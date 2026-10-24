Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC Local Train Starts: Check Timings, Route, Stations and Fare
Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC local train service began on October 23, 2026, on a trial basis. Check the timetable, stations, fares, route and operating days.
For the first time, an air-conditioned local train service has started on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam route. The new AC Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) service began operations on October 23, 2026. Southern Railway has introduced the service on a trial basis until December 24, 2026. The train will operate five days a week, from Monday to Friday with three pairs of services covering the Chennai Central-Avadi, Chennai Central-Arakkonam and Avadi-Arakkonam sections. Keep reading to know in detail.
Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC Local Train: Key Details
|Detail
|Information
|Train type
|Air-conditioned Electric Multiple Unit
|Route
|Chennai Central, Avadi and Arakkonam
|Service started
|October 23, 2026
|Trial period
|Until December 24, 2026
|Operating days
|Monday to Friday
|Number of services
|Six trips, or three pairs
|Train composition
|12 coaches
|Railway zone
|Southern Railway
Chennai-Arakkonam AC Local Train Timetable
Six AC local train services will operate across the Chennai Central, Avadi and Arakkonam sections during the trial period.
Trains Towards Avadi and Arakkonam
|Train number
|Route
|Departure
|Arrival
|49051
|Avadi to Arakkonam
|6:30 am
|7:45 am
|49053
|Chennai Central to Avadi
|9:40 am
|10:25 am
|49055
|Chennai Central Suburban to Arakkonam
|6:30 pm
|7:55 pm
Trains Towards Chennai Central and Avadi
|Train number
|Route
|Departure
|Arrival
|49052
|Arakkonam to Chennai Central
|8:00 am
|9:30 am
|49054
|Avadi to Chennai Central Suburban
|5:25 pm
|6:10 pm
|49056
|Arakkonam to Avadi
|8:10 pm
|9:10 pm
Which Stations Will the Chennai-Arakkonam AC Train Stop At?
|Train service
|Service type
|Key stations / stops included
|Avadi – Arakkonam (Morning service)
|Slow line
|Hindu College, Pattabiram, Nemilichery, Tiruninravur, Veppampattu, Sevvapet Road, Putlur Halt, Tiruvallur, Egattur Halt, Kadambattur, Senji Panambakkam, Manavur, Tiruvalangadu, Mosur, Puliyamangalam
|Chennai Central – Avadi
|Slow line
|Basin Bridge Junction, Vyasarpadi Jeeva, Perambur, Perambur Carriage Works, Perambur Loco Works, Villivakkam, Korattur, Pattaravakkam, Ambattur, Tirumullaivayil, Annanur
|Chennai Central Suburban – Arakkonam
|Fast service
|Perambur, Villivakkam, Ambattur, Tiruninravur, Tiruvallur, Kadambattur, Tiruvalangadu
What Is the Fare for the Chennai-Arakkonam AC Local Train?
Separate AC suburban tickets are required for the new service. Regular tickets and season tickets valid for ordinary suburban electric trains are not accepted on the AC train. Reported fares from Chennai Central include:
|Destination
|Reported fare
|Basin Bridge, Vyasarpadi Jeeva, Perambur and Villivakkam
|₹35
|Korattur and Pattaravakkam
|₹40
|Ambattur, Tirumullaivayil, Annanur and Avadi
|₹60
|Nemilichery, Tiruninravur, Veppampattu, Sevvapet Road and Putlur
|₹85
|Tiruvallur
|₹90
|Egattur Halt
|₹185
|Kadambattur
|₹200
|Senji Panambakkam and Manavur
|₹205
|Tiruvalangadu and Mosur
|₹215
|Puliyamangalam and Arakkonam
|₹230
How Long Will the Chennai-Arakkonam AC Local Train Take?
The journey time depends on the route and the number of stops.
|Route
|Approximate duration
|Avadi to Arakkonam
|Around 1 hour 15 minutes
|Arakkonam to Chennai Central
|Around 1 hour 30 minutes
|Chennai Central to Avadi
|Around 45 minutes
|Avadi to Chennai Central Suburban
|Around 45 minutes
|Arakkonam to Avadi
|Around 1 hour
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