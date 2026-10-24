Cornell University Engineers Develop Joint Lubricant, Student Launches Startup for Osteoarthritis Treatment

The Cornell University researchers have developed a synthetic material that could help reduce frictions in joints and potentially offer a new treatment option for people with knee osteoarthritis. The technology has also led to the launch of a startup, Pleryon Therapeutics, co-founded by a former doctoral student involved in the research. The material is designed to work like lubricin, a natural substance in the body that helps joints move smoothly. Human trials in Australia will test the synthetic material as a potential treatment for knee osteoarthritis. A separate trial in Canada will examine its use for dry eye disease. What Is the Synthetic Joint Lubricant? The research was led by Cornell engineers David Putnam and Lawrence Bonassar, who spent more than a decade working to develop a synthetic alternative to lubricin.

Lubricin is a glycoprotein, a type of protein that has sugar molecules attached to it. It helps reduce friction between cartilage surfaces in joints such as the knees, hips and shoulders. Cartilage is the smooth, protective tissue covering the ends of bones where they meet at a joint. It allows the bones to move against each other without excessive rubbing. As people age or experience joint injuries, the body may produce less lubricin. This can increase friction between joint surfaces and contribute to cartilage damage, potentially leading to osteoarthritis. The condition causes pain and stiffness and can make everyday movements difficult. According to Cornell University, osteoarthritis affects more than 500 million people worldwide. How Does the New Material Work? The researchers developed a polymer inspired by lubricin. A polymer is a large molecule made of smaller chemical units linked together.

The synthetic material has two main sections, each serving a different purpose. One section attaches to body tissue, while the other attracts and holds water. Together, they create a thin, slippery layer on the tissue’s surface, helping reduce friction when surfaces move against each other. In simple terms, the material is designed to stick to the joint surface while keeping a layer of water in place, allowing the surfaces to slide more smoothly. The researchers tested the material in a 2019 laboratory study using cow cartilage from which natural lubricin had been removed. The treatment reduced the measured friction level from approximately 0.39 to 0.09, producing results similar to those seen with natural lubricin. However, this was a laboratory experiment involving cartilage samples, not a trial in people. Further testing is needed to determine whether the material is safe and effective as a treatment for osteoarthritis.