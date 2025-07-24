SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in, Download SBI PO Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Steps and Direct Link Here

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 in the last week of July 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. Continue reading this article for detailed information on steps to download the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 and to check the important dates and other critical information.
SBI PO Admit Card 2025: Overview
The SBI PO Admit Card 2025 will be released by SBI on its official website for the SBI PO Prelims exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025 in multiple shifts each day. Check the table below for the key highlights of the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
SBI PO Prelims 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India
|
Post Name
|
Probationary Officer
|
Total Vacancies
|
541
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
August 2, 4 and 5, 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
Last Week of July 2025 (Expected)
|
Admit Card Download Link
|
sbi.co.in
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Interview
|
Official Website
|
sbi.co.in
SBI PO Admit Card 2025: Important Dates
The SBI PO Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released 7-10 days before the examination, which is likely in the last week of July 2025. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official website for any update on the SBI PO Admit Card 2025. Check the table below for SBI PO Exam 2025 important dates.
|
SBI PO Exam 2025: Important Date
|
SBI PO Activity
|
Important Date
|
SBI PO Notification 2025
|
June 24, 2025
|
SBI PO Online Application 2025 Starts
|
June 24, 2025
|
SBI PO Apply Online Last Date
|
July 14, 2025
|
SBI PO Admit Card 2025
|
4th week of July 2025 (Expected)
|
SBI PO Prelim Exam Date
|
August 2, 4, and 5, 2025 (Official)
|
Declaration of Prelims Result
|
August/September 2025
|
Download of Mains Admit Card
|
August/September 2025
|
Online Main Exam
|
September 2025
|
Declaration of Mains Result
|
September/October 2025
|
Download of Interview Call Letter
|
October / November 2025
|
Psychometric Test
|
October / November 2025
|
SBI PO Interview
|
October / November 2025
|
Declaration of Final Result
|
November / December 2025
How to Download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025?
Candidates will be able to download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 after visiting the official website of SBI or following the simple steps listed below.
- Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.
- On the homepage, click on the careers button
- Now click on the SBO PO admit card link.
- Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
- Verify the details mentioned in SBI PO Admit Card 2025
- Download and print the admit card for exam day
Details Mentioned on SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the official SBI PO Prelims Admit Card candidates must read all the details mentioned on SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025. Check the list of detils below
- Name and Category of Candidate
- Photo and Signature of Candidate
- Exam Details
- Examination Centre Details
- Important Instructions
