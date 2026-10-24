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BOB SO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket PDF Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 13:34 IST

BOB SO Admit Card 2026: Bank of Baroda has issued the Specialist Officer Admit Card on October 23, 2026. The exam will be held on October 31, 2026. Candidates can now check and download their hall ticket from the official website at ibpsreg.ibps.in. Check key details here.

BOB SO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket PDF Here
BOB SO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket PDF Here

Key Points

  • BOB SO Admit Card 2026 released on October 23, 2026, for various Specialist Officer posts.
  • The BOB SO exam for Specialist Officer posts is scheduled for October 31, 2026.
  • Candidates can download the admit card from ibpsreg.ibps.in using login credentials.

BOB SO Admit Card 2026: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has officially  released the admit card for various Specialist Officer (SO) posts such as  Senior Manager,  Manager, Technical Officer, Chief Manager across Digital Banking, Facility Management, Information Security on October 23, 2026. The notification for BOB SO was released under the Advt No BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/15. Candidates who will appear for this exam can download their exam hall ticket PDF through the official website at ibpsreg.ibps.in. The BOB SO exam will be held on October 31, 2026. The selection process of BOB SO Exam 2026 consists of Shortlisting, CBT Test, Psychometric Test and Group Discussion etc. 

Under this recruitment drive a total of 206 vacancies would be filled. The admit card contains important information such as the examination centre, reporting time and exam day guidelines. To download your BOB SO Hall Ticket PDF candidates need to enter their login credentials Roll Number, Captcha Code and Mobile Number

Bank of Baroda SO Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The BOB SO Hall Ticket 2026 download link is now accessible through the official recruitment portal. Candidates can check and download their call letter for online examination now. Check the direct link to download the Bank of Baroda SO Admit Card 2026 from the table below.

BOB SO Admit Card 2026 Link

Click Here

BOB SO Admit Card 2026 Highlights 

Candidates who are set to appear for the exam that will be conducted on October 31, 2026 can now check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

BOB SO Exam  2026

Conducting Body

Indian Overseas Bank

Post

Senior Manager,  Manager, Technical Officer, Chief Manager across Digital Banking, Facility Management, Information Security 

Total Vacancies

206

Admit Card Release Date

October 23, 2026

Exam Date

October 31, 2026

Mode of Exam

Online

Official Website

bankofbaroda.bank.in

Step to Download BOB SO Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps elucidated below to check and download the BOB SO exam hall ticket-

  • Go to the official BOB website at bankofbaroda.bank.in

  • The homepage will open then you have to visit the What's New Section.

  • There you will find a text that reads Call Letter for Online Examination.

  • Click on the link now a new window will open where you have to enter your login credentials.

  • Click on the Login and Submit button.

  • The BOB SO Admit Card will be displayed on your screen.

  • Download and take a printout for the examination.

Details Mentioned on Bank of Baroda SO Hall Ticket 2026 PDF

Candidates can check the following details mentioned on their IOB SO Admit Card 2026-

  • Candidate Name

  • Roll Number

  • Registration Number

  • Applicant Photograph

  • Applicant Signature

  • Examination Name

  • Exam Date and Shift

  • Exam Shift

  • Reporting Time

  • Examination Centre Name

  • Examination Centre Address

  • Exam Centre Code

  • Important Examination Day Instructions

For more details and official announcements candidates must refer to the official website regularly. 


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 24, 2026, 13:33 IST
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