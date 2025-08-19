OpenAI has recently launched a new subscription plan called ChatGPT Go, created especially for users in India. It is priced at ₹399 per month, making it the most affordable paid plan from OpenAI so far. This is a budget plan that lies between the free version and the higher-priced Plus and Pro plans. The major goal of ChatGPT Go is to offer users with better access to AI features at a nominal pricing range. The ChatGPT blog mentions: “ChatGPT Go is a new, low-cost subscription plan that provides expanded access to ChatGPT’s most popular features at an affordable price.”
What are the Features of ChatGPT Go?
ChatGPT Go includes everything available in the free plan but adds several important upgrades. The users will receive better access to GPT-5, which is known to be OpenAI’s most advanced model. Further, the ChatGPT Go plan also offers more usage for image generation, file uploads, and advanced data analysis with Python.
In addition, payments are also easier for Indian users since OpenAI now accepts UPI, along with credit cards.
The ChatGPT blog mentions, “Everything included in the Free plan, and:
-
Extended access to GPT-5: Enjoy more usage of our flagship model.
-
Extended access to image generation: Create more images for work or play.
-
Extended access to file uploads: Analyze and work with more documents, spreadsheets, and other files.
-
Extended access to advanced data analysis: Use tools like Python for data exploration and problem-solving more often.
-
Longer memory for more personalized responses: Keep conversations flowing with a larger context window.
-
Access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs: Organize your work, track progress, and build personalized AI tools with more flexibility.”
Why is ChatGPT Go Launched in India First?
At present, ChatGPT Go is being launched only in India. OpenAI chose this market because India has a huge number of digital users and a growing demand for affordable AI solutions. If the plan is successful in India, it may be introduced in other countries in the future. As per Times of India, the country has 13.5% of global users of ChatGPT.
How to Access ChatGPT Go?
Currently, ChatGPT Go can be accessed directly through the ChatGPT app under the “Upgrade Plan” option. There are some advanced features, like video generation with Sora or deep research and these features still remain exclusive for Plus and Pro users.
The ChatGPT blog mentions the following steps:
-
“Log into ChatGPT.
-
Click on your profile icon → Upgrade Plan.
-
Select Try Go.”
In conclusion, the launch of ChatGPT Go shows OpenAI’s effort to bring an affordable version of AI so that more people can access it. By starting in India, where people are cost-conscious but very active online, OpenAI is testing how a budget-friendly AI subscription works. If it proves successful, similar low-cost AI options may appear in other countries too.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation