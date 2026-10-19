Jamia Millia Islamia Forms 7-Member Panel Amid Student Hunger Strike Over Union Restoration
Jamia Millia Islamia has formed a seven-member committee amid student protests and a hunger strike demanding the restoration of the students’ union and elections.
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has formed a seven-member committee to speak with protesting students and look into their demands. The decision comes amid a hunger strike by students seeking the restoration of the university’s students’ union, which was dissolved in 2006.
In a press release issued on October 18, the university said senior officials had met to discuss the students’ concerns. The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif, Registrar Professor Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, faculty deans, the Dean of Students’ Welfare, the Chief Proctor, hostel officials and other university representatives.
The committee will talk to the protesting students, examine their complaints and take steps to restore normalcy on campus. However, the university has not announced the names of the committee members or given a date for the discussions.
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Why Are Jamia Students Protesting?
The students are demanding the restoration of the students’ union and the announcement of union elections. A students’ union is an elected body that represents students and raises issues related to their academic life, campus facilities and other concerns before the university administration.
The protests continued on October 17, when students entered the campus amid a heavy police presence. According to media reports, this happened hours after students participating in a hunger strike were removed from the campus early in the morning.
The All India Students’ Association (AISA) alleged that the students were forcibly removed. It also claimed that some students faced suspension or rustication, while several others were detained during later protests. Student representatives subsequently said the detained students had been released.
After the university gates were closed, protesters gathered near Gate 7. Some later entered the campus and continued their sit-in, according to AISA.
Apart from restoring the union and announcing elections, the student organisation has demanded that disciplinary action against students be withdrawn and Chief Proctor Asad Malik resign.
What Has the University Said?
According to media reports, a university official stated that every department and centre already has three elected student representatives. Students can use these representatives to raise their concerns with the administration.
The official also said the administration was not opposed to the demand for a students’ union but maintained that no memorandum had been submitted to begin the process.
A memorandum is a written document that formally presents demands or concerns to an authority.
Will the Committee Restore the Students’ Union?
The university has not yet clarified whether the new committee will take up the process of restoring the students’ union or review the disciplinary action against students.
For now, the committee is expected to engage with the protesters and examine their grievances. Its discussions and the administration’s next steps will determine how the matter progresses. No final decision on restoring the union has been announced.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.