Abhishek Sharma Achieves Historic Feat in India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I
India's explosive batter Abhishek Sharma continued rewriting record books against New Zealand with another historic powerplay milestone. Check his latest feats and career records.
India's six-hitting machine, Abhishek Sharma, has etched another historic milestone in his T20I career. In the 2nd T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, Abhishek has now become the first-ever batter to hit 100 sixes in the powerplay in T20 Internationals.
Abhishek, who made his T20I debut in 2024, has already achieved remarkable heights in his career, including scoring the fastest T20I centuries. Now, he is showing no signs of slowing down, adding yet another milestone and another feather to his cap.
List of Batters With Most Sixes in T20I Powerplays
Abhishek Sharma has now hit 100 sixes in T20I powerplays, becoming the first batter to reach the milestone. In the previous game against New Zealand, he overtook former India skipper Rohit Sharma, who had hit 98 sixes in powerplays during his T20I career.
The list features some legendary names, but Abhishek, who is just 26 years old, has now topped the chart with a significant part of his career still ahead of him.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Powerplay Sixes
|
T20I Matches
|
1
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
India
|
100
|
69
|
2
|
Rohit Sharma
|
India
|
98
|
159
|
3
|
Martin Guptill
|
New Zealand
|
97
|
122
|
4
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
UAE
|
95
|
99
|
5
|
Paul Stirling
|
Ireland
|
94
|
158
|
6
|
Quinton de Kock
|
South Africa
|
87
|
110
Abhishek achieving this feat in just 69 matches tells the impact he has so far in T20Is.
Abhishek Sharma Completes 1000 T20I Runs in 2026
This has been Abhishek Sharma's year so far in T20 cricket. The left-handed opener went on to complete 1,000 runs in 2026. He is now only behind Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 1,164 runs in 2022, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1,159 runs in 2026, in terms of most runs scored by an Indian batter in a calendar year in T20Is.
1000 T20I runs and counting for #TeamIndia opener Abhishek Sharma in 2026 👏👏 Live - https://t.co/FZtUFIFWS2 #NZvIND https://t.co/CXo6bMNG5k— BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2026
With plenty of cricket still ahead, Abhishek will look to break this record in the ongoing series itself.
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Suryakumar Yadav: 1,164 runs in 2022
-
Ishan Kishan: 1,159 runs in 2026
-
Abhishek Sharma: 1000 runs in 2026 so far.
How Did Abhishek Sharma Survive a No-Ball Dismissal?
Abhishek Sharma in the 2nd T20I survived a no-ball after getting out. It was a short delivery from Jacob Duffy. Abhishek tried to pull it and got a top edge, with Smith taking a simple catch at deep square leg.
However, when he was walking back to the dugout, the umpire signalled a no-ball and Abhishek made full use of it later.
Also READ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Achieves Historic Feat in India vs New Zealand 1st T20I
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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