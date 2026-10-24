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Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC Local Train Starts: Check Timings, Route, Stations and Fare

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 14:09 IST

Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC local train service began on October 23, 2026, on a trial basis. Check the timetable, stations, fares, route and operating days.

Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC Local Train Starts: Check Timings, Route, Stations and Fare
Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC Local Train Starts: Check Timings, Route, Stations and Fare

For the first time, an air-conditioned local train service has started on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam route. The new AC Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) service began operations on October 23, 2026. Southern Railway has introduced the service on a trial basis until December 24, 2026. The train will operate five days a week, from Monday to Friday with three pairs of services covering the Chennai Central-Avadi, Chennai Central-Arakkonam and Avadi-Arakkonam sections. Keep reading to know in detail.

Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC Local Train: Key Details

Detail Information
Train type Air-conditioned Electric Multiple Unit
Route Chennai Central, Avadi and Arakkonam
Service started October 23, 2026
Trial period Until December 24, 2026
Operating days Monday to Friday
Number of services Six trips, or three pairs
Train composition 12 coaches
Railway zone Southern Railway

Chennai-Arakkonam AC Local Train Timetable

Six AC local train services will operate across the Chennai Central, Avadi and Arakkonam sections during the trial period.

Trains Towards Avadi and Arakkonam

Train number Route Departure Arrival
49051 Avadi to Arakkonam 6:30 am 7:45 am
49053 Chennai Central to Avadi 9:40 am 10:25 am
49055 Chennai Central Suburban to Arakkonam 6:30 pm 7:55 pm

Trains Towards Chennai Central and Avadi

Train number Route Departure Arrival
49052 Arakkonam to Chennai Central 8:00 am 9:30 am
49054 Avadi to Chennai Central Suburban 5:25 pm 6:10 pm
49056 Arakkonam to Avadi 8:10 pm 9:10 pm


Which Stations Will the Chennai-Arakkonam AC Train Stop At?

Train service Service type Key stations / stops included
Avadi – Arakkonam (Morning service) Slow line Hindu College, Pattabiram, Nemilichery, Tiruninravur, Veppampattu, Sevvapet Road, Putlur Halt, Tiruvallur, Egattur Halt, Kadambattur, Senji Panambakkam, Manavur, Tiruvalangadu, Mosur, Puliyamangalam
Chennai Central – Avadi Slow line Basin Bridge Junction, Vyasarpadi Jeeva, Perambur, Perambur Carriage Works, Perambur Loco Works, Villivakkam, Korattur, Pattaravakkam, Ambattur, Tirumullaivayil, Annanur
Chennai Central Suburban – Arakkonam Fast service Perambur, Villivakkam, Ambattur, Tiruninravur, Tiruvallur, Kadambattur, Tiruvalangadu

What Is the Fare for the Chennai-Arakkonam AC Local Train?

Separate AC suburban tickets are required for the new service. Regular tickets and season tickets valid for ordinary suburban electric trains are not accepted on the AC train. Reported fares from Chennai Central include:

Destination Reported fare
Basin Bridge, Vyasarpadi Jeeva, Perambur and Villivakkam ₹35
Korattur and Pattaravakkam ₹40
Ambattur, Tirumullaivayil, Annanur and Avadi ₹60
Nemilichery, Tiruninravur, Veppampattu, Sevvapet Road and Putlur ₹85
Tiruvallur ₹90
Egattur Halt ₹185
Kadambattur ₹200
Senji Panambakkam and Manavur ₹205
Tiruvalangadu and Mosur ₹215
Puliyamangalam and Arakkonam ₹230

How Long Will the Chennai-Arakkonam AC Local Train Take?

The journey time depends on the route and the number of stops.

Route Approximate duration
Avadi to Arakkonam Around 1 hour 15 minutes
Arakkonam to Chennai Central Around 1 hour 30 minutes
Chennai Central to Avadi Around 45 minutes
Avadi to Chennai Central Suburban Around 45 minutes
Arakkonam to Avadi Around 1 hour

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 24, 2026, 14:09 IST
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