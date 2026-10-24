Abhishek Sharma Achieves Historic Feat in India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

India's six-hitting machine, Abhishek Sharma, has etched another historic milestone in his T20I career. In the 2nd T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, Abhishek has now become the first-ever batter to hit 100 sixes in the powerplay in T20 Internationals. Abhishek, who made his T20I debut in 2024, has already achieved remarkable heights in his career, including scoring the fastest T20I centuries. Now, he is showing no signs of slowing down, adding yet another milestone and another feather to his cap. List of Batters With Most Sixes in T20I Powerplays Abhishek Sharma has now hit 100 sixes in T20I powerplays, becoming the first batter to reach the milestone. In the previous game against New Zealand, he overtook former India skipper Rohit Sharma, who had hit 98 sixes in powerplays during his T20I career.

The list features some legendary names, but Abhishek, who is just 26 years old, has now topped the chart with a significant part of his career still ahead of him. Rank Player Team Powerplay Sixes T20I Matches 1 Abhishek Sharma India 100 69 2 Rohit Sharma India 98 159 3 Martin Guptill New Zealand 97 122 4 Muhammad Waseem UAE 95 99 5 Paul Stirling Ireland 94 158 6 Quinton de Kock South Africa 87 110 Abhishek achieving this feat in just 69 matches tells the impact he has so far in T20Is. Abhishek Sharma Completes 1000 T20I Runs in 2026 This has been Abhishek Sharma's year so far in T20 cricket. The left-handed opener went on to complete 1,000 runs in 2026. He is now only behind Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 1,164 runs in 2022, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1,159 runs in 2026, in terms of most runs scored by an Indian batter in a calendar year in T20Is.