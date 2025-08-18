This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 18 August

Every day has a history. Ever wondered what happened on August 18? This day links us to moments both curious and profound. Some events changed nations.
On August 18, 1920, Tennessee cast the deciding vote to ratify the 19th Amendment, finally granting women the right to vote in the United States.
That same date in 1590 brought a haunting mystery: John White returned to Roanoke Island to find the colony gone, with nothing but the word "CROATOAN" as a clue.
But there's more. On August 18, 1868, helium was discovered; in 1877, astronomer Asaph Hall found Mars's moon Phobos.
In 1958, Nabokov's controversial novel Lolita was first published in the U.S. In 2005, Indonesia experienced a massive blackout that affected approximately 100 million people. In this article, we'll explore more events across centuries, their secrets, and surprises.
What Happened on this Day – August 18?
Here's what happened in history on August 18:
1227 – Death of Genghis Khan
- Mongol emperor Genghis Khan died while on campaign against the Xi Xia.
- He had united nomadic tribes and built the largest land empire in history.
- Cause of death is unclear—illness, injury, or plague are possible.
1590 – Roanoke Colony Found Deserted
- John White returned from England to find Roanoke abandoned.
- No colonists were found, and there were no signs of struggle.
- The word "CROATOAN" carved on a post was the only clue.
1903 – Early Flight by Karl Jatho
- German inventor Karl Jatho tested a motorised glider.
- His attempt came months before the Wright brothers' flight.
- It was short but a key moment in early aviation.
1914 – U.S. Declares Neutrality in World War I
- President Woodrow Wilson stated neutrality.
- The U.S. remained neutral until 1917, when it entered the war.
1920 – Nineteenth Amendment Ratified
- Tennessee voted in favour of women's suffrage.
- This gave American women the right to vote.
- A 24-year-old legislator changed his vote after a note from his mother.
1956 – Bela Lugosi Buried in Dracula Costume
- Horror actor Bela Lugosi was laid to rest in California.
- He was dressed in his iconic Dracula cape.
- He had died two days earlier.
1958 – Publication of Lolita in the U.S.
- Vladimir Nabokov's novel Lolita was published in America.
- The story caused instant controversy.
- It became one of the most debated novels of the 20th century.
1963 – James Meredith Graduates
- James Meredith became the first Black graduate of the University of Mississippi.
- His enrolment had sparked riots in 1962.
- His graduation marked a significant milestone in the Civil Rights movement.
1969 – Woodstock Festival Ends
- The famous Woodstock music festival closed after three days.
- Jimi Hendrix gave a historic performance to end the event.
1983 – Hurricane Alicia Strikes Texas
- Hurricane Alicia made landfall in Texas.
- 21 people were killed.
- Damage exceeded $1 billion.
1988 – Judge Gary M. Little Dies
- Seattle judge Gary Little took his own life.
- Hours before, reports were about to expose his sexual misconduct.
- His death shocked the legal community.
1991 – Soviet Coup Attempt Against Gorbachev
- Soviet hardliners tried to overthrow Mikhail Gorbachev.
- Tanks filled Moscow, but resistance grew under Boris Yeltsin.
- The failed coup sped up the Soviet Union's collapse.
1992 – Larry Bird Retires
- Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird retired.
- He was one of the greatest players in NBA history.
- His exit marked the end of a basketball era.
2005 – Blackout in Indonesia
- A massive power outage hit Java and Bali.
- Around 100 million people lost electricity.
- Most power returned within six hours.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 18?
August 18 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – August 18
1587 – Virginia Dare
- First English child born in America.
- Born in Roanoke Colony.
- Her fate remains a mystery.
1750 – Antonio Salieri
- Italian classical composer and conductor.
- Known for operas and church music.
1933 – Roman Polanski
- Film director and actor.
- Known for Rosemary's Baby and The Pianist
1934 – Roberto Clemente
- Puerto Rican baseball star and humanitarian.
- Played for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- Died in a plane crash in 1972 while delivering aid.
1936 – Robert Redford
- Hollywood actor and director
- Founded the Sundance Film Festival.
- Known for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
1952 – Patrick Swayze
- American actor and dancer.
- Starred in Dirty Dancing and Ghost.
1962 – Felipe Calderón
- Former President of Mexico.
1969 – Edward Norton
- American actor.
- Known for Fight Club and American History X.
1969 – Christian Slater
- American actor.
- Known for Heathers and Mr Robot.
Died on This Day – August 18
1227 – Genghis Khan
- Mongol ruler and empire builder.
- Died during a military campaign.
1850 – Honoré de Balzac
- French novelist and playwright.
- Known for La Comédie Humaine.
1945 – Subhas Chandra Bose
- Indian nationalist leader.
- Died in a plane crash in Taiwan.
1972 – Roberto Clemente
- Baseball legend and humanitarian.
- Died in a plane crash on a relief mission.
1990 – B. F. Skinner
- American psychologist and behaviourist.
- Famous for work on operant conditioning.
2009 – Kim Dae-jung
- Former President of South Korea.
- Nobel Peace Prize winner.
