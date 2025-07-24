Who is Anshul Kamboj? Check His Stats, Career and Bowling Speed

Anshul Kamboj is a young Indian fast bowler from Karnal, Haryana. He made his Test debut for India in the fourth match of the 2025 series against England at Old Trafford. At just 24, he became the 318th player to represent India in Test cricket.
Kamboj was added to the squad after injuries to key bowlers. He impressed in India A matches against England Lions, taking five wickets and scoring a solid 51* with the bat.
His domestic record is strong—he has 79 wickets in 24 first-class games, including a rare 10-wicket haul in one innings during the Ranji Trophy.
In IPL 2025, he played for Chennai Super Kings and took 8 wickets in 8 matches. Known for his control and bounce, he consistently bowls above 135 km/h. Experts like R. Ashwin and M.S. Dhoni have praised his ability to stick to plans and execute them effectively.
Who is Anshul Kamboj?
Source: India Today
Anshul Kamboj is an Indian cricketer born on December 6, 2000, in Karnal, Haryana. He is a right-handed bowling all-rounder who bowls medium pace.
Early Life & Education
- Anshul Kamboj was born on December 6, 2000, in Karnal, Haryana, India, and hails from a farming family in Fazilpur village.
- His cricket journey began at the age of 11, when his father, Udham Singh, encouraged him to take up the sport to lose weight.
- He began his formal training at the Rana Brothers' Cricket Academy in Karnal, which was run by his childhood coach, Satish Rana.
- Anshul showed early promise, being selected for the Haryana U-14 cricket championships and later representing the state across all age categories.
- He was also part of the Indian U-19 squad and played two Youth Test matches against South Africa in 2019.
- His talent was further recognised when he was selected for a cricket training program at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he was coached by former Indian cricketer V. V. S. Laxman and also received guidance from Australian fast-bowling legend Glenn McGrath.
Career
Domestic Cricket: He plays for Haryana in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut in February 2022, his Twenty20 debut in October 2022, and his List A debut in November 2022. He played a significant role in Haryana's victory in the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 17 wickets in 10 matches.
Historic Feat: In November 2024, he became only the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to take all ten wickets in a single innings, achieving figures of 10/49 for Haryana against Kerala.
Indian Premier League (IPL): He previously played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 and was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for INR 3.4 crore in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.
International Recognition: He has been part of the India A and India C cricket teams. He is currently set to make his Test debut for India against England on July 23, 2025, as a cover for injured pacers.
He is known for his ability to generate extra bounce due to his height (1.89 m or 6 ft 2 in), his disciplined bowling, and his strategic approach to the game.
Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin has praised his ability to understand and execute plans, comparing him to bowlers like Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah in that regard.
Why Anshul Kamboj is Selected to Play for India in Manchester Test Match?
Anshul Kamboj was selected to play for India in the Manchester Test match due to a combination of his impressive domestic performances and a significant injury crisis within the Indian fast-bowling unit.
Here's a breakdown:
- Injury Replacements: The primary reason for Kamboj's selection was the unfortunate string of injuries to key Indian pacers. Arshdeep Singh sustained a deep cut on his bowling hand, Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out due to a knee injury, and Akash Deep also suffered a groin issue, making him unavailable for the Manchester Test. This opened up a spot for a fast bowler in the squad.
- Strong Domestic Form: Kamboj had been consistently performing well in domestic cricket, especially in the red-ball format.
- He took 17 wickets in 10 matches during Haryana's triumphant Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign in 2023.
- He also picked up five wickets in two unofficial Tests for India A against England Lions, out-bowling more established pacers like Mukesh Kumar and Harshit Rana.
- Notably, he achieved a rare feat of taking all ten wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy, becoming only the third bowler in history to do so.
- Coach's Confidence: His performances, particularly for India A, impressed the team management, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, leading to his late call-up and eventual debut. His ability to maintain discipline and exploit even subtle movement with the ball was highlighted by experts like R. Ashwin.
