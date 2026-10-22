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Punjab Board Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Check PSEB Class 10, 12 Exam Dates

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 13:02 IST

Punjab Board Date Sheet 2027: Check the expected PSEB Class 10 and 12 exam dates, subject-wise timetable, exam timings and date sheet PDF download steps. The board exams are expected to be held in February and March 2027. Visit the official PSEB website for the latest timetable and examination updates.

Punjab Board Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Check PSEB Class 10, 12 Exam Dates
Punjab Board Date Sheet 2027 Soon: Check PSEB Class 10, 12 Exam Dates
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The Punjab Board Time Table 2027 will help students prepare for the PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to conduct the annual exams in February and March 2027. The timetable will provide subject-wise exam dates, timings and important instructions for students. Once the board releases the date sheet, students will be able to check the schedule and download the PDF from the official PSEB website. The exact dates are yet to be announced, so students should wait for the official notification before making their final exam plans.

Punjab Board Time Table 2027: Overview

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Examination Name

Punjab Board Annual Examination 2027

Classes

Class 10 and Class 12

Academic Session

2026–27

Class 10 Exam Date

Expected in February–March 2027

Class 12 Exam Date

Expected in February–March 2027

Practical Exam Dates

To be announced

Date Sheet Status

Awaited

Exam Mode

Offline (pen-and-paper)

Official Website

pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board Class 10 Time Table 2027

Subject

Exam Date 2027

English

To be announced

Punjabi

To be announced

Mathematics

To be announced

Science

To be announced

Social Science

To be announced

Hindi and other language subjects

To be announced

Elective subjects

To be announced

Punjab Board Class 12 Time Table 2027

Stream

Important Subjects

Exam Date 2027

Science

Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology

To be announced

Arts

History, Political Science, Geography, Economics

To be announced

Commerce

Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics

To be announced

Languages

English, Punjabi, Hindi and other languages

To be announced

Vocational subjects

Relevant elective and vocational papers

To be announced

How to Download Punjab Board Time Table 2027 PDF

Students can follow the simple steps given below.

  1. Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.
  2. Open the date sheet or examination-related section.
  3. Find the link for the Punjab Board Class 10 Time Table 2027 or Class 12 Time Table 2027.
  4. Click the relevant link to open the date sheet PDF.
  5. Check the subject-wise exam dates, timings and instructions carefully.
  6. Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
  7. Print a copy if you want to keep the timetable handy while preparing for the exams.

Details Mentioned on the PSBE Time Table 2027

The PSEB date sheet will provide the information students need to organise their exam preparation. After downloading the PDF, check the following details carefully:

  1. Name of the examination board
  2. Class and examination name
  3. Subject names and subject codes
  4. Exam dates and days
  5. Examination shift and reporting time, where specified
  6. Paper duration and start time
  7. Practical examination schedule, if applicable
  8. Instructions for candidates

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Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 13:02 IST
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