Telangana SSC Time Table 2027 Releasing Soon: Check TS Class 10 Exam Dates & PDF

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The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana), is expected to release the SSC Public Examination Time Table 2027 for Class 10 students. Candidates preparing for the upcoming board examinations can visit the official website at https://bse.telangana.gov.in/ for updates on the examination schedule. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, has announced the examination fee payment schedule for the SSC Public Examinations to be held in March 2027. Students can pay the examination fee without a late fee from October 30 to November 16, 2026. The detailed subject-wise timetable is expected to be released later, with reports indicating December 2026 as the likely release period. The TS SSC Time Table 2027 will help students check the dates assigned to each subject and plan their revision. Candidates should follow the official schedule once it is published and check for any examination-related instructions issued by the board.

Also read: NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Allocation Status at mcc.nic.in CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: September Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Toppers, Pass Percentage Updates The TS SSC timetable will contain the examination schedule for Class 10 students appearing for the 2027 board examinations. Particulars Details Board Name Board of Secondary Education, Telangana Conducting Authority Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana Examination Name Telangana SSC Public Examination 2027 Class Class 10 Academic Session 2026–27 Exam Month March 2027, as indicated by the fee notification Timetable Release Date Expected in December 2026 Theory Exam Dates To be announced Practical/Vocational Exam Details To be announced Date Sheet Status Awaited Exam Mode Offline (pen-and-paper) Official Website https://bse.telangana.gov.in/

The board will confirm the final examination dates and timings through its official timetable. Students should check the website regularly for the latest updates. Telangana Board Class 10 Time Table 2027 The Telangana SSC Time Table 2027 will provide the subject-wise schedule for Class 10 students. The examination programme includes language papers, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies, along with applicable vocational or other examination papers. The table below lists the major subjects for reference. The confirmed dates will be available in the official timetable. Subject Exam Date 2027 First Language To be announced Second Language To be announced Third Language (English) To be announced Mathematics To be announced Physical Science To be announced Biological Science To be announced Social Studies To be announced OSSC Main Language Paper I, where applicable To be announced OSSC Main Language Paper II, where applicable To be announced SSC Vocational Course (Theory), where applicable To be announced

The subjects and examination arrangements may vary according to the candidate's course and applicable examination scheme. Students should refer to the final date sheet to confirm their subject names, dates and paper timings. Telangana SSC Time Table 2027: Expected Exam Dates The detailed TS SSC examination schedule for 2027 has not yet been released. The board's examination fee notification relates to the March 2027 public examinations, while the exact dates for individual papers are awaited. Examination Event Schedule Timetable Release Expected in December 2026 SSC Theory Examinations March 2027 onwards, subject to official confirmation Last Examination Date To be announced Vocational Examination Schedule To be announced Hall Ticket Release To be announced

These are expected timelines, not confirmed subject-wise examination dates. Students should wait for the official PDF before making plans based on individual paper dates. How to Download Telangana SSC Time Table 2027 PDF Students will be able to download the TS SSC Class 10 date sheet from the official BSE Telangana website after its release. Follow these steps: 1. Visit https://bse.telangana.gov.in/

2. Check the latest notifications on the homepage.

3. Look for the link titled SSC Public Examinations March 2027 Time Table or a similar examination notice.

4. Click on the relevant link to open the date sheet PDF.

5. Check the dates and timings for all your subjects.

6. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

7. Take a printout, if required, to organise your revision schedule. Students should make sure that the downloaded document refers to the 2027 examinations and not an earlier year's timetable.

Details Mentioned on the Telangana SSC Time Table 2027 The official date sheet will contain important information about the Class 10 examinations. Students should check the following details after downloading the PDF: Name of the examination board

Examination name and year

Subject names and paper details

Examination dates and days

Examination timings and duration

Details of vocational or other applicable papers

Important instructions for candidates

Any additional examination-related announcements Candidates should carefully check every paper date and follow the instructions issued by the board and their schools. Telangana SSC Exam Timings 2027 The examination timings for the Telangana SSC Public Examinations 2027 have not yet been confirmed in the detailed timetable. In the previous examination cycle, most TS SSC papers were scheduled in the morning. However, students should not assume that the same timings will apply in 2027. The board will specify the applicable timings and duration for each paper in the official date sheet.

Examination Timing for 2027 First Language To be announced Second Language To be announced Third Language (English) To be announced Mathematics To be announced Science To be announced Social Studies To be announced Other Applicable Papers To be announced Students should check the final timetable and hall ticket for the reporting time, examination duration and other instructions. Telangana SSC Exam Fee Schedule 2027 Along with the upcoming timetable, students should take note of the examination fee schedule announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana. According to the announced schedule, the regular examination fee payment window will remain open from October 30 to November 16, 2026. Students who miss this window can pay the fee with applicable late charges during the additional payment periods announced by the board.