Who is Anshul Kamboj? Check His Stats, Career and Bowling Speed

Anshul Kamboj is a young Indian fast bowler from Karnal, Haryana. He made his Test debut for India in the fourth match of the 2025 series against England at Old Trafford. At just 24, he became the 318th player to represent India in Test cricket.

Kamboj was added to the squad after injuries to key bowlers. He impressed in India A matches against England Lions, taking five wickets and scoring a solid 51* with the bat.

His domestic record is strong—he has 79 wickets in 24 first-class games, including a rare 10-wicket haul in one innings during the Ranji Trophy.

In IPL 2025, he played for Chennai Super Kings and took 8 wickets in 8 matches. Known for his control and bounce, he consistently bowls above 135 km/h. Experts like R. Ashwin and M.S. Dhoni have praised his ability to stick to plans and execute them effectively.