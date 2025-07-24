SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in, Download SBI PO Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Steps and Direct Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SBI PO Prelims Admit Card Download: The SBI PO Admit Card 2025 can be released in the last week of July 2025. The SBI PO exam 2025 will be conducted on August 2, 5 and 5, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card from the official website or by following the steps provided below. Check the details below.

Jul 24, 2025, 12:25 IST
SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Soon

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 in the last week of July 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. Continue reading this article for detailed information on steps to download the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 and to check the important dates and other critical information.

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The SBI PO Admit Card 2025 will be released by SBI on its official website for the SBI PO Prelims exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025 in multiple shifts each day. Check the table below for the key highlights of the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025.

Detail

Information

Exam Name

SBI PO Prelims 2025

Conducting Body

State Bank of India

Post Name

Probationary Officer

Total Vacancies

541

Prelims Exam Date

August 2, 4 and 5, 2025

Admit Card Release Date

Last Week of July 2025 (Expected)

Admit Card Download Link

sbi.co.in

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Interview

Official Website

sbi.co.in

 

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: Important Dates

The SBI PO Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released 7-10 days before the examination, which is likely in the last week of July 2025. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official website for any update on the SBI PO Admit Card 2025. Check the table below for SBI PO Exam 2025 important dates.

SBI PO Exam 2025: Important Date

SBI PO Activity

Important Date

SBI PO Notification 2025

June 24, 2025

SBI PO Online Application 2025 Starts

June 24, 2025

SBI PO Apply Online Last Date

July 14, 2025

SBI PO Admit Card 2025

4th week of July 2025 (Expected)

SBI PO Prelim Exam Date

August 2, 4, and 5, 2025 (Official)

Declaration of Prelims Result

August/September 2025

Download of Mains Admit Card

August/September 2025

Online Main Exam

September 2025

Declaration of Mains Result

September/October 2025

Download of Interview Call Letter

October / November 2025

Psychometric Test

October / November 2025

SBI PO Interview

October / November 2025

Declaration of Final Result

November / December 2025

How to Download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 after visiting the official website of SBI or following the simple steps listed below.

  • Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the careers button
  • Now click on the SBO PO admit card link.
  • Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
  • Verify the details mentioned in SBI PO Admit Card 2025
  • Download and print the admit card for exam day

Details Mentioned on SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the official SBI PO Prelims Admit Card candidates must read all the details mentioned on SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025. Check the list of detils below

  • Name and Category of Candidate
  • Photo and Signature of Candidate
  • Exam Details
  • Examination Centre Details
  • Important Instructions

 

