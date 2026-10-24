Sirpur in Chhattisgarh Added to UNESCO Tentative List: Know Its History, Monuments and More

An ancient archaeological site in Chhattisgarh, Sirpur, has been included in UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List under the name Sirpur Cultural and Archaeological Landscape. The place is located on the banks of the Mahanadi River and is famous for its temples, Buddhist monasteries, archaeological remains and more. It also played an important role in regional trade and cultural connections. With this development, Sirpur could be considered for UNESCO World Heritage status in the future. Explore more about this site and what are UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India. India’s Cultural Heritage | Sirpur Cultural and Archaeological Landscape Discover Sirpur, a historic cultural landscape in Chhattisgarh, nestled along the banks of the Mahanadi River. Once a thriving capital and centre of trade, learning and spirituality, Sirpur preserves remarkable archaeological and architectural remains dating from the 5th to the 12th centuries CE. Its heritage includes magnificent Hindu temples, Buddhist monasteries, Jain monuments, ancient market complexes and evidence of sophisticated urban planning. Reflecting centuries of cultural exchange and religious coexistence, Sirpur offers a fascinating glimpse into India’s rich and diverse civilisational heritage. #IncredibleIndia #VisitIndia #UNESCO #CulturalHeritage #Chhattisgarh — India in Johannesburg (@indiainjoburg) October 21, 2026

Key Details About Sirpur Sirpur is a part of Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh, which is around 78 kilometres from the state capital, Raipur. Below are the details of this site. Particulars Details Name Sirpur Cultural and Archaeological Landscape Location Mahasamund district, Chhattisgarh Distance from the capital Around 78 kilometres River Mahanadi River UNESCO list World Heritage Tentative List Category Cultural Historical name Shripur Important monuments Lakshmana Temple, Ram Temple, Gandheshwar Temple and Buddhist monasteries Historical significance Ancient archaeological site known for temples, Buddhist monasteries and archaeological remains Source: Unesco What is the History of Sirpur? Sirpur, which is also referred to as Shripur or Sripura, became the capital city of Kosala Kingdom during the reign of Sharabhapuriyas and then prospered further during the time of Panduvamshis. Sirpur prospered as a city due to its proximity to the river Mahanadi and became an important commercial hub, center of culture and religion.

From the 5th to the 12th centuries CE, the city prospered with the patronage of the ruling kings and Hindu temples, Buddhist monasteries and Jain constructions thrived together in Sirpur. What Are the Important Monuments in Sirpur? SIrpur is home to many ancient temples, Buddhist monasteries and archaeological structures that tell its historical and religious significance. Some of its important monuments include: Lakshmana Temple

Ram Temple

Gandheshwar Temple

Anandprabhu Kuti Vihara

Swastik Vihara

Rajmahal

Harshagupta and Teevardeo Buddha Vihara

Baleshwar Group of Monuments Is Sirpur a UNESCO World Heritage Site? No, Sirpur's listing as a UNESCO Tentative Site does not ensure that Sirpur has already been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The UNESCO Tentative List highlights those sites that a nation considers for nomination. Before being considered by the World Heritage Committee for inclusion in the World Heritage List, a site must be nominated and evaluated.

Hence, Sirpur's listing as a UNESCO Tentative Site is indeed significant, yet still distinct from Sirpur's designation as a World Heritage Site. List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India No. UNESCO World Heritage Site Location (State/UT) Year of Addition 1 Agra Fort Uttar Pradesh 1983 2 Ajanta Caves Maharashtra 1983 3 Ellora Caves Maharashtra 1983 4 Taj Mahal Uttar Pradesh 1983 5 Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram Tamil Nadu 1984 6 Sun Temple, Konarak Odisha 1984 7 Kaziranga National Park Assam 1985 8 Keoladeo National Park Rajasthan 1985 9 Manas Wildlife Sanctuary Assam 1985 10 Churches and Convents of Goa Goa 1986 11 Fatehpur Sikri Uttar Pradesh 1986 12 Group of Monuments at Hampi Karnataka 1986 13 Khajuraho Group of Monuments Madhya Pradesh 1986 14 Elephanta Caves Maharashtra 1987 15 Great Living Chola Temples Tamil Nadu 1987, extended in 2004 16 Group of Monuments at Pattadakal Karnataka 1987 17 Sundarbans National Park West Bengal 1987 18 Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks Uttarakhand 1988, extended in 2005 19 Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi Madhya Pradesh 1989 20 Humayun's Tomb Delhi 1993 21 Qutb Minar and its Monuments Delhi 1993 22 Mountain Railways of India West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh 1999; extensions in 2005 and 2008 23 Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya Bihar 2002 24 Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka Madhya Pradesh 2003 25 Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park Gujarat 2004 26 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Maharashtra 2004 27 Red Fort Complex Delhi 2007 28 The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur Rajasthan 2010 29 Western Ghats Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu 2012 30 Hill Forts of Rajasthan Rajasthan 2013 31 Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area Himachal Pradesh 2014 32 Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen's Stepwell) Gujarat 2014 33 Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara Bihar 2016 34 Khangchendzonga National Park Sikkim 2016 35 The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier Chandigarh (India component) 2016 36 Historic City of Ahmedabad Gujarat 2017 37 Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai Maharashtra 2018 38 Jaipur City Rajasthan 2019 39 Dholavira: A Harappan City Gujarat 2021 40 Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple Telangana 2021 41 Santiniketan West Bengal 2023 42 Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas Karnataka 2023 43 Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty Assam 2024 44 Maratha Military Landscapes of India Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu 2025 45 Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath Uttar Pradesh 2026