Cornell University Engineers Develop Joint Lubricant, Student Launches Startup for Osteoarthritis Treatment
The Cornell University researchers have developed a synthetic material inspired by natural lubricin that could reduce friction in knee joints. The technology has led to a startup, Pleryon Therapeutics, and is entering human trials in Australia to test its potential for treating knee osteoarthritis.
The Cornell University researchers have developed a synthetic material that could help reduce frictions in joints and potentially offer a new treatment option for people with knee osteoarthritis. The technology has also led to the launch of a startup, Pleryon Therapeutics, co-founded by a former doctoral student involved in the research.
The material is designed to work like lubricin, a natural substance in the body that helps joints move smoothly. Human trials in Australia will test the synthetic material as a potential treatment for knee osteoarthritis. A separate trial in Canada will examine its use for dry eye disease.
What Is the Synthetic Joint Lubricant?
The research was led by Cornell engineers David Putnam and Lawrence Bonassar, who spent more than a decade working to develop a synthetic alternative to lubricin.
Lubricin is a glycoprotein, a type of protein that has sugar molecules attached to it. It helps reduce friction between cartilage surfaces in joints such as the knees, hips and shoulders.
Cartilage is the smooth, protective tissue covering the ends of bones where they meet at a joint. It allows the bones to move against each other without excessive rubbing.
As people age or experience joint injuries, the body may produce less lubricin. This can increase friction between joint surfaces and contribute to cartilage damage, potentially leading to osteoarthritis. The condition causes pain and stiffness and can make everyday movements difficult.
According to Cornell University, osteoarthritis affects more than 500 million people worldwide.
How Does the New Material Work?
The researchers developed a polymer inspired by lubricin. A polymer is a large molecule made of smaller chemical units linked together.
The synthetic material has two main sections, each serving a different purpose. One section attaches to body tissue, while the other attracts and holds water. Together, they create a thin, slippery layer on the tissue’s surface, helping reduce friction when surfaces move against each other.
In simple terms, the material is designed to stick to the joint surface while keeping a layer of water in place, allowing the surfaces to slide more smoothly.
The researchers tested the material in a 2019 laboratory study using cow cartilage from which natural lubricin had been removed. The treatment reduced the measured friction level from approximately 0.39 to 0.09, producing results similar to those seen with natural lubricin.
However, this was a laboratory experiment involving cartilage samples, not a trial in people. Further testing is needed to determine whether the material is safe and effective as a treatment for osteoarthritis.
How Did the Research Lead to a Startup?
The research also led to the creation of Pleryon Therapeutics, a startup co-founded by Zhexun “Jason” Sun, a former Cornell doctoral student who worked on developing the material. Sun now serves as the company’s chief technology officer, a senior role responsible for overseeing its technology development.
The researchers said one reason for developing a synthetic alternative was that producing natural lubricin in large quantities is difficult and expensive. A material that can be manufactured more easily could help researchers move towards potential medical applications.
The team also published a follow-up study in 2020 examining how the structure of the polymer affected its ability to reduce friction. The findings helped identify how the material’s tissue-binding section could be designed to work more effectively.
Human Trials to Test the Treatment
The synthetic lubricant is now moving towards its first tests in humans. The trial in Australia will examine its potential use for knee osteoarthritis, while a separate trial in Canada will test the material for dry eye disease.
These trials will help researchers assess the material in people rather than relying only on laboratory experiments. Its safety and effectiveness as an osteoarthritis treatment have not yet been established.
ALSO READ| Former UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar Urges Universities To Go Beyond Degrees, Focus On Practical Learning
ALSO READ| Physicist Ashoke Sen Becomes First Indian To Win Oskar Klein Medal
ALSO READ| NCERT Introduces AI And Computational Thinking Module For Classes 9 To 12, Details Here
ALSO READ| NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Allocation Status at mcc.nic.in
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.