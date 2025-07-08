RRB NTPC UG Exam Date OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Exam Date 2025 for CEN No. 06/2024 on July 2, 2025. As per the official notice, the RRB NTPC UG exam will be conducted between August 7 and September 8, 2025. RRB will release the NTPC UG exam city intimation slip 10 days before the exam and the admit card link will get activated 4 days before the exam. Check here for the RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2025 official notice. The RRB NTPC UG exam will be conducted for 3445 vacancies for 12th-level posts such as Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, and Trains Clerk, and as per the reports, approximately 1.21 crore candidates have applied for the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 for both Graduate and Undergraduate level exams. The RRB NTPC Graduate level was already conducted between June 5 and June 24, 2025 and the answer key for the RRB NTPC graduate-level exam was released on July 1, 2025.

RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2025 OUT The exam date for the undergraduate-level exam has been released on the official website of the RRB. The RRB NTPC UG exam will consist of the subjects General Awareness, Mathematics, and Reasoning. Candidates must ensure their Aadhaar is unlocked for biometric verification at the exam centre, and the RRB NTPC Undergraduate level exam will be conducted in three daily shifts starting from August 8, 2025 RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2025: Official Notice The RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 1 exam dates have been released. The RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam will be conducted between August 7 and September 8, 2025 and the shortlisted candidates' CBT 1 exam will be called for the CBT 2 examination. Check the official Notice below for the RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2025. RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 Official Notice

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 Undergraduate Schedule The Railway Recruitment Board has released the schedule of upcoming events along with the Official Notice of Exam Date 2025. As per the notice, the link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs and downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK. RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2025 City Intimation Slip The RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Intimation Slip 2025 will be released 10 days before the exam, which is expected on July 29, 2025. The city slip will allow candidates to check their allotted exam city, date, and shift timing This slip is important for planning travel and accommodation, especially for outstation candidates, as it specifies the exam venue location. However, it is not the admit card the official e-call letter will be available 4 days prior to the exam.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Download The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 for CBT-1 will get activated from August 3, 2025 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 7 and the exam will conclude on September 8 2025 on the official regional RRB websites. Candidates must log in using their Registration Number and Date of Birth to access the e-call letter, which includes critical details like exam venue, shift timing, and reporting instructions. RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2025: Overview RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2025 has been officially released by RRB. Candidates who have successfully applied for announced vacancies for the undergraduate level posts in Indian Railways will be able to download the RRB NTPC Exam City Slip 2025 10 days before the conduct of the examination. Check the table below for RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2025 key highlights.

RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2025 Details Particulars Details NTPC Full Form Non-Technical Popular Categories Name of the Organisation Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Level National RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2025 August 7- September 8, 2025 Subjects Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning Exam Mode Online (Computer Based Test) Exam Duration 90 minutes Negative Marking 1/3 for each wrong answer Exam Category Under-Graduate Level posts Stages of Exam/Selection Process CBT-1 CBT-2 Typing Skill Test/CBAT Document Verification/Medical Exam Medium/Language of Exam 15 Languages RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2025: Shift Timings The RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Exam 2025 will be conducted in three daily shifts candidates must report 90 minutes before the exam start time, which is 7:30 AM for Shift 1, 11:15 AM for Shift 2, and 3:00 PM for Shift 3 to complete mandatory biometric verification and security checks. Latecomers will not be permitted entry after the gate closes for shift 1, shift 2 and shift 3 at 8:30 AM, 12:15 PM, and 4:00 PM, respectively.

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Selection Procedure In the RRB NTPC exam 2025 candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in CBT 1, CBT 2, typing skill test and document verification. The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam will be consists of sucbjects such as mathematics, genereal inteligence & reasoning and general awareness. The candidates shortlisted in CBT 1 exam will be called for the CBT 2 exam, typing test and so on. RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Pattern 2025: Important Details of CBT-1 & CBT-2 The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2025 will be conducted in the two-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) process for posts like Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Accounts Clerk cum Typist. The CBT 1 exam will have 100 questions for 100 marks for a duration of 90 minutes and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates. There will be the negative marking of ⅓ marks for every wrong answer marked. Check the table below for the RRB NTPC UG exam pattern 2025.

Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Duration Mathematics 30 30 90 minutes General Intelligence and Reasoning 30 30 General Awareness 40 40 Total 100 100 RRB NTPC Undergraduate Level Vacancy 2025 RRB has released the NTPC Undergraduate level exam date to conduct exam for 3445 vacancies where approximately 62 lakh candidates are expected to attempt the UG exam. The RRB NTPC UG include posts such as Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Comm. Cum Ticket Clerk, Jr. Clerk cum Typist, and Trains Clerk. Check the table below for post wise vacancies. Name of Post Vacancy Accounts Clerk cum Typist 361 Comm. Cum Ticket Clerk 2022 Jr. Clerk cum Typist 990 Trains Clerk 72 Total 3445 RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2025: Important Instruction for Candidate