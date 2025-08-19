UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 6500 Posts - Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Application Starts: Those candidates who are eligible to apply for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher can now start applying by visiting the official website of RPSC. The application process has started from 19 August onwards. Get all the details in this article.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 19, 2025, 12:08 IST
Start Applying for RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Starts: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the notification on 17 July 2025 to recruit 6,500 Senior Teacher (Grade II) posts under the Secondary Education Department. Eligible candidates can apply online starting 19 August 2025 via the official RPSC website or the Rajasthan SSO portal. The application window will remain open until 17 September 2025. This article covers all essential details: vacancies, deadlines, eligibility, application steps, fee structure, syllabus, and the selection process.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Highlights

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is going to recruit 6,500 teachers across schools in Rajasthan. The notification was released on 17 July and the application process has started from 19 August onwards.

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

RPSC Senior Teacher (2nd Grade) - Secondary Education 2025

Conducted By

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Total Vacancies

6,500 (Non-TSP: 5,804; TSP: 696)

Notification Date

17 July 2025

Application Start Date

19 August 2025

Application Last Date

17 September 2025

Selection Process

Written Exam (Paper I & II) → Document Verification → Final Merit List

Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in / sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Steps to Apply for RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Application Form 2025

To apply for the Grade II Senior Teacher post, follow these steps:

  • Visit the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or the Rajasthan SSO portal- sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • Candidates are required to complete One-Time Registration (OTR) with Aadhar and 10th-grade details.

  • Once you get the OTR number, log in using your SSO/OTR credentials.

  • Click on the “Senior Teacher Grade II Recruitment 2025” link.

  • Carefully fill in personal, academic, and subject-specific details.

  • Upload scanned documents (photo, signature, left-thumb impression, certificates) as required.

  • Once the documents have been uploaded, pay the application fee online.

  • Preview and submit the form. Download and print the confirmation or application receipt for reference.

Application Fee for RPSC Senior School Teacher Application Form

The application fee needs to be paid in online mode via net banking, UPI, credit card/ debit card,etc. Check the table below for the application fee.

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC (Creamy Layer)

₹600

OBC (Non-Creamy) / EWS / SC / ST / PwD

₹400

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2025: Apply Online Link

Access the online application starting 19 August 2025 via the link given below:

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Application Form

Apply Here

