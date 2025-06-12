Telangana Holiday List 2025: As we step into 2025, it's time to plan ahead for the upcoming public holidays in Telangana. The State Government has announced a detailed list of holidays for the year, which includes national, regional, and cultural observances. Whether you are looking forward for festivals national holidays, or long weekends, this comprehensive holiday list article will help you make the most of your time off in 2025. Check out the full schedule below to stay updated and plan your year accordingly.
Teachers and working parents also look forward to these holidays to spend quality time with their families. With each state having its own set of regional festivals and cultural events, the holiday list is carefully curated to reflect this diversity. Here’s the full Telangana School Holiday Calendar for 2025. You can explore the monthly holidays, including the expected summer and winter breaks, and download the 2025 Telangana School holiday List PDF here.
Muharram 2025 School Holiday
As Muharram gets closer, people are still unsure if schools, colleges, and offices will be closed on Sunday, July 6, or Monday, July 7. The exact day depends on when the moon is seen. This moon sighting decides when the new Islamic year starts and when Muharram, a public holiday in India, will be celebrated. So, the date for the Muharram 2025 holiday is still not final. Everyone is waiting for the moon to be sighted to know for sure. This final decision will tell if the holiday will fall on July 6 or July 7.
Telangana Students Back in Class Today, June 12: Schools Transform with AI, Policy Shifts, and New 2025-26 Calendar
Telangana schools are welcoming students back for the new school year today, Thursday, June 12. This year starts a big change for education in the state. Students will see new lesson plans, better digital tools, and fresh rules. The school system will also be improved with artificial intelligence (AI), new health rules, and a special focus on Telangana's identity. The full school calendar for 2025-26 is also out.
In a big step forward, school officials made sure students are ready from day one. For the first time ever, 87% of textbooks for Classes 1 to 10 were sent out before the last school year even ended. Schools were told to finish giving out these books by June 5. This means most students will have their books right when classes begin.
Telangana New Academic Calendar 2025-26 Released
As per the newly released academic calendar, schools across the state are slated to reopen their doors on June 12, 2025. The academic session will then continue until April 23, 2026, which marks the last working day for the year. Following this, the summer holidays will commence from April 24, 2026, and extend until June 11, 2026.
This comprehensive calendar provides a complete plan for the entire school year, detailing aspects such as class timings, examination schedules, and various holidays. A total of 230 working days have been designated for this academic year, and the education department has issued strict instructions to all schools to ensure a minimum of 90% student attendance throughout the year.
Telangana Public Holiday List 2025
Check below the complete list of scheduled public holidays in Telangana schools, colleges and offices for 2025. The following are all state holidays and schools, colleges and government institutions will remain closed on these days.
|
S.No.
|
Occasion/Festival
|
Date
|
Day
|
1
|
New Year Day
|
January 1, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
2
|
Bhogi
|
January 13, 2025
|
Monday
|
3
|
Sankranti/Ponga
|
January 14, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
4
|
Republic Day
|
January 26, 2025
|
Sunday
|
5
|
Maha Shivaratri
|
February 26, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
6
|
Holi
|
March 14, 2025
|
Friday
|
7
|
Ugadi
|
March 30, 2025
|
Sunday
|
8
|
Eid Ul Fitr (Ramzan)
|
March 31, 2025
|
Monday
|
9
|
Following Day Of Ramzan
|
April 1, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
10
|
Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
|
April 5, 2025
|
Saturday
|
11
|
Shri Ram Navami
|
April 6, 2025
|
Sunday
|
12
|
Dr.B.R. Ambedkar'S Birthday
|
April 14, 2025
|
Monday
|
13
|
Good Friday
|
April 18, 2025
|
Friday
|
14
|
Eid- ul- Azha (Bakrid)
|
June 7, 2025
|
Saturday
|
15
|
Shahadat Imam Hussain (R.A)
|
July 6, 2025
|
Sunday
|
16
|
Bonalu
|
July 21, 2025
|
Monday
|
17
|
Independence Day
|
August 15, 2025
|
Friday
|
18
|
Sri Krishna Astami
|
August 16, 2025
|
Saturday
|
19
|
Vinayaka Chavithi
|
August 27, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
20
|
Eid Miladun Nabi
|
September 5, 2025
|
Friday
|
21
|
Bathukamma Starting Day
|
September 21, 2025
|
Sunday
|
22
|
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi/Dasara
|
October 2, 2025
|
Thursday
|
23
|
Following Day Of Dasara
|
October 3, 2025
|
Friday
|
24
|
Deepavali
|
October 20, 2025
|
Monday
|
25
|
Kartika Purnima/ Guru Nanak's Birthday
|
November 5, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
26
|
Christmas
|
December 25, 2025
|
Thrusday
|
27
|
Following Day Of Christmas
|
December 26, 2025
|
Friday
Telangana Optional Holidays in 2025
In addition to the statewide public holidays, the following list of dates have been declared as optional holidays. Whether or not students will have to attend school/college on these days will depend on the discretion of the institution. State government employees will also be able to avail holidays on these dates but with prior permission.
|
S.No.
|
Occasion/Festival
|
Date
|
Day
|
1
|
Birthday of Hazrath Ali (R.A)
|
January 14, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
2
|
Kanumu
|
January 15, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
3
|
Shab - e - Meraj
|
January 28, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
4
|
Sri Panchami
|
February 3, 2025
|
Monday
|
5
|
Shab - e - Barat
|
February 14, 2025
|
Friday
|
6
|
Shahadat Hazrath Ali (R.A)
|
March 21, 2025
|
Friday
|
7
|
Jumi’atul Wda/ Shab - e- Qader
|
March 28, 2025
|
Friday
|
8
|
Mahaveer Jayanti
|
April 10, 2025
|
Thursday
|
9
|
Tamil New Year Day
|
April 14, 2025
|
Monday
|
10
|
Basava Jayanti
|
April 30, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
11
|
Buddha Purnima
|
May 5, 2025
|
Monday
|
12
|
Eid - e - Ghadeer
|
June 15, 2025
|
Sunday
|
13
|
Rath Yatra
|
June 27, 2025
|
Friday
|
14
|
9th Moharram (1446H)
|
July 5, 2025
|
Saturday
|
15
|
Varalakshmi Vratham
|
August 8, 2025
|
Friday
|
16
|
Sravana Purnima/ Raksha Bandhan
|
August 9, 2025
|
Saturday
|
17
|
Parsi New Year’s Day/ Arbayeen
|
August 15, 2025
|
Friday
|
18
|
Durgashtami
|
September 9, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
19
|
Mahanavmi
|
October 1, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
20
|
Yaz Dahum Shareef
|
October 4, 2025
|
Saturday
|
21
|
Naraka Chaturdhi
|
October 19, 2025
|
Sunday
|
22
|
Birthday of Hz. Syed Mohammed
|
November 16, 2025
|
Sunday
|
23
|
Christmas Eve
|
December 24, 2025
|
Wednesday
View and Download PDF of Telangana Government Holiday Calendar 2025 below.
Telangana Government Holiday Calendar 2025 Download PDF
The official calendar of holidays for 2025 was released by the Telangana Government for the convenience of students, teachers, and parents. You can check out the full list of holidays at Jagran Josh or through the official notification given above.
