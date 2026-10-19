SC Rejects Age-Based Ban on Internet, Access to the Internet Fundamental Right says Apex Court

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The Supreme Court of India has rejected blanketed age0based ban on internet access. As per reports, the court has stated that children enjoy the fundamental right to access and use the internet. The court has, however, called for a stricter framework to protect them from online sexual abuse, including fastere detectuion nd removal of child sexual abuse material across platforms. The apex court mentioned the childrens safety and freedom to use the internet were not at odds with each other, and denying them internet access altogether would be unreasonable. The court, however, highlighted that precautions must protect children without taking away their right. The court has also warned that age-based restrictions could push children towards unregulated and potentially more dangerous websites. The court also pointed out that children who are enticed or threatened online may also hesitate to report incidents to parents or adults for fear of punishment for violating the restrictions.

The statements from the Supreme Court came after two weeks of the Centre mentioning its plan to amend the IT intermediary rules to restrict internet access for children under 18. The Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh stated that the government was planning to ban social media use by children under the age of 16. This came days after Australia implemented a similar ban on social media accounts for children in the country. Also Read: AICTE Post Doctoral Fellowship 2024-25: Registration Deadline Extended to November 15 Kerala NEET UG 2026: Registration and Option Entry Open for Stray Vacancy Allotment at cee.kerala.gov.in The court expressed its concerns over the continued circulation of child sexual abuse material online despite existing guidelines and criticised regulatory authorities on social media intermediaries for failing to take earnest steps to protect victims.