(Link Active) Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 City Slip Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download City Slip PDF - Link Here

Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card : The Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 City Intimation Slip link has been activated by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on its official webiste. Candidates set to appear in the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 exam scheduled on July 27, 2025 can download their city slip after using their login credentails. The Board will release the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 on 24th July 2025.Candidates can download RSSB Librarian City Slip and Admit card from official website of RSMSSB i.e. www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam for the RSSB Librarian Grade 3 posts is scheduled for 27th July 2025 across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 03.00 pm to 05.00 pm. RSSB Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 Download

