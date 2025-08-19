RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 6500 Posts - Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Starts: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the notification on 17 July 2025 to recruit 6,500 Senior Teacher (Grade II) posts under the Secondary Education Department. Eligible candidates can apply online starting 19 August 2025 via the official RPSC website or the Rajasthan SSO portal. The application window will remain open until 17 September 2025. This article covers all essential details: vacancies, deadlines, eligibility, application steps, fee structure, syllabus, and the selection process.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Highlights

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is going to recruit 6,500 teachers across schools in Rajasthan. The notification was released on 17 July and the application process has started from 19 August onwards.