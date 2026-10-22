Punjab Board Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Check PSEB Class 10, 12 Exam Dates
Punjab Board Date Sheet 2027: Check the expected PSEB Class 10 and 12 exam dates, subject-wise timetable, exam timings and date sheet PDF download steps. The board exams are expected to be held in February and March 2027. Visit the official PSEB website for the latest timetable and examination updates.
The Punjab Board Time Table 2027 will help students prepare for the PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to conduct the annual exams in February and March 2027. The timetable will provide subject-wise exam dates, timings and important instructions for students. Once the board releases the date sheet, students will be able to check the schedule and download the PDF from the official PSEB website. The exact dates are yet to be announced, so students should wait for the official notification before making their final exam plans.
Punjab Board Time Table 2027: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Board Name
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Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)
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Examination Name
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Punjab Board Annual Examination 2027
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Classes
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Class 10 and Class 12
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Academic Session
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2026–27
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Class 10 Exam Date
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Expected in February–March 2027
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Class 12 Exam Date
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Expected in February–March 2027
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Practical Exam Dates
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To be announced
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Date Sheet Status
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Awaited
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Exam Mode
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Offline (pen-and-paper)
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Official Website
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pseb.ac.in
Punjab Board Class 10 Time Table 2027
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Subject
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Exam Date 2027
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English
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To be announced
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Punjabi
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To be announced
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Mathematics
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To be announced
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Science
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To be announced
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Social Science
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To be announced
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Hindi and other language subjects
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To be announced
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Elective subjects
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To be announced
Punjab Board Class 12 Time Table 2027
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Stream
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Important Subjects
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Exam Date 2027
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Science
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Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology
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To be announced
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Arts
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History, Political Science, Geography, Economics
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To be announced
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Commerce
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Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics
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To be announced
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Languages
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English, Punjabi, Hindi and other languages
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To be announced
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Vocational subjects
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Relevant elective and vocational papers
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To be announced
How to Download Punjab Board Time Table 2027 PDF
Students can follow the simple steps given below.
- Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.
- Open the date sheet or examination-related section.
- Find the link for the Punjab Board Class 10 Time Table 2027 or Class 12 Time Table 2027.
- Click the relevant link to open the date sheet PDF.
- Check the subject-wise exam dates, timings and instructions carefully.
- Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
- Print a copy if you want to keep the timetable handy while preparing for the exams.
Details Mentioned on the PSBE Time Table 2027
The PSEB date sheet will provide the information students need to organise their exam preparation. After downloading the PDF, check the following details carefully:
- Name of the examination board
- Class and examination name
- Subject names and subject codes
- Exam dates and days
- Examination shift and reporting time, where specified
- Paper duration and start time
- Practical examination schedule, if applicable
- Instructions for candidates
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