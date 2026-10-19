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Nagaland Board Time Table 2027 Soon: Check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates & PDF

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 14:42 IST

Nagaland Board Time Table 2027 Soon: NBSE is expected to release the HSLC Class 10 and HSSLC Class 12 exam timetable soon. Check the latest updates on exam dates, subject-wise schedules, timings and PDF download details.

Nagaland Board Time Table 2027 Soon: Check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates & PDF
Nagaland Board Time Table 2027 Soon: Check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates & PDF
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The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is expected to release the Nagaland Board Time Table 2027 soon for students appearing in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The board conducts the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination for Class 10 students and the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination for Class 12 students.

Students can visit the official website, [nbsenl.edu.in](https://nbsenl.edu.in), to check the latest announcements regarding the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC examination schedules. The detailed subject-wise timetable will provide the dates and timings of individual papers.

As of October 19, 2026, students should check the official NBSE website for the latest timetable announcements. The examination dates for 2027 should be considered unconfirmed until the board publishes its final examination routine.

Once released, the date sheet will help students organise their studies, plan revision sessions and prepare for each examination. Class 12 candidates should check the schedule for their respective streams and subjects.

Also read:

BSE Odisha Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Check HSC Time Table Expected Release Date, Past Year Trends

Nagaland Board Time Table 2027: Overview

The NBSE HSLC and HSSLC examination routines will contain important details about the 2027 board examinations. Students can refer to the following overview for the latest information.

Particulars

Details  

Board Name 

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE)

Examination Name 

NBSE Board Examination 2027 

Classes     

Class 10 (HSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC) 

Academic Session   

2026–27   

Class 10 Exam Date

To be announced  

Class 12 Exam Date 

To be announced  

Practical Exam Dates

To be announced

Date Sheet Status  

Detailed main examination routine awaited 

Exam Mode   

To be confirmed through official instructions

Official Website

nbsenl.edu.in  

Students are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates on the release of the timetable.

Nagaland Board Class 10 Time Table 2027 Soon

The NBSE is expected to publish the HSLC Class 10 examination routine soon. The timetable will help students identify the dates of their examinations and prepare a subject-wise revision plan.

The Class 10 examination programme may include English, Mathematics, Science, Social Sciences and language papers, depending on the subjects offered under the board's curriculum.

The following table provides a reference list of subjects. The confirmed dates will be available in the official HSLC examination routine.

Subject    

Exam Date 2027 

English 

To be announced

Mathematics 

To be announced

Science

To be announced

Social Sciences  

To be announced

First Language 

To be announced

Second Language, where applicable

To be announced

Other subjects, as applicable 

To be announced

Students should download the final date sheet from the official NBSE Routines page, (https://nbsenl.edu.in/routines) once it becomes available. Candidates must check the dates and timings for their registered subjects carefully.

Nagaland Board Class 12 Time Table 2027 Soon

The NBSE HSSLC Class 12 timetable is also expected to be released soon. The examination routine will provide the subject-wise schedule for students in the Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

Class 12 students should check their respective stream and confirm the dates of all their papers after the timetable is published. Subjects may include Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, History, Political Science, Economics, Accountancy and Business Studies, depending on the stream and subjects selected.

The table below lists some subjects for reference. It does not represent the confirmed 2027 examination schedule.

Stream/Category 

Important Subjects  

Exam Date 2027 

Science

Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology  

To be announced

Arts     

History, Political Science, Education, Economics, Sociology

To be announced

Commerce

Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics

To be announced

Languages  

English and applicable language subjects

To be announced

Other subjects

Other elective or vocational subjects, where applicable 

To be announced

The final HSSLC timetable will confirm the examination dates for individual subjects. Students should refer to the official PDF rather than relying on tentative schedules.

How to Download Nagaland Board Time Table 2027 PDF

Students will be able to check and download the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC examination routines through the board's official website after the date sheets are released.

Follow these steps to download the timetable:

* Visit the official NBSE website at [nbsenl.edu.in](https://nbsenl.edu.in).

* Open the Routines section.

* Look for the HSLC or HSSLC main examination routine for 2027.

* Select the relevant timetable for Class 10 or Class 12.

* Open the PDF and check the subject-wise examination dates.

* Download and save the document for future reference.

* Take a printout if required for revision planning.

Students can also check the NBSE Notifications page, (https://nbsenl.edu.in/notifications) for official announcements and examination-related instructions.

Details Mentioned on the NBSE Time Table 2027

The Nagaland Board examination routine will provide essential information about the HSLC and HSSLC examinations. After downloading the date sheet, students should check the following details:

* Examination board and examination name

* Class and examination session

* Subject names and codes, where applicable

* Examination dates and days

* Paper timings and duration

* Practical examination schedule, if applicable

* Instructions for candidates

* Other important examination-related announcements

Students should check every entry carefully and look for revised notices in case the board announces any changes to the schedule.

Nagaland Board Exam Timings 2027

The examination timings for the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC examinations 2027 are yet to be confirmed through the final date sheets. Students should wait for the official examination routine to know the reporting time, paper duration and other instructions.

The tentative details are given below.

Examination   

Timing for 2027

Class 10 (HSLC) Theory

To be announced 

Class 12 (HSSLC) Theory

To be announced 

Practical Examinations, if applicable

To be announced 

Candidates should not assume that the examination timings from previous years will remain unchanged. The final routine and any subsequent official notices will provide the applicable details.

Students preparing for the NBSE board examinations should regularly visit the official NBSE website, (https://nbsenl.edu.in) for the latest updates on the Nagaland Board Time Table 2027. The HSLC and HSSLC date sheets should be downloaded as soon as they are officially released.

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Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Oct 19, 2026, 14:38 IST
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