68th Kerala State School Sports Meet to be Held at NIT Kozhikode, CM VD Satheesan to Inaugurate the Event

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Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan will be inaugurating the 68th State School Sports Meet at NIT Kozhikode on October 25, 2026. According to the announcement made by Minister N Samshudeen, the meet will be held on the newly renovated synthetic track and ground at NIT Kozhikode, which was upgraded to international standards. This will be the first major sporting event to be held at the renovated facility, the minister added. Samshudeen also mentioned that the trophy procession from Thiruvananthapuram and the torch relay at Kasargod will converge at Kozhikode Beach on the morning of October 25, 2026. As per the information provided by the minister, two processions will pass through the city before reaching the main venue at NIT Kozhikode, where the opening ceremony will take place. State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala will be the Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony scheduled for October 31, 2026. Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, other prominent ministers and personalities will also be attending both opening and closing ceremonies.