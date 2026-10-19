68th Kerala State School Sports Meet to be Held at NIT Kozhikode, CM VD Satheesan to Inaugurate the Event
Kerala State School Sports Meet to be conducted from October 25 to 31, 2026, at NIT Kozhikode. Event to be inaugurated by Kerala SM VD Satheesan
Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan will be inaugurating the 68th State School Sports Meet at NIT Kozhikode on October 25, 2026. According to the announcement made by Minister N Samshudeen, the meet will be held on the newly renovated synthetic track and ground at NIT Kozhikode, which was upgraded to international standards. This will be the first major sporting event to be held at the renovated facility, the minister added.
Samshudeen also mentioned that the trophy procession from Thiruvananthapuram and the torch relay at Kasargod will converge at Kozhikode Beach on the morning of October 25, 2026. As per the information provided by the minister, two processions will pass through the city before reaching the main venue at NIT Kozhikode, where the opening ceremony will take place. State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala will be the Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony scheduled for October 31, 2026. Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, other prominent ministers and personalities will also be attending both opening and closing ceremonies.
During the review meeting conducted, the minister also launched an app developed by the Medical and Transport Committee. He also released the cover of the meet's souvenir and activated the medical call centre. The minister has also directed the 17 sub-committees formed for the event to complete the preparations in a planned manner and remain vigilant. He also added that the strength and safety of venues must be checked regularly, considering the changing weather conditions, including rain and strong winds.
Strict compliance with food safety standards was also emphasised during the meal distribution, and instructions have also been given to programme committee members to ensure that competitions are conducted according to schedule.
The organising committee chairman and MLA MA Razak also presided over the meeting. The review meeting also checked the need for coordination between the departments and the organising committee to ensure timely completion of the arrangements for the sports meet venues. Infrastructure, security, transportation, sanitation and other facilities.
Earlier, the mascot of the State School Sports Meet, ‘Kuttu’, was unveiled at a function held in the Assembly media room. Minister N Shamsudheen launched the mascot by handing it over to organising committee chairman M A Razak Master. The mascot, designed by Lekshmi Nandana R S, a Class 8 student of KNNM HSS & VHSS, was selected from the entries of the statewide mascot-designing competition.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.