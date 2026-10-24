BOB SO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket PDF Here
BOB SO Admit Card 2026: Bank of Baroda has issued the Specialist Officer Admit Card on October 23, 2026. The exam will be held on October 31, 2026. Candidates can now check and download their hall ticket from the official website at ibpsreg.ibps.in. Check key details here.
Key Points
- BOB SO Admit Card 2026 released on October 23, 2026, for various Specialist Officer posts.
- The BOB SO exam for Specialist Officer posts is scheduled for October 31, 2026.
- Candidates can download the admit card from ibpsreg.ibps.in using login credentials.
BOB SO Admit Card 2026: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has officially released the admit card for various Specialist Officer (SO) posts such as Senior Manager, Manager, Technical Officer, Chief Manager across Digital Banking, Facility Management, Information Security on October 23, 2026. The notification for BOB SO was released under the Advt No BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/15. Candidates who will appear for this exam can download their exam hall ticket PDF through the official website at ibpsreg.ibps.in. The BOB SO exam will be held on October 31, 2026. The selection process of BOB SO Exam 2026 consists of Shortlisting, CBT Test, Psychometric Test and Group Discussion etc.
Under this recruitment drive a total of 206 vacancies would be filled. The admit card contains important information such as the examination centre, reporting time and exam day guidelines. To download your BOB SO Hall Ticket PDF candidates need to enter their login credentials Roll Number, Captcha Code and Mobile Number
Bank of Baroda SO Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The BOB SO Hall Ticket 2026 download link is now accessible through the official recruitment portal. Candidates can check and download their call letter for online examination now. Check the direct link to download the Bank of Baroda SO Admit Card 2026 from the table below.
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BOB SO Admit Card 2026 Link
BOB SO Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Candidates who are set to appear for the exam that will be conducted on October 31, 2026 can now check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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BOB SO Exam 2026
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Conducting Body
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Indian Overseas Bank
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Post
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Senior Manager, Manager, Technical Officer, Chief Manager across Digital Banking, Facility Management, Information Security
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Total Vacancies
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206
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Admit Card Release Date
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October 23, 2026
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Exam Date
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October 31, 2026
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Mode of Exam
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Online
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Official Website
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bankofbaroda.bank.in
Step to Download BOB SO Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps elucidated below to check and download the BOB SO exam hall ticket-
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Go to the official BOB website at bankofbaroda.bank.in
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The homepage will open then you have to visit the What's New Section.
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There you will find a text that reads Call Letter for Online Examination.
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Click on the link now a new window will open where you have to enter your login credentials.
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Click on the Login and Submit button.
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The BOB SO Admit Card will be displayed on your screen.
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Download and take a printout for the examination.
Details Mentioned on Bank of Baroda SO Hall Ticket 2026 PDF
Candidates can check the following details mentioned on their IOB SO Admit Card 2026-
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Candidate Name
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Roll Number
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Registration Number
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Applicant Photograph
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Applicant Signature
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Examination Name
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Exam Date and Shift
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Exam Shift
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Reporting Time
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Examination Centre Name
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Examination Centre Address
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Exam Centre Code
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Important Examination Day Instructions
For more details and official announcements candidates must refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.