KVS PRT–TGT–PGT Exam Pattern 2025: Check Section-Wise Marks, Syllabus and Paper Structure with Marking Scheme

Happy Children's Day Wishes, Quotes
By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 14, 2025, 11:11 IST

KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Pattern: To prepare in a structured manner for the KVS PRT TGT PGT exam, the candidates are required to start by analyzing the exam pattern. The KVS exam pattern helps the candidates to prepare their strategy in a better way.

Check the KVS PRT, TGT, PGT Exam Pattern 2025
KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Pattern: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) teaching posts including Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Aspirants must familiarise themselves with the latest exam pattern to streamline their preparation. Analyzing the exam pattern will help candidates to devise a good strategy to approach the exam. Candidates should check for the important areas that have been asked in the exam. Having knowledge about the important topics will help in saving time. This article outlines the 2025 KVS exam pattern for PRT, TGT & PGT posts covering number of questions, total marks, exam duration, marking scheme and subject-wise distribution.

KVS PRT, TGT & PGT Exam Pattern 2025 Overview

The KVS will conduct the examination for various PRT, TGT, and PGT posts in the upcoming months. The official notification is still awaited. Till the time candidates can start preparing without wasting any time. Check the exam pattern details below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

KVS PRT / TGT / PGT Examination 2025

Conducting Body

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

Exam Mode

Computer Based Test (CBT)

Exam Pattern

Single stage written test (for each post)

Total Marks

180 marks (for each paper)

Question Type

Objective type MCQs

Negative Marking

No negative marking

KVS PRT Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates who are aspiring for the KVS PRT (Primary Teacher) position must check the KVS PRT exam pattern before starting their preparation. This pattern will give a glimpse of the paper pattern such as total number of questions, total marks, exam duration.

Specifics

Details

Total Number of Questions

180 questions

Total Marks

180 marks

Duration

180 minutes (3 hours)

Question Type

MCQs (each question 1 mark)

KVS PRT Section-wise Breakdown

Once the basic knowledge about the KVS PRT exam pattern is achieved, check the section-wise breakdown of questions and marks allotted to each section.

Part

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Part I

General English

10

10
 

General Hindi

10

10

Part II

General Awareness & Current Affairs

10

10
 

Reasoning Ability

5

5
 

Computer Literacy

5

5

Part III

Perspectives on Education & Leadership

60

60

Part IV

Subject Concerned

80

80 

Download the KVS PRT, TGT, PGT Syllabus 2025

KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates who are going to apply for the KVS TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) positions must be aware of the KVS TGT exam pattern. Analyzing the exam pattern will help achieve goals strategically in a structured way. Check the KVS TGT exam pattern details here: 

Specifics

Details

Total Number of Questions

180 questions

Total Marks

180 marks

Duration

180 minutes (3 hours)

KVS TGT Section-wise breakdown

Candidates should also analyze the section-wise weightage of the questions. The KVS TGT exam  consists of four sections, where each section has been allotted a different number of questions. Candidates can check the KVS TGT section-wise breakdown here and plan their strategy accordingly.

Part

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Part I

General English

15

15
 

General Hindi

15

15

Part II

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

20
 

Reasoning Ability

20

20
 

Computer Literacy

10

10

Part III

Perspectives on Education & Leadership

40

40

Part IV

Subject Concerned

100

100

KVS PGT Exam Pattern 2025

Those who are aspiring for the KVS PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) positions must check the KVS PGT exam pattern to analyze it and understand the requirements of the exam. After the exam pattern is understood by the candidates, prepare your study plan accordingly.

Specifics

Details

Total Number of Questions

180 questions

Total Marks

180 marks

Duration

180 minutes (3 hours)

KVS PGT Section-wise breakdown

Candidates can check the KVS PGT section-wise breakdown of the questions and marks. This will help candidates analyze the areas that need to get more focus than others.

Part

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Part I

General English

10

10
 

General Hindi

10

10

Part II

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

10

10
 

Reasoning Ability

5

5
 

Computer Literacy

5

5

Part III

Perspectives on Education & Leadership

40

40

Part IV

Subject Concerned

100

100 

KVS Marking Scheme 2025

For all three cadres (PRT, TGT and PGT), each correct answer fetches 1 mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses.
 Candidates should aim for accuracy and attempt as many questions as possible without risk of penalty.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

