OpenAI has recently launched a new subscription plan called ChatGPT Go, created especially for users in India. It is priced at ₹399 per month, making it the most affordable paid plan from OpenAI so far. This is a budget plan that lies between the free version and the higher-priced Plus and Pro plans. The major goal of ChatGPT Go is to offer users with better access to AI features at a nominal pricing range. The ChatGPT blog mentions: “ChatGPT Go is a new, low-cost subscription plan that provides expanded access to ChatGPT’s most popular features at an affordable price.”

What are the Features of ChatGPT Go?

ChatGPT Go includes everything available in the free plan but adds several important upgrades. The users will receive better access to GPT-5, which is known to be OpenAI’s most advanced model. Further, the ChatGPT Go plan also offers more usage for image generation, file uploads, and advanced data analysis with Python.