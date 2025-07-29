RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Released: Check Download Link, Exam City & Shift Details

RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link at rrb.digialm.com to check the RRB NTPC City Slip 2025 for the Undergraduate (UG) level examination. Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC UG Exam can now check their allotted exam city and shift timings by downloading the RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation Slip. The RRB NTPC City slip has been released on July 29, 2025 that will help candidates to plan travel and accommodation in advance. However, it is not the final RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025, which will be issued separately before the exam. The RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 is scheduled between August 7 and September 2025, with city slips being released daily until 10 days before the last exam. RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Released The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 on July 29, 2025, for candidates appearing in the Undergraduate (UG) level CBT-1 exam under CEN No. 06/2024. This is the important document that provides candidates with their allotted city of examination and helps them plan travel and accommodation in advance.

What is the RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025? The RRB NTPC (Undergraduate) city slip has been released by the recruitment body to inform candidates about their city of examination so that candidates can plan their accommodation and travel arrangements. The RRB NTPC City Slip is not valid for the day of examination and RRB will separately release the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 which candidates need to carry to the examination centre. RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Link Active RRB has activated the link to download the undergraduate exam city intimation slip on July 29, 2025. Candidates can now check their city of examination after clicking on the direct link provided below and logging in with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2025.

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Active Link RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Slip 2025: Overview RRB has activated the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 on July 29, 2025 containing details like exam city, shift timing, and reporting instructions, helping candidates plan travel and accommodation in advance. Check the table below for RRB NTPC 2025 Undergraduate City Intimation Slip. Category Details Release Date July 29, 2025 Exam Dates August 7 – September 8, 2025 Admit Card Release 4 days before exam (from August 3) Official Website rrbapply.gov.in / Regional RRB sites Login Credentials Registration Number & Date of Birth Purpose Exam city & shift details (not valid for entry) Total Vacancies 3,445 (UG posts) Selection Stages CBT-1, CBT-2, Typing Test, Document Verification, Medical

How to Download the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip? Candidates can click on the direct link provided above to download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Slip or they can follow the simple steps listed below to check the city of examination. Visit official RRB website of your zone, such as RRB NTPC (Undergraduate) Exam 2025, rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the “RRB NTPC (Undergraduate)” City Slip 2025.

Provide the details, such as registration number and password

Click on the submit button

RRB UG City Intimation Slip will be displayed on screen

Verify the details

Download and Print for future reference Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC UG City Slip 2025 The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) city slip was released for CEN No. 06/2024 for different posts, which are to be filled for posts such as Commercial-cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk-cum Typist, Junior Clerk-cum typist and Trains Clerk (TC) and others. Check the list of details mentioned in RRB NTPC City Slip 2025.