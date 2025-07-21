Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

[Link Active] ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Download UGC NET Result 2025: Check December 2024 Scorecard Direct Link, Cutoff, Final Answer Key PDF Here

UGC NET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the online exam for Natioanal Eligibility Test (NET) on its official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in on . Candidates can download UGC NET Scorecard Link, UGC NET Cutoff Marks,  UGC NET Final Answer Key, How to Download, Steps to Download and Other Details Here.

Shilpa Kohli
ByShilpa Kohli
Jul 21, 2025, 22:48 IST
UGC NET Result 2025 Download Link
UGC NET Result 2025 Download Link

UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the online exam for the Union Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (NTA UGC NET) for 85 subjects. Candidates can visit the official website of UGC, i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in, to view/download/print the mark sheet. A total of 1,14,445 candidates qualified for Ph.D., 48,161 for Assistant Professor & admission to Ph.D., and 5158 students for JRF Posts.

Also Check, 

UGC NET June 2025 Result

UGC NET Result Download Link 2025

The direct link to download the result is by logging in to the website through the link provided in this article below. Candidates are required to use their application number, date of birth and security pin to check the marks of each paper.

UGC NET Result Link Download Here

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2025

The PDF for the final answer key for all 84 subjects are given below:

  1. Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non-Formal Education (046)
  2. Arab Culture and Islamic Studies (049)
  3. Assamese (036)
  4. Comparative Literature (072)
  5. Defence and Strategic Studies (011)
  6. Electronic Science (088)
  7. Forensic Science (082)
  8. Gujarati (037)
  9. Home Science (012)
  10. Indian Knowledge System (103)
  11. Kashmiri (084)
  12. Law (058)
  13. Malayalam (022)
  14. Mass Communication and Journalism (063)
  15. Oriya (023)
  16. Philosophy (003)
  17. Population Studies (015)
  18. Punjabi (024)
  19. Sanskrit (025)
  20. Social Medicine & Community Health (081)
  21. Social Work (010)
  22. Spanish (040)
  23. Tourism Administration and Management (093)
  24. Tribal and Regional Language/Literature (070)
  25. Telugu (027)
  26. Anthropology (007)
  27. Ayurveda Biology (105)
  28. Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies(060)
  29. Comparative Study of Religions(062)
  30. Disaster Management (104)
  31. English (030)
  32. French (French Version) (039)
  33. Hindi (020)
  34. Human Rights and Duties (092)
  35. Japanese (045)
  36. Konkani (085)
  37. Library and Information Science (059)
  38. Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)(017)
  39. Museology & Conservation (066)
  40. Pali (083)
  41. Physical Education (047)
  42. Prakrit (091)
  43. Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /A(073)
  44. Arabic (029)
  45. Bengali (019)
  46. Chinese (032)
  47. Computer Science and Applications (087)
  48. Dogri (033)
  49. Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics(001)
  50. Environmental Sciences (089)
  51. Geography(080)
  52. Hindu Studies (102)
  53. Kannada (021)
  54. Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management (055)
  55. Linguistics (031)
  56. Manipuri (035)
  57. Music (016)
  58. Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre (065)
  59. Political Science (002)
  60. Psychology (004)
  61. Rajasthani (043)
  62. Tamil (026)
  63. Urdu (028)
  64. Archaeology (067)
  65. Bodo (094)
  66. Commerce (008)
  67. Criminology (068)
  68. Education (009)
  69. Folk Literature (071)
  70. German (044)
  71. History (006)
  72. Maithili (018)
  73. Marathi (038)
  74. Nepali (034)
  75. Persian (042)
  76. Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence / Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, Southeast Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies.(090)
  77. Public Administration (014)
  78. Russian (041)
  79. Santali (095)
  80. Sindhi (101)
  81. Sociology (005)
  82. Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art) (079)
  83. Women Studies (074)
  84. Yoga (100)  

UGC NET Cutoff Marks 2025

Students can check the cutoff marks for all the subjects through the PDF given below. The cutoff is provided for each Subject, Category, JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD.

