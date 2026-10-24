Assam (SEBA) 10th Datesheet 2027 Expected Soon at site.sebaonline.org, Download Timetable PDF Online
Assam Board Class 10 date sheet 2027 will be available online. Candidates preparing to appear for the board exams must visit the official website to download the timetable PDF
Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division-I - SEBA will be releasing the date sheets for the Class 10 board examinations soon. Assam Board releases the date sheets for the Class 10 board exams annually between October and November.
In 2026, Assam Board conducted the SEBA Class 10 exams from February 10 to February 27, 2026. Considering this, it is likely that the same will be followed for the upcoming Assam Board Class 10 Board Examinations. The complete exam schedule will include the details of the theory and practical exams along with the exam time. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the Assam SEBA Exam Schedule 2027.
Assam Board 10th Datesheet 2027: Expected Date and Time
Assam Board announces the Class 10 exam dates sheets between October and November annually. In the last two years, the date sheets were released in November, while before that the exam date sheet was issued in October. Keeping the previous year trends in mind, Assam Board is likely to issue the date sheets for the Class 10 board examination 2027 anytime this month. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the timetable are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board for the latest updates.
Assam Board Exam Datesheet 2026: Previous Year Trends
Assam Board releases the datesheets for the Class 10 Board exams between October and November annually. Check the trends from the previous years below.
Datesheet Dates
• 2026 Routine: Released on November 19, 2025
• 2025 Routine: Released on November 25, 2024
• 2024 Routine: Released on October 9, 2023
• 2023 Routine: Released on December 8, 2022
• 2022 Routine: Released in December 2021
Assam Board Exam 2027: Class 10 Exam Dates: Previous Year Trends
In the previous five years, Assam Board conducted the Class 10 board examinations in February-March. Check the previous years' theory and practical exam trends.
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2026: February 10 to February 27, 2026 (Practical exams in January 2026)
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2025: February 15 to March 3, 2025 (Practical exams on January 21–22, 2025)
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2024: February 16 to March 4, 2024 (Practical exams on February 2–3, 2024)
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2023: March 3 to March 20 / March 24, 2023 (Practical exams on February 24–25, 2023)
How to Download Assam SEBA 10th Routine 2027
SEBA 10th examination 2027 date sheet will be issued online. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the timetable
Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam SEBA
Step 2: Click on SEBA 10th Examination Routine 2027
Step 3: The Class 10 board exam timetable will be displayed
Step 4: Download the date sheet for further reference
Also Read: Assam (AHSEC) Timetable 2027: Assam Class 12 Datesheets to be Released Soon, Check Expected Dates, Previous Year Trends Here
Punjab Board Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Check PSEB Class 10, 12 Exam Dates
JKBOSE Date Sheet 2027 Soon; Class 10, 12 Time Table PDF at jk.gov.in
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.