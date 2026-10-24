BOB SO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket PDF Here

BOB SO Admit Card 2026: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has officially released the admit card for various Specialist Officer (SO) posts such as Senior Manager, Manager, Technical Officer, Chief Manager across Digital Banking, Facility Management, Information Security on October 23, 2026. The notification for BOB SO was released under the Advt No BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/15. Candidates who will appear for this exam can download their exam hall ticket PDF through the official website at ibpsreg.ibps.in. The BOB SO exam will be held on October 31, 2026. The selection process of BOB SO Exam 2026 consists of Shortlisting, CBT Test, Psychometric Test and Group Discussion etc.

Under this recruitment drive a total of 206 vacancies would be filled. The admit card contains important information such as the examination centre, reporting time and exam day guidelines. To download your BOB SO Hall Ticket PDF candidates need to enter their login credentials Roll Number, Captcha Code and Mobile Number