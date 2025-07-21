UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the online exam for the Union Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (NTA UGC NET) for 85 subjects. Candidates can visit the official website of UGC, i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in, to view/download/print the mark sheet. A total of 1,14,445 candidates qualified for Ph.D., 48,161 for Assistant Professor & admission to Ph.D., and 5158 students for JRF Posts. Also Check, UGC NET June 2025 Result UGC NET Result Download Link 2025 The direct link to download the result is by logging in to the website through the link provided in this article below. Candidates are required to use their application number, date of birth and security pin to check the marks of each paper. UGC NET Result Link Download Here UGC NET Final Answer Key 2025

UGC NET Cutoff Marks 2025 Students can check the cutoff marks for all the subjects through the PDF given below. The cutoff is provided for each Subject, Category, JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD. UGC NET Cutoff Marks PDF Subject Category JRF Assistant Professor PhD Only Cutoff Cutoff Cutoff Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o UNRESERVED 206 180 156 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o OBC(NCL) 192 162 142 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o EWS 194 166 142 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o SC 178 150 132 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o ST 172 148 132 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-VI-UR 188 140 112 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-HI-UR 170 112 106 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-LM-UR 166 142 124 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-OD&AO-UR 162 114 ---- Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-VI-OB 154 124 106 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-HI-OB 128 106 ---- Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-LM-OB 158 136 112 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-OD&AO-OB 120 ---- ---- Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-VI-SC 154 112 ---- Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-HI-SC 120 106 ---- Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-LM-SC 150 126 110 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-OD&AO-SC 106 106 ---- Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-VI-ST 118 118 ---- Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-HI-ST 106 106 ---- Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-LM-ST 138 132 108 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-OD&AO-ST ---- ---- ---- Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-VI-EW 166 130 ---- Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-HI-EW 124 ---- ---- Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-LM-EW 138 134 108 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o PWD-OD&AO-EW 106 106 ---- Political Science UNRESERVED 234 210 184 Political Science OBC(NCL) 226 196 168 Political Science EWS 226 196 164 Political Science SC 212 184 160 Political Science ST 208 180 158 Political Science PWD-VI-UR 220 172 120 Political Science PWD-HI-UR 180 134 110 Political Science PWD-LM-UR 222 182 150 Political Science PWD-OD&AO-UR 178 122 116 Political Science PWD-VI-OB 212 146 106 Political Science PWD-HI-OB 156 108 ---- Political Science PWD-LM-OB 212 168 134 Political Science PWD-OD&AO-OB 158 108 ---- Political Science PWD-VI-SC 192 122 106 Political Science PWD-HI-SC 