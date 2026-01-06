Assam School Holidays in January 2026: As the new year 2026 has begun, the new academic year is here with updated holidays. Students and parents in Assam are specifically looking for their first long break for this month, for the most anticipatory Bihu holidays. The January month starts with culture and festivals bringing out a wave of joy and festivity vibes.
On the other hand, Assam General Administration Department (GAD) has officially released the full list of school holidays for the fresh academic year 2026. With a mix of state, religious and national holidays, students, teachers and parents will all get ample time to plan their holidays well in advance.
Assam School Holiday in January: Key Points
-
There are 35 full holidays as listed in the Assam academic calendar, which includes 10 school holidays in January only.
-
The list is issued by The General Administration Department (GAD) Assam.
-
The holiday list is applicable on all government offices, schools, and colleges.
Assam School Holidays in January 2026: Check The Full List Here
Given here is a list of Assam School Holidays in January 2026, students, teachers and parents can use this to stay updated about future or ongoing holidays for this month.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion
|
Type of Holiday
|
January 14
|
Wednesday
|
Magh (Bhogali) Bihu & Tusu Puja
|
State
|
January 15
|
Thursday
|
Magh Bihu
|
State
|
January 23
|
Friday
|
Netaji’s Birthday
|
National
|
January 26
|
Monday
|
Republic Day
|
National
|
January 27
|
Tuesday
|
Gwthar Bathou San (Bhathow Puja)
|
State
|
1 January
|
Thursday
|
New Year
|
State
|
5 January
|
Monday
|
Rongker Karkli
|
State
|
13 January
|
Tuesday
|
Uruka of Magh Bihu
|
Religious
|
17 January
|
Saturday
|
Silpi Diwas
|
State
|
27 January
|
Tuesday
|
Birthday of Sri Sri Krishnaguru
|
State
Assam Bihu Holidays 2026
Check for Bihu School Holiday dates for the year 2026.
-
Bohag Bihu- April 14, 15, and 16
-
Magh Bihu: January 14, and 15
-
Kati Bihu: October 18
Assam School Holiday Full-List 2026 Download PDF
You can access Assam School Holiday full list (month-wise) from here. This list is released by the General Administration Department (GAD) under the Assam government. Here you can find national/public, religious, and restricted holidays. It can be used to plan out your year, and academic activities. Click on the link to access the full list.
|
Assam School Holiday List 2026 PDF
Fun Ideas During School Holidays for Students and Parents?
-
Students can plan their school holidays and plan their studies as per the occasion. As most holidays will be for festivals only, students can make a brief study plan around these holidays.
-
During Bihu holidays there will be less school work, so students can indulge in fun activities, learn important things about festivals and participate with family activities.
-
Parents are also advised to create fun and learning activities for their kids. By introducing them to cultural activities, motivating them to learn a new language, word challenge games or skill based games for them to indulge and enjoy both.
-
Parents should also participate in physical activities and games like family yoga, word-building games, scavenger hunting in and around your house.
(Note: The dates shared here for Assam school holiday 2026 should be confirmed with official sources only. Given here are dates as per the state government list, but can be changed due to government orders. It is advisable to follow through your institution and stay alert for any school related government notifications.)
