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Sirpur in Chhattisgarh Added to UNESCO Tentative List: Know Its History, Monuments and More

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 13:56 IST

Sirpur in Chhattisgarh has been included in UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List. Check its location, important monuments and the complete list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India.

A monument in Sirpur (Image Source: X.com)
A monument in Sirpur (Image Source: X.com)

An ancient archaeological site in Chhattisgarh, Sirpur, has been included in UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List under the name Sirpur Cultural and Archaeological Landscape

The place is located on the banks of the Mahanadi River and is famous for its temples, Buddhist monasteries, archaeological remains and more. It also played an important role in regional trade and cultural connections.

With this development, Sirpur could be considered for UNESCO World Heritage status in the future. Explore more about this site and what are UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India. 

Key Details About Sirpur 

Sirpur is a part of Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh, which is around 78 kilometres from the state capital, Raipur. Below are the details of this site. 

Particulars

Details

Name

Sirpur Cultural and Archaeological Landscape

Location

Mahasamund district, Chhattisgarh

Distance from the capital

Around 78 kilometres

River

Mahanadi River

UNESCO list

World Heritage Tentative List

Category

Cultural

Historical name

Shripur

Important monuments

Lakshmana Temple, Ram Temple, Gandheshwar Temple and Buddhist monasteries

Historical significance

Ancient archaeological site known for temples, Buddhist monasteries and archaeological remains

Source: Unesco

What is the History of Sirpur?

Sirpur, which is also referred to as Shripur or Sripura, became the capital city of Kosala Kingdom during the reign of Sharabhapuriyas and then prospered further during the time of Panduvamshis. Sirpur prospered as a city due to its proximity to the river Mahanadi and became an important commercial hub, center of culture and religion. 

From the 5th to the 12th centuries CE, the city prospered with the patronage of the ruling kings and Hindu temples, Buddhist monasteries and Jain constructions thrived together in Sirpur.

What Are the Important Monuments in Sirpur? 

SIrpur is home to many ancient temples, Buddhist monasteries and archaeological structures that tell its historical and religious significance. Some of its important monuments include:

  • Lakshmana Temple

  • Ram Temple

  • Gandheshwar Temple

  • Anandprabhu Kuti Vihara

  • Swastik Vihara

  • Rajmahal

  • Harshagupta and Teevardeo Buddha Vihara

  • Baleshwar Group of Monuments

Is Sirpur a UNESCO World Heritage Site?

No, Sirpur's listing as a UNESCO Tentative Site does not ensure that Sirpur has already been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The UNESCO Tentative List highlights those sites that a nation considers for nomination. Before being considered by the World Heritage Committee for inclusion in the World Heritage List, a site must be nominated and evaluated.

Hence, Sirpur's listing as a UNESCO Tentative Site is indeed significant, yet still distinct from Sirpur's designation as a World Heritage Site.

List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India 

No.

UNESCO World Heritage Site

Location (State/UT)

Year of Addition

1

Agra Fort

Uttar Pradesh

1983

2

Ajanta Caves

Maharashtra

1983

3

Ellora Caves

Maharashtra

1983

4

Taj Mahal

Uttar Pradesh

1983

5

Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram

Tamil Nadu

1984

6

Sun Temple, Konarak

Odisha

1984

7

Kaziranga National Park

Assam

1985

8

Keoladeo National Park

Rajasthan

1985

9

Manas Wildlife Sanctuary

Assam

1985

10

Churches and Convents of Goa

Goa

1986

11

Fatehpur Sikri

Uttar Pradesh

1986

12

Group of Monuments at Hampi

Karnataka

1986

13

Khajuraho Group of Monuments

Madhya Pradesh

1986

14

Elephanta Caves

Maharashtra

1987

15

Great Living Chola Temples

Tamil Nadu

1987, extended in 2004

16

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal

Karnataka

1987

17

Sundarbans National Park

West Bengal

1987

18

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks

Uttarakhand

1988, extended in 2005

19

Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi

Madhya Pradesh

1989

20

Humayun's Tomb

Delhi

1993

21

Qutb Minar and its Monuments

Delhi

1993

22

Mountain Railways of India

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh

1999; extensions in 2005 and 2008

23

Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya

Bihar

2002

24

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka

Madhya Pradesh

2003

25

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park

Gujarat

2004

26

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

Maharashtra

2004

27

Red Fort Complex

Delhi

2007

28

The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur

Rajasthan

2010

29

Western Ghats

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

2012

30

Hill Forts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan

2013

31

Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area

Himachal Pradesh

2014

32

Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen's Stepwell)

Gujarat

2014

33

Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara

Bihar

2016

34

Khangchendzonga National Park

Sikkim

2016

35

The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier

Chandigarh (India component)

2016

36

Historic City of Ahmedabad

Gujarat

2017

37

Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai

Maharashtra

2018

38

Jaipur City

Rajasthan

2019

39

Dholavira: A Harappan City

Gujarat

2021

40

Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple

Telangana

2021

41

Santiniketan

West Bengal

2023

42

Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas

Karnataka

2023

43

Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty

Assam

2024

44

Maratha Military Landscapes of India

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu

2025

45

Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath

Uttar Pradesh

2026

State-Wise List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India

  • Uttar Pradesh: 4

  • Maharashtra: 5

  • Tamil Nadu: 5

  • Odisha: 1

  • Assam: 3

  • Rajasthan: 4

  • West Bengal: 3

  • Karnataka: 4

  • Madhya Pradesh: 3

  • Delhi: 3

  • Uttarakhand: 1

  • Bihar: 2

  • Gujarat: 4

  • Himachal Pradesh: 2

  • Sikkim: 1

  • Chandigarh: 1

  • Telangana: 1

  • Kerala: 1

Note: Some sites span multiple states, so they are counted under each relevant state/UT.

So far India has a total of 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites with Uttar Pradesh having the highest 4 sites. 

Also READ: List of First 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 24, 2026, 13:56 IST
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