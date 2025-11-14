KVS PRT–TGT–PGT Exam Pattern 2025: Check Section-Wise Marks, Syllabus and Paper Structure with Marking Scheme

KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Pattern: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) teaching posts including Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Aspirants must familiarise themselves with the latest exam pattern to streamline their preparation. Analyzing the exam pattern will help candidates to devise a good strategy to approach the exam. Candidates should check for the important areas that have been asked in the exam. Having knowledge about the important topics will help in saving time. This article outlines the 2025 KVS exam pattern for PRT, TGT & PGT posts covering number of questions, total marks, exam duration, marking scheme and subject-wise distribution.
KVS PRT, TGT & PGT Exam Pattern 2025 Overview
The KVS will conduct the examination for various PRT, TGT, and PGT posts in the upcoming months. The official notification is still awaited. Till the time candidates can start preparing without wasting any time. Check the exam pattern details below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
KVS PRT / TGT / PGT Examination 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer Based Test (CBT)
|
Exam Pattern
|
Single stage written test (for each post)
|
Total Marks
|
180 marks (for each paper)
|
Question Type
|
Objective type MCQs
|
Negative Marking
|
No negative marking
KVS PRT Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates who are aspiring for the KVS PRT (Primary Teacher) position must check the KVS PRT exam pattern before starting their preparation. This pattern will give a glimpse of the paper pattern such as total number of questions, total marks, exam duration.
|
Specifics
|
Details
|
Total Number of Questions
|
180 questions
|
Total Marks
|
180 marks
|
Duration
|
180 minutes (3 hours)
|
Question Type
|
MCQs (each question 1 mark)
KVS PRT Section-wise Breakdown
Once the basic knowledge about the KVS PRT exam pattern is achieved, check the section-wise breakdown of questions and marks allotted to each section.
|
Part
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Part I
|
General English
|
10
|
10
|
General Hindi
|
10
|
10
|
Part II
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
10
|
10
|
Reasoning Ability
|
5
|
5
|
Computer Literacy
|
5
|
5
|
Part III
|
Perspectives on Education & Leadership
|
60
|
60
|
Part IV
|
Subject Concerned
|
80
|
80
KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates who are going to apply for the KVS TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) positions must be aware of the KVS TGT exam pattern. Analyzing the exam pattern will help achieve goals strategically in a structured way. Check the KVS TGT exam pattern details here:
|
Specifics
|
Details
|
Total Number of Questions
|
180 questions
|
Total Marks
|
180 marks
|
Duration
|
180 minutes (3 hours)
KVS TGT Section-wise breakdown
Candidates should also analyze the section-wise weightage of the questions. The KVS TGT exam consists of four sections, where each section has been allotted a different number of questions. Candidates can check the KVS TGT section-wise breakdown here and plan their strategy accordingly.
|
Part
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Part I
|
General English
|
15
|
15
|
General Hindi
|
15
|
15
|
Part II
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
20
|
20
|
Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
Computer Literacy
|
10
|
10
|
Part III
|
Perspectives on Education & Leadership
|
40
|
40
|
Part IV
|
Subject Concerned
|
100
|
100
KVS PGT Exam Pattern 2025
Those who are aspiring for the KVS PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) positions must check the KVS PGT exam pattern to analyze it and understand the requirements of the exam. After the exam pattern is understood by the candidates, prepare your study plan accordingly.
|
Specifics
|
Details
|
Total Number of Questions
|
180 questions
|
Total Marks
|
180 marks
|
Duration
|
180 minutes (3 hours)
KVS PGT Section-wise breakdown
Candidates can check the KVS PGT section-wise breakdown of the questions and marks. This will help candidates analyze the areas that need to get more focus than others.
|
Part
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Part I
|
General English
|
10
|
10
|
General Hindi
|
10
|
10
|
Part II
|
General Knowledge & Current Affairs
|
10
|
10
|
Reasoning Ability
|
5
|
5
|
Computer Literacy
|
5
|
5
|
Part III
|
Perspectives on Education & Leadership
|
40
|
40
|
Part IV
|
Subject Concerned
|
100
|
100
KVS Marking Scheme 2025
For all three cadres (PRT, TGT and PGT), each correct answer fetches 1 mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses.
Candidates should aim for accuracy and attempt as many questions as possible without risk of penalty.
