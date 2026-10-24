Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC Local Train Starts: Check Timings, Route, Stations and Fare

Six trips, or three pairs

For the first time, an air-conditioned local train service has started on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam route. The new AC Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) service began operations on October 23, 2026. Southern Railway has introduced the service on a trial basis until December 24, 2026. The train will operate five days a week, from Monday to Friday with three pairs of services covering the Chennai Central-Avadi, Chennai Central-Arakkonam and Avadi-Arakkonam sections. Keep reading to know in detail.

Six AC local train services will operate across the Chennai Central, Avadi and Arakkonam sections during the trial period.

What Is the Fare for the Chennai-Arakkonam AC Local Train?

Separate AC suburban tickets are required for the new service. Regular tickets and season tickets valid for ordinary suburban electric trains are not accepted on the AC train. Reported fares from Chennai Central include:

Destination Reported fare Basin Bridge, Vyasarpadi Jeeva, Perambur and Villivakkam ₹35 Korattur and Pattaravakkam ₹40 Ambattur, Tirumullaivayil, Annanur and Avadi ₹60 Nemilichery, Tiruninravur, Veppampattu, Sevvapet Road and Putlur ₹85 Tiruvallur ₹90 Egattur Halt ₹185 Kadambattur ₹200 Senji Panambakkam and Manavur ₹205 Tiruvalangadu and Mosur ₹215 Puliyamangalam and Arakkonam ₹230

How Long Will the Chennai-Arakkonam AC Local Train Take?

The journey time depends on the route and the number of stops.