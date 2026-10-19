AI Can Help You Study, but Can It Help You Build a Career? Why Campus Networking Still Matters

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Artificial intelligence (AI) tools can help students understand difficult topics, prepare for examinations, learn new skills and complete assignments. However, building a successful career requires more than academic knowledge. Connecting with people, learning from experienced professionals and understanding how industries work are also important, educator Shobhit Nirwan highlighted in a recent LinkedIn post. Nirwan said that one of the biggest advantages college students have is not their degree but the access they get to people and opportunities during their college years. He explained that students can approach professors for guidance, contact seniors working in companies they want to join and speak directly to industry professionals at seminars and campus events. “The biggest advantage college students have is not their degree - It’s access,” Nirwan wrote in his LinkedIn post.

His message highlights why students should look beyond classrooms, examinations and placements. While AI can make learning easier, building professional relationships can help students understand career options, learn from real experiences and discover opportunities that may not be available through online tools alone. Why College Networking Still Matters in The Age Of AI AI has made information more accessible than ever. Students can use AI tools to learn programming, improve their writing, prepare for interviews and explore different career options. However, knowing something and understanding how to apply it in the workplace are two different things. Interacting with professors, seniors and industry professionals can help students understand what employers expect, which skills are in demand and how different jobs work in real life.

Nirwan pointed out that college students can easily start conversations with people who may be difficult to reach after graduation. They can ask professors for career advice, seek guidance from alumni and connect with professionals during college events. These conversations can also help students learn from the experiences of others and make better decisions about their future careers. Also read: SC Rejects Age-Based Ban on Internet, Access to the Internet Fundamental Right says Apex Court How Campus Networking Can Help Students Build A Career Students do not need to wait until their final year or placement season to start building professional connections. They can begin by participating in college clubs, joining competitions, attending workshops and working on projects with students from different academic backgrounds.

Such activities allow students to learn teamwork, exchange ideas and develop skills beyond their regular coursework. They can also help students discover interests they may want to pursue professionally. Connecting with seniors and alumni can provide a clearer picture of different career paths. For example, a student interested in journalism can speak to working journalists to understand newsroom expectations, while someone interested in technology can learn about the skills required for particular roles. These interactions may also help students find mentors, receive useful feedback and learn about opportunities they might otherwise miss. Why Students Should Not Depend Only On AI For Career Growth AI can explain concepts, suggest learning resources and help students practise job-related skills. However, it cannot fully replace the value of real conversations, personal guidance and professional relationships.

A student may use AI to prepare for an interview, but speaking to someone who has worked in the industry can provide practical insights into workplace expectations. Similarly, AI can suggest career options, but conversations with professionals can help students understand the challenges and responsibilities associated with those jobs. Nirwan noted that students often spend their college years focusing only on classes, examinations and placements, without making full use of the opportunities around them. He warned that after graduation, starting the same conversations may require cold emails, referrals and months of effort to reach the right people. What College Students Can Do To Prepare For The Future Students can make better use of their college years by combining academic learning and AI tools with real-world interactions. They can seek advice from professors, stay in touch with seniors, attend industry events and participate in activities that help them meet people with different skills and interests.