138 114 ---- Political Science PWD-LM-SC 198 160 132 Political Science PWD-OD&AO-SC 144 106 ---- Political Science PWD-VI-ST 192 106 ---- Political Science PWD-HI-ST 144 120 ---- Political Science PWD-LM-ST 180 134 114 Political Science PWD-OD&AO-ST 152 120 ---- Political Science PWD-VI-EW 200 146 106 Political Science PWD-HI-EW 158 106 ---- Political Science PWD-LM-EW 196 166 138 Political Science PWD-OD&AO-EW 126 ---- ---- POLITICAL SCIENCE ThirdGender 186 186 ---- Philosophy UNRESERVED 210 184 160 Philosophy OBC(NCL) 196 168 144 Philosophy EWS 194 170 144 Philosophy SC 190 156 140 Philosophy ST 172 144 132 Philosophy PWD-VI-UR 132 132 112 Philosophy PWD-HI-UR 172 148 ---- Philosophy PWD-LM-UR 154 154 122 Philosophy PWD-OD&AO-UR 152 116 ---- Philosophy PWD-VI-OB 124 124 ---- Philosophy PWD-HI-OB 148 ---- ---- Philosophy PWD-LM-OB ---- 132 116 Philosophy PWD-OD&AO-OB ---- ---- ---- Philosophy PWD-VI-SC ---- ---- ---- Philosophy PWD-HI-SC 122 122 ---- Philosophy PWD-LM-SC 110 110 ---- Philosophy PWD-OD&AO-SC ---- ---- ---- Philosophy PWD-VI-ST 110 110 ---- Philosophy PWD-HI-ST ---- ---- ---- Philosophy PWD-LM-ST 114 114 106 Philosophy PWD-OD&AO-ST 134 ---- ---- Philosophy PWD-VI-EW ---- ---- ---- Philosophy PWD-HI-EW ---- ---- ---- Philosophy PWD-LM-EW 140 140 110 Philosophy PWD-OD&AO-EW 116 ---- ---- PHILOSOPHY ThirdGender 120 120 ---- Psychology UNRESERVED 238 214 190 Psychology OBC(NCL) 226 194 170 Psychology EWS 228 198 168 Psychology SC 214 182 156 Psychology ST 206 180 152 Psychology PWD-VI-UR 194 186 134 Psychology PWD-HI-UR 202 120 108 Psychology PWD-LM-UR 220 180 150 Psychology PWD-OD&AO-UR 192 126 108 Psychology PWD-VI-OB 190 132 108 Psychology PWD-HI-OB 112 112 ---- Psychology PWD-LM-OB 180 154 120 Psychology PWD-OD&AO-OB 184 ---- ---- Psychology PWD-VI-SC 112 112 ---- Psychology PWD-HI-SC 108 108 ---- Psychology PWD-LM-SC 120 120 108 Psychology PWD-OD&AO-SC ---- ---- ---- Psychology PWD-VI-ST ---- ---- ---- Psychology PWD-HI-ST ---- ---- ---- Psychology PWD-LM-ST ---- ---- ---- Psychology PWD-OD&AO-ST ---- ---- ---- Psychology PWD-VI-EW 142 142 ---- Psychology PWD-HI-EW ---- ---- ---- Psychology PWD-LM-EW 136 136 126 Psychology PWD-OD&AO-EW ---- ---- ---- PSYCHOLOGY ThirdGender 144 144 ---- Sociology UNRESERVED 228 204 176 Sociology OBC(NCL) 216 188 160 Sociology EWS 220 190 156 Sociology SC 206 174 150 Sociology ST 204 170 150 Sociology PWD-VI-UR 210 156 112 Sociology PWD-HI-UR 184 126 110 Sociology PWD-LM-UR 202 170 140 Sociology PWD-OD&AO-UR 192 126 110 Sociology PWD-VI-OB 174 130 106 Sociology PWD-HI-OB 170 110 ---- Sociology PWD-LM-OB 190 150 126 Sociology PWD-OD&AO-OB 154 122 ---- Sociology PWD-VI-SC 150 112 106 Sociology PWD-HI-SC 118 108 ---- Sociology PWD-LM-SC 180 140 126 Sociology PWD-OD&AO-SC ---- ---- ---- Sociology PWD-VI-ST 134 120 ---- Sociology PWD-HI-ST 146 ---- ---- Sociology PWD-LM-ST 198 142 110 Sociology PWD-OD&AO-ST 114 114 ---- Sociology PWD-VI-EW 184 136 110 Sociology PWD-HI-EW 142 118 ---- Sociology PWD-LM-EW 170 142 118 Sociology PWD-OD&AO-EW ---- ---- ---- History UNRESERVED 206 184 162 History OBC(NCL) 196 172 150 History EWS 198 172 148 History SC 188 162 144 History ST 182 154 136 History PWD-VI-UR 192 150 116 History PWD-HI-UR 174 128 106 History PWD-LM-UR 188 160 138 History PWD-OD&AO-UR 158 116 110 History PWD-VI-OB 180 132 106 History PWD-HI-OB 166 108 ---- History PWD-LM-OB 184 146 126 History PWD-OD&AO-OB 142 106 ---- History PWD-VI-SC 174 118 108 History PWD-HI-SC 132 106 ---- History PWD-LM-SC 176 146 122 History PWD-OD&AO-SC 120 114 ---- History PWD-VI-ST 148 116 108 History PWD-HI-ST 122 116 ---- History PWD-LM-ST 164 122 108 History