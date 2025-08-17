Rajasthan Patwari Exam Analysis 2025: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Question Paper Review

Rajasthan Patwari exam analysis offers a comprehensive overview of the question pattern and overall exam structure. Stay tuned as we will soon release detailed reviews by subject-matter experts to help students assess the difficulty level of the RSMSSB Patwari question paper.

Rajasthan Patwari Exam Analysis 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur is set to conduct the Rajasthan Patwari 2025 exam today, August 17. Thousands of candidates have registered to compete for 3705 vacancies. For those appearing in the exam, reviewing the RSMSSB Patwari exam analysis can be highly beneficial. It provides valuable insights into the exam's difficulty level, types of questions asked, and section-wise performance, helping candidates prepare more strategically for future attempts.

RSMSSB will conduct the Rajasthan Patwari exam in two shifts today, Morning (9 am to 12 noon) and Evening (3 pm to 6 pm) at various exam centres across the state. Selection of candidates will be based on Written Test and Document Verification. Candidates appearing for the exam must bookmark this page to get a detailed paper review, including difficulty level, good attempts and number of questions asked from each section.

Rajasthan Patwari Difficulty Level

The shift 1 of Rajasthan Patwari exam provides insights into the number of good attempts and the overall difficulty level. The section-wise and overall difficulty level, and good attempts will be updated here as soon as we get in touch with the aspirants.

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Pattern

RSMSSB Patwari exam is divided into five sections comprising 150 objective type questions for 300 marks. 3 hours are allotted to complete the test.