Assam (SEBA) 10th Datesheet 2027 Expected Soon at site.sebaonline.org, Download Timetable PDF Online

Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division-I - SEBA will be releasing the date sheets for the Class 10 board examinations soon. Assam Board releases the date sheets for the Class 10 board exams annually between October and November.

In 2026, Assam Board conducted the SEBA Class 10 exams from February 10 to February 27, 2026. Considering this, it is likely that the same will be followed for the upcoming Assam Board Class 10 Board Examinations. The complete exam schedule will include the details of the theory and practical exams along with the exam time. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the Assam SEBA Exam Schedule 2027.

Assam Board 10th Datesheet 2027: Expected Date and Time

Assam Board announces the Class 10 exam dates sheets between October and November annually. In the last two years, the date sheets were released in November, while before that the exam date sheet was issued in October. Keeping the previous year trends in mind, Assam Board is likely to issue the date sheets for the Class 10 board examination 2027 anytime this month. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the timetable are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board for the latest updates.