RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Releasing From August 3 at rrbcdg.gov.in, Download NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: The RRB NTPC Under Graduate Admit Card 2025 will be released 4 days before the exam. Candidates will be able to download it from their regional RRB website using registration number & DOB. The exam will be held between August 7 and September 8, 2025. Candidate Carry a printed admit card photo ID to the examination centre. Check details here.

Jul 8, 2025, 11:33 IST
RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will activate the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Admit Card 2025 download link on August 3, 2025. The candidates planning to appear in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) UG exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between August 7 and September 8, 2025 will be able to download their hall tickets by providing their registration number and password from August 3, 2025 from official regional websites of RRR and rrb.digialm.com.

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination along with a valid photo ID and two passport-size photographs. Candidates not carrying the relevant document will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 OUT Date

The RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 download link is set to get activated four days before the candidates actual exam date. On July 1, 2025, the RRB released the RRB NTPC UG Exam Date 2025 and as per the official schedule, the exam will start on August 8, 2025 so the first admit card link will get activated on August 3, 2025. The UG exam admit card will contain important details such as exam centre details, shift timings and reporting instructions.

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 will start releasing from August 3, 2025 and it will be continued till September 4, 2025. But before the undergraduate admit card, RRB will release the city intimation slip on July 29, 2025, providing the name of the exam city and shift time to help candidates plan travel. However, only the admit card is mandatory for exam entry, along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.) It is expected that over 63 lakh candidates will compete for 3,445 vacancies, so downloading the admit card timely is important to avoid last-minute hassles

RRB NTPC Exam Date Admit Card 2025: Overview 

The RRB NTPC UG Exam Date has been released on the official websites of regional RRBs such as RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), etc. The undergraduate level exam will be conducted between August 7 and September 8 and the admit card will be released from August 3, 2025. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Key Details

Information

Exam Name

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Level Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Dates

August 7 to September 8, 2025

Admit Card Release Date

4 days before the exam (Expected from August 3, 2025)

City Intimation Slip Date

July 29, 2025 (10 days before the exam)

Official Website

Regional RRB websites (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in)

Login Credentials

Registration Number & Date of Birth

Exam Duration

90 minutes (100 questions)

Selection Stages

CBT-1

CBT-2 

Typing Test 

Document Verification

Medical Exam

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025?

Candidates who have successuly applied for the RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 will be able to download their admit card 2025 once the link gets activated. Check here for the steps listed below to download the admit card from official website

  • Visit the official website of your zone.
  • On the homepage click on the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Link 
  • Enter the credentials such as registration number and date of birth
  • Verify the details provided on the admit card
  • Download and pring the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 for future reference.