PWD-OD&AO-ST 128 ---- ---- History PWD-VI-EW 180 122 106 History PWD-HI-EW 170 106 ---- History PWD-LM-EW 178 146 124 History PWD-OD&AO-EW 108 108 ---- Anthropology UNRESERVED 224 188 168 Anthropology OBC(NCL) 198 174 152 Anthropology EWS 210 176 152 Anthropology SC 180 162 148 Anthropology ST 192 160 140 Anthropology PWD-VI-UR 144 144 132 Anthropology PWD-HI-UR ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-LM-UR 136 136 122 Anthropology PWD-OD&AO-UR ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-VI-OB ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-HI-OB ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-LM-OB ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-OD&AO-OB ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-VI-SC ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-HI-SC ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-LM-SC ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-OD&AO-SC ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-VI-ST ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-HI-ST ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-LM-ST ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-OD&AO-ST ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-VI-EW ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-HI-EW ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-LM-EW ---- ---- ---- Anthropology PWD-OD&AO-EW ---- ---- ---- Commerce UNRESERVED 210 186 162 Commerce OBC(NCL) 198 168 148 Commerce EWS 202 172 144 Commerce SC 190 158 140 Commerce ST 178 152 136 Commerce PWD-VI-UR 192 152 116 Commerce PWD-HI-UR 156 130 108 Commerce PWD-LM-UR 190 158 136 Commerce PWD-OD&AO-UR 170 114 ---- Commerce PWD-VI-OB 180 126 106 Commerce PWD-HI-OB 124 108 ---- Commerce PWD-LM-OB 178 142 124 Commerce PWD-OD&AO-OB 158 ---- ---- Commerce PWD-VI-SC 138 120 112 Commerce PWD-HI-SC 128 128 ---- Commerce PWD-LM-SC 164 138 124 Commerce PWD-OD&AO-SC 118 110 ---- Commerce PWD-VI-ST 118 114 108 Commerce PWD-HI-ST ---- ---- ---- Commerce PWD-LM-ST 134 130 114 Commerce PWD-OD&AO-ST ---- ---- ---- Commerce PWD-VI-EW 150 146 110 Commerce PWD-HI-EW 130 ---- ---- Commerce PWD-LM-EW 174 146 110 Commerce PWD-OD&AO-EW 156 ---- ---- Education UNRESERVED 204 178 156 Education OBC(NCL) 192 164 146 Education EWS 194 164 142 Education SC 178 154 138 Education ST 178 154 140 Education PWD-VI-UR 184 146 118 Education PWD-HI-UR 154 128 106 Education PWD-LM-UR 174 154 136 Education PWD-OD&AO-UR 168 124 ---- Education PWD-VI-OB 170 130 108 Education PWD-HI-OB 144 106 ---- Education PWD-LM-OB 166 144 126 Education PWD-OD&AO-OB 150 112 ---- Education PWD-VI-SC 156 114 106 Education PWD-HI-SC 134 106 ---- Education PWD-LM-SC 156 142 126 Education PWD-OD&AO-SC ---- ---- ---- Education PWD-VI-ST 128 122 116 Education PWD-HI-ST ---- ---- ---- Education PWD-LM-ST 166 132 116 Education PWD-OD&AO-ST ---- ---- ---- Education PWD-VI-EW 154 132 106 Education PWD-HI-EW 144 114 ---- Education PWD-LM-EW 162 140 122 Education PWD-OD&AO-EW ---- ---- ---- Education ThirdGender ---- 148 ---- Social Work UNRESERVED 202 180 158 Social Work OBC(NCL) 192 166 146 Social Work EWS 196 164 146 Social Work SC 186 158 140 Social Work ST 176 152 136 Social Work PWD-VI-UR 196 150 114 Social Work PWD-HI-UR ---- 106 ---- Social Work PWD-LM-UR 186 164 134 Social Work PWD-OD&AO-UR 166 120 ---- Social Work PWD-VI-OB 172 126 106 Social Work PWD-HI-OB ---- ---- ---- Social Work PWD-LM-OB 164 160 122 Social Work PWD-OD&AO-OB 130 118 ---- Social Work PWD-VI-SC 170 110 ---- Social Work PWD-HI-SC ---- ---- ---- Social Work PWD-LM-SC 138 138 122 Social Work PWD-OD&AO-SC 134 ---- ---- Social Work PWD-VI-ST 