Dr.B.R. Ambedkar'S Birthday April 14, 2025 Monday 13 Good Friday April 18, 2025 Friday 14 Eid- ul- Azha (Bakrid) June 7, 2025 Saturday 15 Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A) July 6, 2025 Sunday 16 Bonalu July 21, 2025 Monday 17 Independence Day August 15, 2025 Friday 18 Sri Krishna Astami August 16, 2025 Saturday 19 Vinayaka Chavithi August 27, 2025 Wednesday 20 Eid Miladun Nabi September 5, 2025 Friday 21 Bathukamma Starting Day September 21, 2025 Sunday 22 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi/Dasara October 2, 2025 Thursday 23 Following Day Of Dasara October 3, 2025 Friday 24 Deepavali October 20, 2025 Monday 25 Kartika Purnima/ Guru Nanak's Birthday November 5, 2025 Wednesday 26 Christmas December 25, 2025 Thrusday 27 Following Day Of Christmas December 26, 2025 Friday

Telangana Optional Holidays in 2025 In addition to the statewide public holidays, the following list of dates have been declared as optional holidays. Whether or not students will have to attend school/college on these days will depend on the discretion of the institution. State government employees will also be able to avail holidays on these dates but with prior permission. S.No. Occasion/Festival Date Day 1 Birthday of Hazrath Ali (R.A) January 14, 2025 Tuesday 2 Kanumu January 15, 2025 Wednesday 3 Shab - e - Meraj January 28, 2025 Tuesday 4 Sri Panchami February 3, 2025 Monday 5 Shab - e - Barat February 14, 2025 Friday 6 Shahadat Hazrath Ali (R.A) March 21, 2025 Friday 7 Jumi'atul Wda/ Shab - e- Qader March 28, 2025 Friday 8 Mahaveer Jayanti April 10, 2025 Thursday 9 Tamil New Year Day April 14, 2025 Monday 10 Basava Jayanti April 30, 2025 Wednesday 11 Buddha Purnima May 5, 2025 Monday 12 Eid - e - Ghadeer June 15, 2025 Sunday 13 Rath Yatra June 27, 2025 Friday 14 9th Moharram (1446H) July 5, 2025 Saturday 15 Varalakshmi Vratham August 8, 2025 Friday 16 Sravana Purnima/ Raksha Bandhan August 9, 2025 Saturday 17 Parsi New Year's Day/ Arbayeen August 15, 2025 Friday 18 Durgashtami September 9, 2025 Tuesday 19 Mahanavmi October 1, 2025 Wednesday 20 Yaz Dahum Shareef October 4, 2025 Saturday 21 Naraka Chaturdhi October 19, 2025 Sunday 22 Birthday of Hz. Syed Mohammed November 16, 2025 Sunday 23 Christmas Eve December 24, 2025 Wednesday

Telangana Schools & College Holidays 2025: Month-wise Telangana Schools and College Holidays for 2025, organized month-wise, to help students and educators plan their schedules effectively. Telangana Schools & College Holidays in January 2025 S.No. Occasion/Festival Date Day 1 New Year Day January 1, 2025 Wednesday 2 Bhogi January 13, 2025 Monday 3 Sankranti/Ponga January 14, 2025 Tuesday 4 Republic Day January 26, 2025 Sunday Telangana Schools & College Holidays in February 2025 S.No. Occasion/Festival Date Day 5 Maha Shivaratri February 26, 2025 Wednesday Telangana Schools & College Holidays in March 2025 S.No. Occasion/Festival Date Day 6 Holi March 14, 2025 Friday 7 Ugadi March 30, 2025 Sunday 8 Eid Ul Fitr (Ramzan) March 31, 2025 Monday 9 Following Day of Ramzan April 1, 2025 Tuesday

Telangana Schools & College Holidays in April 2025 S.No. Occasion/Festival Date Day 10 Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday April 5, 2025 Saturday 11 Shri Ram Navami April 6, 2025 Sunday 12 Dr.B.R. Ambedkar's Birthday April 14, 2025 Monday 13 Good Friday April 18, 2025 Friday Telangana Schools & College Holidays in June 2025 S.No. Occasion/Festival Date Day 14 Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) June 7, 2025 Saturday Telangana Schools & College Holidays in July 2025 S.No. Occasion/Festival Date Day 15 Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A) July 6, 2025 Sunday 16 Bonalu July 21, 2025 Monday Telangana Schools & College Holidays in August 2025 S.No. Occasion/Festival Date Day 17 Independence Day August 15, 2025 Friday 18 Sri Krishna Astami August 16, 2025 Saturday 19 Vinayaka Chavithi August 27, 2025 Wednesday