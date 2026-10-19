Jamia Millia Islamia Forms 7-Member Panel Amid Student Hunger Strike Over Union Restoration

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Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has formed a seven-member committee to speak with protesting students and look into their demands. The decision comes amid a hunger strike by students seeking the restoration of the university’s students’ union, which was dissolved in 2006. In a press release issued on October 18, the university said senior officials had met to discuss the students’ concerns. The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif, Registrar Professor Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, faculty deans, the Dean of Students’ Welfare, the Chief Proctor, hostel officials and other university representatives. The committee will talk to the protesting students, examine their complaints and take steps to restore normalcy on campus. However, the university has not announced the names of the committee members or given a date for the discussions.

Also read: Jamia Millia Islamia Students Demand Student Union Elections, 5 Begin Indefinite Hunger Strike Why Are Jamia Students Protesting? The students are demanding the restoration of the students’ union and the announcement of union elections. A students’ union is an elected body that represents students and raises issues related to their academic life, campus facilities and other concerns before the university administration. The protests continued on October 17, when students entered the campus amid a heavy police presence. According to media reports, this happened hours after students participating in a hunger strike were removed from the campus early in the morning. The All India Students’ Association (AISA) alleged that the students were forcibly removed. It also claimed that some students faced suspension or rustication, while several others were detained during later protests. Student representatives subsequently said the detained students had been released.