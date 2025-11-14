KVS PRT–TGT–PGT Exam Pattern 2025: Check Section-Wise Marks, Syllabus and Paper Structure with Marking Scheme

KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Pattern: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) teaching posts including Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Aspirants must familiarise themselves with the latest exam pattern to streamline their preparation. Analyzing the exam pattern will help candidates to devise a good strategy to approach the exam. Candidates should check for the important areas that have been asked in the exam. Having knowledge about the important topics will help in saving time. This article outlines the 2025 KVS exam pattern for PRT, TGT & PGT posts covering number of questions, total marks, exam duration, marking scheme and subject-wise distribution. KVS PRT, TGT & PGT Exam Pattern 2025 Overview The KVS will conduct the examination for various PRT, TGT, and PGT posts in the upcoming months. The official notification is still awaited. Till the time candidates can start preparing without wasting any time. Check the exam pattern details below:

Particulars Details Exam Name KVS PRT / TGT / PGT Examination 2025 Conducting Body Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Exam Mode Computer Based Test (CBT) Exam Pattern Single stage written test (for each post) Total Marks 180 marks (for each paper) Question Type Objective type MCQs Negative Marking No negative marking KVS PRT Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates who are aspiring for the KVS PRT (Primary Teacher) position must check the KVS PRT exam pattern before starting their preparation. This pattern will give a glimpse of the paper pattern such as total number of questions, total marks, exam duration. Specifics Details Total Number of Questions 180 questions Total Marks 180 marks Duration 180 minutes (3 hours) Question Type MCQs (each question 1 mark)

KVS PRT Section-wise Breakdown Once the basic knowledge about the KVS PRT exam pattern is achieved, check the section-wise breakdown of questions and marks allotted to each section. Part Section No. of Questions Marks Part I General English 10 10 General Hindi 10 10 Part II General Awareness & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 5 5 Computer Literacy 5 5 Part III Perspectives on Education & Leadership 60 60 Part IV Subject Concerned 80 80 Download the KVS PRT, TGT, PGT Syllabus 2025 KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates who are going to apply for the KVS TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) positions must be aware of the KVS TGT exam pattern. Analyzing the exam pattern will help achieve goals strategically in a structured way. Check the KVS TGT exam pattern details here:

Specifics Details Total Number of Questions 180 questions Total Marks 180 marks Duration 180 minutes (3 hours) KVS TGT Section-wise breakdown Candidates should also analyze the section-wise weightage of the questions. The KVS TGT exam consists of four sections, where each section has been allotted a different number of questions. Candidates can check the KVS TGT section-wise breakdown here and plan their strategy accordingly. Part Section No. of Questions Marks Part I General English 15 15 General Hindi 15 15 Part II General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 20 Reasoning Ability 20 20 Computer Literacy 10 10 Part III Perspectives on Education & Leadership 40 40 Part IV Subject Concerned 100 100

KVS PGT Exam Pattern 2025 Those who are aspiring for the KVS PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) positions must check the KVS PGT exam pattern to analyze it and understand the requirements of the exam. After the exam pattern is understood by the candidates, prepare your study plan accordingly. Specifics Details Total Number of Questions 180 questions Total Marks 180 marks Duration 180 minutes (3 hours) KVS PGT Section-wise breakdown Candidates can check the KVS PGT section-wise breakdown of the questions and marks. This will help candidates analyze the areas that need to get more focus than others. Part Section No. of Questions Marks Part I General English 10 10 General Hindi 10 10 Part II General Knowledge & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 5 5 Computer Literacy 5 5 Part III Perspectives on Education & Leadership 40 40 Part IV Subject Concerned 100 100