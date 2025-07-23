Flag of Oregon: Check the Symbol, Meaning, History And More

The state flag of Oregon is special in the canon of American symbols. In pattern, colour, and elements, Oregon's flag is quite different from the other U.S. state flags. It has a flag has two different designs, and it is the only state flag in the U.S. that has a unique design on both sides. This tradition came from the military colours of local militia forces and got us back to a period when flags were both symbols and narratives.

The flag was officially adopted in 1925. It boldly represents the identity, history, and pride of the state.

Check out: Who is the Father of Robotics? Check Details Here

What makes the Oregon state flag unique among U.S. state flags?

Unlike all other U.S. state flags, Oregon's flag has two different designs on each side. The obverse has the state seal on a navy blue background, while the reverse shows a golden beaver, the official state animal of Oregon. The two-sided flag heritage is a nod to older traditions when several U.S. state flags would follow more heraldic traditions.