(Link Active) Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 City Slip Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download City Slip PDF - Link Here

RSSB Librarian Grade 3 City Slip Download: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur has released the City Intimation Slip download lin  for the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 exam on its official website.Candidates appearing in the written exam for Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 City Intimation 2025 scheduled on 27th July 2025 can download their city slip after using their login credentials. Check all details here. 

Jul 22, 2025, 14:08 IST

Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card : The Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 City Intimation Slip link has been activated by the  Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on its official webiste. Candidates set to appear in the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 exam scheduled on July 27, 2025 can download their city slip after using their login credentails. The Board will release the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 on 24th July 2025.Candidates can download RSSB Librarian City Slip and Admit card from official website of RSMSSB i.e. www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written exam for the RSSB Librarian Grade 3 posts is scheduled for 27th July 2025 across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 03.00 pm to 05.00 pm.

RSSB Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 Download

RSSB Librarian City Slip and Admit card will be provided below. The candidates can also get their admit card using their Application Number and Date of Birth through the link. The candidates are advised to carry Rajasthan Librarian Admit Card along with valid ID Proof at the exam venue.

Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 City Slip 2025 Download Link 
Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 2025 City Slip/Admit Card

The Librarian Grade 3 exam city intimation slip, which displays the city where candidates' test centre is situated. Candidates should note that this will assist them in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The RSSB Librarian admit card will be released separately, prior to the exam, and can be downloaded from the official website.

RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 Overview

 You can get here the key highlights of the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Recruitment 2025 drive given below-  

Particulars Details
Organization Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur 
Post Name Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3
Exam date  27st July 2025
Exam City Intimation Slip Release date 21st July 2025
Admit Card Release date 24st July 2025
Official Website  www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 ?

You can download the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-

  • Go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on ‘Admit Card’ Section
  • Now click on the Link ‘Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Librarian Grade-III – 2024’
  • Go to link ‘Get Admit Card’, given at the right corner,
  • Select ‘Pre Exam’, enter your Application Number, Date Of Birth, Verification Captcha and click on Get Admit card.
  • RSMSSB Librarian e-admit card will appear on your screen

