SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in, Download SBI PO Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Steps and Direct Link Here

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 in the last week of July 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. Continue reading this article for detailed information on steps to download the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 and to check the important dates and other critical information.

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The SBI PO Admit Card 2025 will be released by SBI on its official website for the SBI PO Prelims exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025 in multiple shifts each day. Check the table below for the key highlights of the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025.