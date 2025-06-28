50+ Common Mistakes in English Grammar with Examples and Explanations

No. Mistake Incorrect Example Correct Example Explanation

1 Its vs It’s Its raining today. It’s raining today. It’s = it is/has; Its = possessive form.

2 There vs Their vs They’re There going to the park. They’re going to the park. There = place; Their = possessive; They’re = they are.

3 Your vs You’re Your going to love this movie. You’re going to love this movie. You’re = you are; Your = possessive.

4 Affect vs Effect The movie really effected me. The movie really affected me. Affect = verb (influence); Effect = noun (result).

5 Then vs Than She is taller then me. She is taller than me. Than = comparison; Then = time sequence.

6 To vs Too vs Two I want to apples. I want two apples. To = preposition; Too = also/excessive; Two = number.

7 Subject-Verb Agreement He go to school every day. He goes to school every day. Verb must agree with the subject in number.

8 Me vs I Me and Ria went to the market. Ria and I went to the market. Use I as the subject, me as the object.

9 Who vs Whom Whom is coming to the party? Who is coming to the party? Who = subject; Whom = object.

10 Double Negatives I don’t need no help. I don’t need any help. Avoid using two negatives in one sentence.

11 Run-On Sentences I went to the shop I bought milk. I went to the shop, and I bought milk. Use conjunctions or punctuation to separate ideas.

12 Apostrophes (Its vs It’s) The cat hurt it’s leg. The cat hurt its leg. Its = possessive; It’s = it is/has.

13 ‘Less’ with Countable Nouns There were less people at the event. There were fewer people at the event. Use fewer for countable nouns, less for uncountable nouns.

14 Good vs Well He plays football good. He plays football well. Use well as an adverb to describe actions.

15 Misplaced Modifiers She almost drove her kids daily. She drove her kids to school almost every day. Place modifiers near the word they describe.

16 Overusing Commas My dog, is very friendly. My dog is very friendly. Don’t put commas where they aren’t needed.

17 Incorrect Tense Usage He eat breakfast at 8 am yesterday. He ate breakfast at 8 am yesterday. Use the correct past tense form of verbs.

18 Lay vs Lie I will lay down now. I will lie down now. Lay = to place something; Lie = recline.

19 Could of vs Could have I could of gone to the party. I could have gone to the party. Use could have, not could of.

20 Them vs Those Them books are mine. Those books are mine. Use those as the demonstrative adjective/pronoun.

21 Overusing Passive Voice The cake was eaten by me. I ate the cake. Prefer active voice for clarity and conciseness.

22 Incorrect Comparatives She is more taller than me. She is taller than me. Don’t use more with adjectives ending in -er.

23 Plural vs Possessive Confusion All student’s must attend. All students must attend. Use plural for more than one; possessive shows ownership.

24 Alot vs A lot I have alot of homework. I have a lot of homework. A lot is two words, not one.

25 Since vs Because I’m tired since I didn’t sleep. I’m tired because I didn’t sleep. Use because to explain reasons; since refers to time.

26 Seen vs Saw I seen it. I saw it. Saw is simple past; seen is past participle needing have/had.

27 Don’t vs Doesn’t She don’t know. She doesn’t know. Use doesn’t with third-person singular subjects.

28 Did + Past Verb He didn’t went. He didn’t go. Use base verb after did.

29 More + Comparative She is more prettier. She is prettier. Don’t combine more with adjectives ending in -er.

30 Quick vs Quickly Do it quick. Do it quickly. Use adverbs to modify verbs.

31 Married to vs Married with He is married with her. He is married to her. Use married to to indicate spouse.

32 Went vs Gone I have went. I have gone. Gone is past participle; went is simple past.

33 Singular vs Plural One of my friend. One of my friends. Use plural after one of.

34 Did + Past Verb I didn’t knew. I didn’t know. Use base verb after didn’t.

35 Agree Usage I’m agree. I agree. Agree is a verb; no am with it.

36 Open the light vs Turn on Open the light. Turn on the light. Use turn on/off for electrical devices.

37 Close the fan vs Turn off Close the fan. Turn off the fan. Use turn off for electrical devices.

38 Discuss vs Discuss about Discuss about it. Discuss it. Discuss does not need about.

39 Revert vs Revert back Please revert back soon. Please revert soon. Revert means to go back; back is redundant.

40 At home vs In home He is in home. He is at home. Use at home to indicate location.

41 According to me vs In my opinion According to me, the movie was great. In my opinion, the movie was great. According to is for sources, not personal views.

42 Cousin brother vs Cousin My cousin brother lives in Delhi. My cousin lives in Delhi. Cousin already indicates relation; brother is redundant.

43 Each + Plural Pronoun Each student must do their work. Each student must do his or her work. Each is singular; pronouns must agree.

44 Prefer to vs Prefer than I prefer tea than coffee. I prefer tea to coffee. Use prefer A to B, not than.

45 Collective Noun Agreement The team are playing well. The team is playing well. Collective nouns take singular verbs in American English.

46 More better vs Better This is more better. This is better. Better is comparative; more is unnecessary.

47 Do a mistake vs Make a mistake She did a mistake. She made a mistake. Use make with mistake.

48 Return vs Return back He returned back. He returned. Returned means coming back; back is redundant.

49 Senior to vs Senior than He is senior than me. He is senior to me. Use senior to, not senior than.

50 Myself John vs I am John Myself John. I am John. Myself is reflexive; use I am for introductions.

51 Double Subjects My brother he is a doctor. My brother is a doctor. Don't use a noun and pronoun together as subjects.

52 Much vs Many She has much friends. She has many friends. Use many with countable nouns, much with uncountable.

53 Say vs Tell She said me the truth. She told me the truth. Say doesn’t take a direct object; use tell when someone is mentioned.

54 Between vs Among Share this between all students. Share this among all students. Use between for two, among for more than two.

55 Incorrect use of Articles She is best player. She is the best player. Use the with superlative adjectives.

56 Using Present Instead of Future I will call you when he will come. I will call you when he comes. In time clauses, use present tense for future meaning.

57 Unnecessary Preposition Where are you going to? Where are you going? Avoid placing prepositions at the end unnecessarily.

58 Wrong Possessive Form My sisters book is new. My sister’s book is new. Use apostrophe for singular possessives.

59 Loose vs Lose Don’t loose your keys. Don’t lose your keys. Lose means to misplace; loose means not tight.