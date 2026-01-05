School Holiday on 6 January 2026 (Tuesday): Schools Closed in THESE States, Check Details Here

School holiday on 6 January 2026 has been announced in several states due to severe winter conditions, dense fog, and falling temperatures. Many parents and students are searching for updates on the school holiday tomorrow to stay informed about closures and safety measures. As winter cold intensifies in North India, state governments have either extended winter vacations or ordered temporary school closures to protect children’s health. The UP school holiday update is especially important, as the UP school winter vacation 2026 has been extended for many classes. Along with Uttar Pradesh, states like Jharkhand, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Assam have also announced school holidays. Check the detailed state-wise holiday information below to know whether schools are closed on 6 January 2026. State-wise School Holiday on 6 January 2026

Students across several states are enjoying temporary school closures due to severe winter conditions and government-issued safety measures. With extreme cold, dense fog, and falling temperatures affecting daily routines, state authorities have announced or extended winter holidays to protect students’ health. Below is a state-wise overview of school holidays on 6 January 2026 to help parents and students stay informed. UP School Winter Vacation 2026 UP School Winter Vacation 2026 has been extended due to severe cold and dense fog across Uttar Pradesh to ensure students’ safety. As per the latest UP school holiday order, schools from nursery to Class 8 will remain closed till 15 January, while Class 9 to Class 12 will stay closed till 5 January. This UP school winter vacation 2026 applies to all UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE schools. Strict action will be taken against schools that do not follow the guidelines.

Jharkhand School Holiday 2026 Due to a severe cold wave and harsh weather conditions in Jharkhand, especially in areas like Ranchi and Jamshedpur, the government has announced Jharkhand school winter vacation until January 6, 2026. This holiday applies to students from kindergarten (KG) to Class 12 in both government and private schools. The decision was taken to protect children’s health and safety as temperatures have dropped sharply and a yellow weather alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Schools may reopen for teachers on January 6 for administrative work, but regular classes will resume only after the cold conditions ease. Punjab School Holiday 2026 Punjab government has extended the winter holidays for all government and private schools in the state until Wednesday, January 7. The decision was confirmed by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains due to a sharp drop in temperatures. This step has been taken to ensure the health and safety of students during the ongoing cold weather conditions. Schools will reopen only after the weather improves and the holiday period ends.

Delhi & Haryana School Holiday 2026 Schools in Delhi and Haryana are currently observing the official winter holidays, which will continue until 15 January 2026. These holidays are part of the pre-planned academic calendar followed by schools across both regions. The break is provided to protect students from extreme winter conditions commonly experienced during early January. During this period, students get time to rest, stay safe from cold weather, and return to school refreshed once classes resume. Is Tomorrow a Holiday for Schools in Assam? In Assam, especially in Guwahati and nearby regions, the district administration has announced school holidays until January 6, 2026. This decision was taken after the area experienced a sudden drop in temperature by 6–7°C, leading to extreme cold conditions. The holiday aims to safeguard students’ health and prevent cold-related illnesses. Schools are expected to reopen once weather conditions become normal and safe for children.