156 ---- ---- Social Work PWD-HI-ST ---- ---- ---- Social Work PWD-LM-ST 110 110 108 Social Work PWD-OD&AO-ST ---- ---- ---- Social Work PWD-VI-EW ---- ---- ---- Social Work PWD-HI-EW ---- ---- ---- Social Work PWD-LM-EW 142 142 128 Social Work PWD-OD&AO-EW ---- ---- ---- SOCIAL WORK ThirdGender 142 142 ---- Defence and Strategic Studies UNRESERVED 242 220 192 Defence and Strategic Studies OBC(NCL) 238 202 176 Defence and Strategic Studies EWS 234 202 170 Defence and Strategic Studies SC 220 192 172 Defence and Strategic Studies ST 224 202 166 Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-VI-UR 192 192 166 Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-HI-UR ---- ---- ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-LM-UR 210 210 108 Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-OD&AO-UR 130 130 ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-VI-OB 170 170 ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-HI-OB ---- ---- ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-LM-OB 126 126 ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-OD&AO-OB ---- ---- ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-VI-SC ---- ---- ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-HI-SC ---- ---- ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-LM-SC ---- ---- ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-OD&AO-SC ---- ---- ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-VI-ST ---- ---- ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-HI-ST ---- ---- ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-LM-ST ---- ---- ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-OD&AO-ST ---- ---- ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-VI-EW ---- ---- ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-HI-EW ---- ---- ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-LM-EW ---- ---- ---- Defence and Strategic Studies PWD-OD&AO-EW ---- ---- ---- Home Science UNRESERVED 204 180 158 Home Science OBC(NCL) 192 164 146 Home Science EWS 196 164 144 Home Science SC 180 156 140 Home Science ST 178 156 136 Home Science PWD-VI-UR 188 150 108 Home Science PWD-HI-UR 148 130 106 Home Science PWD-LM-UR 152 152 130 Home Science PWD-OD&AO-UR 144 144 ---- Home Science PWD-VI-OB 150 118 106 Home Science PWD-HI-OB 138 106 ---- Home Science PWD-LM-OB 146 138 126 Home Science PWD-OD&AO-OB ---- ---- ---- Home Science PWD-VI-SC ---- ---- ---- Home Science PWD-HI-SC ---- ---- ---- Home Science PWD-LM-SC 128 128 106 Home Science PWD-OD&AO-SC ---- ---- ---- Home Science PWD-VI-ST ---- ---- ---- Home Science PWD-HI-ST ---- ---- ---- Home Science PWD-LM-ST ---- ---- ---- Home Science PWD-OD&AO-ST ---- ---- ---- Home Science PWD-VI-EW ---- 112 106 Home Science PWD-HI-EW 118 118 ---- Home Science PWD-LM-EW 132 132 108 Home Science PWD-OD&AO-EW ---- ---- ----

UGC NET Scorecard 2025 Out of the total 8,49,166 registered candidates, 6,49,490 took the exam, leading to an attendance rate of 76.5%. Out of these, 5,158 candidates have successfully passed the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and successfully fulfilled the eligibility criteria required for Assistant Professorship. Number of Registered Candidates 8,49,166 Number of candidates appeared 6,49,490 Eligible Candidates for JRF & Assistant Professor 5,158 Eligible candidates for admission to Assistant Professor and Ph.D. 48,161 Only candidates eligible for Ph.D. 1,14,445 How to download the UGC NET December 2025 Scorecard The steps to download the scorecard are given in this article. Candidates can follow these given steps to download the result from the official website: