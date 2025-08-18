This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 18 August

Every day has a history. Ever wondered what happened on August 18? This day links us to moments both curious and profound. Some events changed nations.

On August 18, 1920, Tennessee cast the deciding vote to ratify the 19th Amendment, finally granting women the right to vote in the United States.

That same date in 1590 brought a haunting mystery: John White returned to Roanoke Island to find the colony gone, with nothing but the word "CROATOAN" as a clue.

But there's more. On August 18, 1868, helium was discovered; in 1877, astronomer Asaph Hall found Mars's moon Phobos.

In 1958, Nabokov's controversial novel Lolita was first published in the U.S. In 2005, Indonesia experienced a massive blackout that affected approximately 100 million people. In this article, we'll explore more events across centuries, their secrets, and surprises.