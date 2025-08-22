RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025: Exam Pattern, Download PDF

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has invited online applications to fill up a total of 6500 vacancies for the Senior Teacher posts in 10 subjects, including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science, Urdu, Punjabi, etc. Candidates eyeing this post should review the RPSC Senior Teacher syllabus before commencing their exam preparation. The exam syllabus is divided into two papers. Paper I shall be conducted for 200 marks, and Paper II carries 300 marks. Mastering all the topics covered in the syllabus of each paper can help you succeed in the exam. Further details about the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher syllabus and exam pattern are shared on this page. RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 Highlights Understanding the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher syllabus can help candidates simplify their preparation journey. It enables candidates to prioritise only important chapters and invest their valuable time in revision and practice sessions. The key highlights of the RPSC Senior Teacher syllabus are detailed below for reference purposes.

Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission Post Name Senior Teacher Vacancy 6500 Selection Process Written Exam, DV, etc Question Type Multiple Choice Maximum Marks Paper 1: 200 Paper 2: 300 Negative Marking Yes RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Pattern 2025 The candidate should analyse the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam pattern to develop an understanding of the test requirements and marking system. It covers two papers, and the exam pattern is different for every paper of the written exam. Each paper comprises multiple-choice questions with a varying number of questions, marks, and exam duration. However, there shall be a negative marking/penalty of 1/3rd mark for each incorrect answer in every paper. Check the detailed RPSC Senior Teacher exam pattern for Paper 1 and Paper 2 discussed below.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Pattern for Paper 1 The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Paper 1 comprises 100 MCQs for 200 marks. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. There shall be a negative marking/penalty of 1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer. The minimum qualifying mark is set at 40%, while SC/ST candidates receive a 5% relaxation. Question Type Multiple-Choice Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 200 Exam Duration 2 hours Negative Marking 1/3rd mark Minimum Qualifying Marks 40% (5% relaxation for SC/ST) Subjects Geographical, Historical, Cultural, and General Knowledge of Rajasthan Current Affairs of Rajasthan General Knowledge of the World and India Educational Psychology RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Pattern for Paper 2 The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Paper 2 consists of 150 MCQs for 300 marks. The test duration shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. A negative marking/penalty of 1/3rd mark will be applicable for every incorrect answer. Test-takers must achieve at least 40% marks to qualify in this stage, with a relaxation of 5% for SC/ST candidates.

Question Type Multiple-Choice Number of Questions 150 Maximum Marks 300 Exam Duration 2 hours and 30 minutes. Negative Marking 1/3rd mark Minimum Qualifying Marks 40% (5% relaxation for SC/ST) Subjects Knowledge of Secondary and Sr. Secondary Standard about the relevant subject matter Knowledge of Graduation Standard about the relevant subject matter Teaching Methods of the relevant subject RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 PDF Free access to the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher syllabus enables you to streamline your written exam preparation. You can focus solely on important topics without wasting time on topics that never appear in the exam. Download the paper-wise RPSC Senior Teacher syllabus on this page. RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1

The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Paper 1 syllabus is divided into 4 sections, namely Geographical, Historical, Cultural, and General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Current Affairs of Rajasthan, General Knowledge of the World and India, and Educational Psychology. Mastering concepts of each and every section can increase your chances of securing the minimum qualifying marks in the exam. Here is the complete RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher syllabus for Paper 1 shared below. Section Syllabus Geographical, Historical, Cultural and General Knowledge of Rajasthan Physical features, climate, drainage, vegetation, agriculture, livestock, dairy development, population distribution, growth, literacy, sex ratio, tribes, industries and major tourist centres. Ancient Culture & Civilisation of Rajasthan, Kalibangan, Ahar, Ganeshwar, Bairath.

History of Rajasthan from 8th to 18th Century Gurjar Pratihars Chauhans of Ajmer Relations with Delhi Sultanate – Mewar, Ranthambore and Jalore. Rajasthan and Mughals – Sanga, Pratap, Mansingh of Amer, Chandrasen, Rai Singh of Bikaner, Raj Singh of Mewar.

History of Freedom Struggle in Rajasthan Revolution of 1857. Political Awakening. Prajamandal Movements. Peasants and Tribal Movements. Integration of Rajasthan

Society and Religion Lok Devta and Devian. Saints of Rajasthan. Architecture-Temples, Forts and Palaces. Paintings- Various Schools. Fairs and Festivals. Customs, Dresses and Ornaments. Folk Music and Dance Language and Literature.

Political and Administrative System of Rajasthan: Office of Governor; Role and Functions . Chief Minister and Cabinet (State council of Ministers). State Secretariat and Chief Secretary. Organisation and Role of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. State Human Rights Commission. Panchayati Raj (Local Self Govt. Administration). State Legislative Assembly in Rajasthan. Current Affairs of Rajasthan Major current issues and happenings at state level related to socio-economic, political, games and sports aspects. General Knowledge of World and India Continents, Oceans and their characteristics, global wind system, environmental issues and strategies, globalization and its impacts, population distribution and migration. India:- Physical features, monsoonal system, drainage, vegetation and energy resources. Indian Economy:- Growth and Development in Agriculture, Industry and Service Sector in India. Foreign Trade of India: Trends, Composition and Direction.

Indian Constitution, Political System and Foreign Policy: Constitutional History of India with special reference to Government of India Acts of 1919 and 1935. Indian Constitution- Role of Ambedkar, making of Constitution, salient features, Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties, Directive Principles of State Policy. Offices of the Indian President and Prime Minister. Political Parties and Pressure Groups. Principles of India’s Foreign Policy and Nehru’s contribution in its making. India and U.N.O., emerging trends in International Politics with special reference to Globalization. Educational Psychology Educational Psychology: its meaning, scope and implications for teacher in classroom situations. Development of Learner: concept of growth and development, physical, emotional, cognitive, moral and social development. Learning: its meaning and types, different theories of learning and implications for a teacher, transfer of learning, factors affecting learning, constructivist learning. Personality: meaning, theories and measurement, adjustment and its mechanism, maladjustment. Intelligence and Creativity: meaning, theories and measurement, role in learning, emotional intelligence- concept and practices. Motivation: meaning and role in the process of learning, achievement motivation. Individual Differences: meaning and sources, education of children with special needs- Gifted, slow learners and delinquent. Concept and Implications in Education of: Self concept, attitudes, interest & habits, aptitude and social skills.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 for Paper 2 Candidates eyeing the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher post must download the subject-wise syllabus for Paper 2 to plan their strategy efficiently. This recruitment process aims to recruit Senior Teachers in 10 subjects, including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science, Urdu, Punjabi, etc. The RPSC Senior Teacher Paper 2 section covers areas like Knowledge of Secondary and Sr. Secondary Standards about the relevant subject matter, Knowledge of Graduation Standards about the relevant subject matter, and Teaching Methods of the relevant subject. Download the subject-wise RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher syllabus for Paper 2 from the table below. Apply Here for RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 How to Cover the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025? Success in the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam depends on smart planning, focused effort, and the right mentorship. Here are the proven tips and tricks to excel in the written test: