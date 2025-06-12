Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Telangana School Holidays in 2025, Download Official PDF List

The Telangana Government has released the list of state holidays for 2025, here’s the full Telangana School Holiday Calendar for 2025. Download the 2025 holiday List PDF here. 

Jul 4, 2025, 16:29 IST
Get here the complete details for Telangana School Holiday Calendar for 2025

Telangana Holiday List 2025: As we step into 2025, it's time to plan ahead for the upcoming public holidays in Telangana. The State Government has announced a detailed list of holidays for the year, which includes national, regional, and cultural observances. Whether you are looking forward for festivals national holidays, or long weekends, this comprehensive holiday list article will help you make the most of your time off in 2025. Check out the full schedule below to stay updated and plan your year accordingly.

Teachers and working parents also look forward to these holidays to spend quality time with their families. With each state having its own set of regional festivals and cultural events, the holiday list is carefully curated to reflect this diversity. Here’s the full Telangana School Holiday Calendar for 2025. You can explore the monthly holidays, including the expected summer and winter breaks, and download the 2025 Telangana School holiday List PDF here. 

Muharram 2025 School Holiday

As Muharram gets closer, people are still unsure if schools, colleges, and offices will be closed on Sunday, July 6, or Monday, July 7. The exact day depends on when the moon is seen. This moon sighting decides when the new Islamic year starts and when Muharram, a public holiday in India, will be celebrated. So, the date for the Muharram 2025 holiday is still not final. Everyone is waiting for the moon to be sighted to know for sure. This final decision will tell if the holiday will fall on July 6 or July 7.

Telangana Students Back in Class Today, June 12: Schools Transform with AI, Policy Shifts, and New 2025-26 Calendar

Telangana schools are welcoming students back for the new school year today, Thursday, June 12. This year starts a big change for education in the state. Students will see new lesson plans, better digital tools, and fresh rules. The school system will also be improved with artificial intelligence (AI), new health rules, and a special focus on Telangana's identity. The full school calendar for 2025-26 is also out.

In a big step forward, school officials made sure students are ready from day one. For the first time ever, 87% of textbooks for Classes 1 to 10 were sent out before the last school year even ended. Schools were told to finish giving out these books by June 5. This means most students will have their books right when classes begin.

Telangana New Academic Calendar 2025-26 Released

As per the newly released academic calendar, schools across the state are slated to reopen their doors on June 12, 2025. The academic session will then continue until April 23, 2026, which marks the last working day for the year. Following this, the summer holidays will commence from April 24, 2026, and extend until June 11, 2026.

This comprehensive calendar provides a complete plan for the entire school year, detailing aspects such as class timings, examination schedules, and various holidays. A total of 230 working days have been designated for this academic year, and the education department has issued strict instructions to all schools to ensure a minimum of 90% student attendance throughout the year.

Telangana Public Holiday List 2025

Check below the complete list of scheduled public holidays in Telangana schools, colleges and offices for 2025. The following are all state holidays and schools, colleges and government institutions will remain closed on these days. 

S.No.

Occasion/Festival

Date

Day

1

New Year Day

January 1, 2025

Wednesday

2

Bhogi

January 13, 2025

Monday

3

Sankranti/Ponga

January 14, 2025

Tuesday

4

Republic Day

January 26, 2025

Sunday

5

Maha Shivaratri

February  26, 2025

Wednesday

6

Holi

March 14, 2025

Friday

7

Ugadi

March 30, 2025

Sunday

8

Eid Ul Fitr (Ramzan)

March 31, 2025

Monday

9

Following Day Of Ramzan

April 1, 2025

Tuesday

10

Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday 

April 5, 2025

Saturday 

11

Shri Ram Navami

April 6, 2025

Sunday 

12

Dr.B.R. Ambedkar'S Birthday

April 14, 2025

Monday

13

Good Friday 

April 18, 2025

Friday

14

Eid- ul- Azha (Bakrid)

June 7, 2025

Saturday

15

Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A) 

July 6, 2025

Sunday

16

Bonalu

July 21, 2025

Monday

17

Independence Day

August 15, 2025

Friday

18

Sri Krishna Astami 

August 16, 2025

Saturday

19

Vinayaka Chavithi

August 27, 2025

Wednesday 

20

Eid Miladun Nabi

September 5, 2025

Friday

21

Bathukamma Starting Day

September 21, 2025

Sunday

22

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi/Dasara

October 2, 2025

Thursday 

23

Following Day Of Dasara

October 3, 2025

Friday

24

Deepavali

October 20, 2025

Monday

25

Kartika Purnima/ Guru Nanak's Birthday

November 5, 2025

Wednesday 

26

Christmas

December 25, 2025

Thrusday 

27

Following Day Of Christmas 

December 26, 2025

Friday 

Telangana Optional Holidays in 2025

In addition to the statewide public holidays, the following list of dates have been declared as optional holidays. Whether or not students will have to attend school/college on these days will depend on the discretion of the institution. State government employees will also be able to avail holidays on these dates but with prior permission. 

S.No.

Occasion/Festival

Date

Day

1

Birthday of Hazrath Ali (R.A)

January 14, 2025

Tuesday 

2

Kanumu 

January 15, 2025

Wednesday 

3

Shab - e - Meraj 

January 28, 2025

Tuesday 

4

Sri Panchami 

February 3, 2025

Monday

5

Shab - e - Barat

February 14, 2025

Friday 

6

Shahadat Hazrath Ali (R.A)

March 21, 2025

Friday

7

Jumi’atul Wda/ Shab - e- Qader

March 28, 2025

Friday

8

Mahaveer Jayanti 

April 10, 2025

Thursday 

9

Tamil New Year Day

April 14, 2025

Monday

10

Basava Jayanti

April 30, 2025

Wednesday 

11

Buddha Purnima 

May 5, 2025

Monday

12

Eid - e - Ghadeer

June 15, 2025

Sunday

13

Rath Yatra

June 27, 2025

Friday 

14

9th Moharram (1446H)

July 5, 2025

Saturday

15

Varalakshmi Vratham 

August 8, 2025

Friday

16

Sravana Purnima/ Raksha Bandhan 

August 9, 2025

Saturday

17

Parsi New Year’s Day/ Arbayeen 

August 15, 2025

Friday

18

Durgashtami

September 9, 2025

Tuesday

19

Mahanavmi 

October 1, 2025

Wednesday 

20

Yaz Dahum Shareef 

October 4, 2025

Saturday 

21

Naraka Chaturdhi 

October 19, 2025

Sunday

22

Birthday of Hz. Syed Mohammed 

November 16, 2025

Sunday

23

Christmas Eve

December 24, 2025

Wednesday 

Telangana Schools & College Holidays 2025: Month-wise 

Telangana Schools and College Holidays for 2025, organized month-wise, to help students and educators plan their schedules effectively.

Telangana Schools & College Holidays in January 2025

S.No.Occasion/FestivalDateDay
1 New Year Day January 1, 2025 Wednesday
2 Bhogi January 13, 2025 Monday
3 Sankranti/Ponga January 14, 2025 Tuesday
4 Republic Day January 26, 2025 Sunday

Telangana Schools & College Holidays in February 2025

S.No.Occasion/FestivalDateDay
5 Maha Shivaratri February 26, 2025 Wednesday

Telangana Schools & College Holidays in March 2025

S.No.Occasion/FestivalDateDay
6 Holi March 14, 2025 Friday
7 Ugadi March 30, 2025 Sunday
8 Eid Ul Fitr (Ramzan) March 31, 2025 Monday
9 Following Day of Ramzan April 1, 2025 Tuesday

Telangana Schools & College Holidays in April 2025

S.No.Occasion/FestivalDateDay
10 Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday April 5, 2025 Saturday
11 Shri Ram Navami April 6, 2025 Sunday
12 Dr.B.R. Ambedkar's Birthday April 14, 2025 Monday
13 Good Friday April 18, 2025 Friday

Telangana Schools & College Holidays in June 2025

S.No.Occasion/FestivalDateDay
14 Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) June 7, 2025 Saturday

Telangana Schools & College Holidays in July 2025

S.No.Occasion/FestivalDateDay
15 Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A) July 6, 2025 Sunday
16 Bonalu July 21, 2025 Monday

Telangana Schools & College Holidays in August 2025

S.No.Occasion/FestivalDateDay
17 Independence Day August 15, 2025 Friday
18 Sri Krishna Astami August 16, 2025 Saturday
19 Vinayaka Chavithi August 27, 2025 Wednesday

Telangana Schools & College Holidays in September 2025

S.No.Occasion/FestivalDateDay
20 Eid Miladun Nabi September 5, 2025 Friday
21 Bathukamma Starting Day September 21, 2025 Sunday

Telangana Schools & College Holidays in October 2025

S.No.Occasion/FestivalDateDay
22 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi/Dasara October 2, 2025 Thursday
23 Following Day of Dasara October 3, 2025 Friday
24 Deepavali October 20, 2025 Monday

Telangana Schools & College Holidays in November 2025

S.No.Occasion/FestivalDateDay
25 Kartika Purnima/ Guru Nanak's Birthday November 5, 2025 Wednesday

Telangana Schools & College Holidays in December 2025

S.No.Occasion/FestivalDateDay
26 Christmas December 25, 2025 Thursday
27 Following Day of Christmas December 26, 2025 Friday

View and Download PDF of Telangana Government Holiday Calendar 2025 below. 

Telangana Government Holiday Calendar 2025 Download PDF 

The official calendar of holidays for 2025 was released by the Telangana Government for the convenience of students, teachers, and parents. You can check out the full list of holidays at Jagran Josh or through the official notification given above.

