Sirpur in Chhattisgarh Added to UNESCO Tentative List: Know Its History, Monuments and More
Sirpur in Chhattisgarh has been included in UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List. Check its location, important monuments and the complete list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India.
An ancient archaeological site in Chhattisgarh, Sirpur, has been included in UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List under the name Sirpur Cultural and Archaeological Landscape.
The place is located on the banks of the Mahanadi River and is famous for its temples, Buddhist monasteries, archaeological remains and more. It also played an important role in regional trade and cultural connections.
With this development, Sirpur could be considered for UNESCO World Heritage status in the future. Explore more about this site and what are UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India.
India’s Cultural Heritage | Sirpur Cultural and Archaeological Landscape Discover Sirpur, a historic cultural landscape in Chhattisgarh, nestled along the banks of the Mahanadi River. Once a thriving capital and centre of trade, learning and spirituality, Sirpur preserves remarkable archaeological and architectural remains dating from the 5th to the 12th centuries CE. Its heritage includes magnificent Hindu temples, Buddhist monasteries, Jain monuments, ancient market complexes and evidence of sophisticated urban planning. Reflecting centuries of cultural exchange and religious coexistence, Sirpur offers a fascinating glimpse into India’s rich and diverse civilisational heritage. #IncredibleIndia #VisitIndia #UNESCO #CulturalHeritage #Chhattisgarh— India in Johannesburg (@indiainjoburg) October 21, 2026
Key Details About Sirpur
Sirpur is a part of Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh, which is around 78 kilometres from the state capital, Raipur. Below are the details of this site.
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Particulars
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Details
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Name
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Sirpur Cultural and Archaeological Landscape
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Location
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Mahasamund district, Chhattisgarh
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Distance from the capital
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Around 78 kilometres
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River
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Mahanadi River
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UNESCO list
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World Heritage Tentative List
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Category
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Cultural
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Historical name
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Shripur
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Important monuments
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Lakshmana Temple, Ram Temple, Gandheshwar Temple and Buddhist monasteries
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Historical significance
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Ancient archaeological site known for temples, Buddhist monasteries and archaeological remains
Source: Unesco
What is the History of Sirpur?
Sirpur, which is also referred to as Shripur or Sripura, became the capital city of Kosala Kingdom during the reign of Sharabhapuriyas and then prospered further during the time of Panduvamshis. Sirpur prospered as a city due to its proximity to the river Mahanadi and became an important commercial hub, center of culture and religion.
From the 5th to the 12th centuries CE, the city prospered with the patronage of the ruling kings and Hindu temples, Buddhist monasteries and Jain constructions thrived together in Sirpur.
What Are the Important Monuments in Sirpur?
SIrpur is home to many ancient temples, Buddhist monasteries and archaeological structures that tell its historical and religious significance. Some of its important monuments include:
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Lakshmana Temple
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Ram Temple
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Gandheshwar Temple
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Anandprabhu Kuti Vihara
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Swastik Vihara
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Rajmahal
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Harshagupta and Teevardeo Buddha Vihara
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Baleshwar Group of Monuments
Is Sirpur a UNESCO World Heritage Site?
No, Sirpur's listing as a UNESCO Tentative Site does not ensure that Sirpur has already been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The UNESCO Tentative List highlights those sites that a nation considers for nomination. Before being considered by the World Heritage Committee for inclusion in the World Heritage List, a site must be nominated and evaluated.
Hence, Sirpur's listing as a UNESCO Tentative Site is indeed significant, yet still distinct from Sirpur's designation as a World Heritage Site.
List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India
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No.
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UNESCO World Heritage Site
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Location (State/UT)
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Year of Addition
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1
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Agra Fort
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Uttar Pradesh
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1983
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2
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Ajanta Caves
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Maharashtra
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1983
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3
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Ellora Caves
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Maharashtra
|
1983
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4
|
Taj Mahal
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Uttar Pradesh
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1983
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5
|
Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram
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Tamil Nadu
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1984
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6
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Sun Temple, Konarak
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Odisha
|
1984
|
7
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Kaziranga National Park
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Assam
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1985
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8
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Keoladeo National Park
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Rajasthan
|
1985
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9
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Manas Wildlife Sanctuary
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Assam
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1985
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10
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Churches and Convents of Goa
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Goa
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1986
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11
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Fatehpur Sikri
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Uttar Pradesh
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1986
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12
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Group of Monuments at Hampi
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Karnataka
|
1986
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13
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Khajuraho Group of Monuments
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Madhya Pradesh
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1986
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14
|
Elephanta Caves
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Maharashtra
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1987
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15
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Great Living Chola Temples
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Tamil Nadu
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1987, extended in 2004
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16
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Group of Monuments at Pattadakal
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Karnataka
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1987
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17
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Sundarbans National Park
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West Bengal
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1987
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18
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Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks
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Uttarakhand
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1988, extended in 2005
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19
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Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi
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Madhya Pradesh
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1989
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20
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Humayun's Tomb
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Delhi
|
1993
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21
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Qutb Minar and its Monuments
|
Delhi
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1993
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22
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Mountain Railways of India
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West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh
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1999; extensions in 2005 and 2008
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23
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Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya
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Bihar
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2002
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24
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Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka
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Madhya Pradesh
|
2003
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25
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Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park
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Gujarat
|
2004
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26
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Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus
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Maharashtra
|
2004
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27
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Red Fort Complex
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Delhi
|
2007
|
28
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The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur
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Rajasthan
|
2010
|
29
|
Western Ghats
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Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu
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2012
|
30
|
Hill Forts of Rajasthan
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Rajasthan
|
2013
|
31
|
Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
2014
|
32
|
Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen's Stepwell)
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Gujarat
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2014
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33
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Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara
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Bihar
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2016
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34
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Khangchendzonga National Park
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Sikkim
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2016
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35
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The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier
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Chandigarh (India component)
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2016
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36
|
Historic City of Ahmedabad
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Gujarat
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2017
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37
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Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai
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Maharashtra
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2018
|
38
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Jaipur City
|
Rajasthan
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2019
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39
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Dholavira: A Harappan City
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Gujarat
|
2021
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40
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Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple
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Telangana
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2021
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41
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Santiniketan
|
West Bengal
|
2023
|
42
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Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas
|
Karnataka
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2023
|
43
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Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty
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Assam
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2024
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44
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Maratha Military Landscapes of India
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Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu
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2025
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45
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Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath
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Uttar Pradesh
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2026
State-Wise List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India
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Uttar Pradesh: 4
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Maharashtra: 5
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Tamil Nadu: 5
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Odisha: 1
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Assam: 3
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Rajasthan: 4
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West Bengal: 3
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Karnataka: 4
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Madhya Pradesh: 3
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Delhi: 3
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Uttarakhand: 1
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Bihar: 2
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Gujarat: 4
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Himachal Pradesh: 2
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Sikkim: 1
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Chandigarh: 1
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Telangana: 1
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Kerala: 1
Note: Some sites span multiple states, so they are counted under each relevant state/UT.
So far India has a total of 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites with Uttar Pradesh having the highest 4 sites.
Also READ: List of First 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites
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