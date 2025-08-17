Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Patwari Exam Analysis 2025: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Question Paper Review

Rajasthan Patwari Exam Analysis 2025 provides insights into the exam’s subject-wise difficulty level, number of good attempts, and memory-based questions. This detailed analysis will help candidates evaluate their performance and estimate the expected cut-off. Check complete Rajasthan Patwari question paper review, difficulty level and selection-wise good attempts here.

Aug 17, 2025, 13:17 IST
Rajasthan Patwari Exam Analysis
Rajasthan Patwari Exam Analysis

Rajasthan Patwari Exam Analysis 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur is set to conduct the Rajasthan Patwari 2025 exam today, August 17. Thousands of candidates have registered to compete for 3705 vacancies. For those appearing in the exam, reviewing the RSMSSB Patwari exam analysis can be highly beneficial. It provides valuable insights into the exam's difficulty level, types of questions asked, and section-wise performance, helping candidates prepare more strategically for future attempts.

Rajasthan Patwari exam analysis offers a comprehensive overview of the question pattern and overall exam structure. Stay tuned as we will soon release detailed reviews by subject-matter experts to help students assess the difficulty level of the RSMSSB Patwari question paper.

Rajasthan Patwari Exam Analysis 2025

RSMSSB will conduct the Rajasthan Patwari exam in two shifts today, Morning (9 am to 12 noon) and Evening (3 pm to 6 pm) at various exam centres across the state. Selection of candidates will be based on Written Test and Document Verification. Candidates appearing for the exam must bookmark this page to get a detailed paper review, including difficulty level, good attempts and number of questions asked from each section.

Rajasthan Patwari Difficulty Level

The shift 1 of Rajasthan Patwari exam provides insights into the number of good attempts and the overall difficulty level. The section-wise and overall difficulty level, and good attempts will be updated here as soon as we get in touch with the aspirants.

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Pattern

RSMSSB Patwari exam is divided into five sections comprising 150 objective type questions for 300 marks. 3 hours are allotted to complete the test.

Subject

No. Of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

General Science;

History, Polity and Geography Of India;

General Knowledge, Current Affairs

38

76

3 hours

Geography, History, Culture and Polity Of Rajasthan

30

60

General English & Hindi

22

44

Mental Ability and Reasoning,

Basic Numerical Efficiency

45

90

Basic Computer

15

30

Total

150

300