UGC NET Cutoff Marks PDF

Subject

Category

JRF

Assistant Professor

PhD Only

Cutoff

Cutoff

Cutoff

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

UNRESERVED

206

180

156

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

OBC(NCL)

192

162

142

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

EWS

194

166

142

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

SC

178

150

132

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

ST

172

148

132

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-VI-UR

188

140

112

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-HI-UR

170

112

106

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-LM-UR

166

142

124

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-OD&AO-UR

162

114

----

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-VI-OB

154

124

106

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-HI-OB

128

106

----

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-LM-OB

158

136

112

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-OD&AO-OB

120

----

----

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-VI-SC

154

112

----

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-HI-SC

120

106

----

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-LM-SC

150

126

110

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-OD&AO-SC

106

106

----

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-VI-ST

118

118

----

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-HI-ST

106

106

----

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-LM-ST

138

132

108

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-OD&AO-ST

----

----

----

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-VI-EW

166

130

----

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-HI-EW

124

----

----

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-LM-EW

138

134

108

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o

PWD-OD&AO-EW

106

106

----

Political Science

UNRESERVED

234

210

184

Political Science

OBC(NCL)

226

196

168

Political Science

EWS

226

196

164

Political Science

SC

212

184

160

Political Science

ST

208

180

158

Political Science

PWD-VI-UR

220

172

120

Political Science

PWD-HI-UR

180

134

110

Political Science

PWD-LM-UR

222

182

150

Political Science

PWD-OD&AO-UR

178

122

116

Political Science

PWD-VI-OB

212

146

106

Political Science

PWD-HI-OB

156

108

----

Political Science

PWD-LM-OB

212

168

134

Political Science

PWD-OD&AO-OB

158

108

----

Political Science

PWD-VI-SC

192

122

106

Political Science

PWD-HI-SC

138

114

----

Political Science

PWD-LM-SC

198

160

132

Political Science

PWD-OD&AO-SC

144

106

----

Political Science

PWD-VI-ST

192

106

----

Political Science

PWD-HI-ST

144

120

----

Political Science

PWD-LM-ST

180

134

114

Political Science

PWD-OD&AO-ST

152

120

----

Political Science

PWD-VI-EW

200

146

106

Political Science

PWD-HI-EW

158

106

----

Political Science

PWD-LM-EW

196

166

138

Political Science

PWD-OD&AO-EW

126

----

----

POLITICAL SCIENCE

ThirdGender

186

186

----

Philosophy

UNRESERVED

210

184

160

Philosophy

OBC(NCL)

196

168

144

Philosophy

EWS

194

170

144

Philosophy

SC

190

156

140

Philosophy

ST

172

144

132

Philosophy

PWD-VI-UR

132

132

112

Philosophy

PWD-HI-UR

172

148

----

Philosophy

PWD-LM-UR

154

154

122

Philosophy

PWD-OD&AO-UR

152

116

----

Philosophy

PWD-VI-OB

124

124

----

Philosophy

PWD-HI-OB

148

----

----

Philosophy

PWD-LM-OB

----

132

116

Philosophy

PWD-OD&AO-OB

----

----

----

Philosophy

PWD-VI-SC

----

----

----

Philosophy

PWD-HI-SC

122

122

----

Philosophy

PWD-LM-SC

110

110

----

Philosophy

PWD-OD&AO-SC

----

----

----

Philosophy

PWD-VI-ST

110

110

----

Philosophy

PWD-HI-ST

----

----

----

Philosophy

PWD-LM-ST

114

114

106

Philosophy

PWD-OD&AO-ST

134

----

----

Philosophy

PWD-VI-EW

----

----

----

Philosophy

PWD-HI-EW

----

----

----

Philosophy

PWD-LM-EW

140

140

110

Philosophy

PWD-OD&AO-EW

116

----

----

PHILOSOPHY

ThirdGender

120

120

----

Psychology

UNRESERVED

238

214

190

Psychology

OBC(NCL)

226

194

170

Psychology

EWS

228

198

168

Psychology

SC

214

182

156

Psychology

ST

206

180

152

Psychology

PWD-VI-UR

194

186

134

Psychology

PWD-HI-UR

202

120

108

Psychology

PWD-LM-UR

220

180

150

Psychology

PWD-OD&AO-UR

192

126

108

Psychology

PWD-VI-OB

190

132

108

Psychology

PWD-HI-OB

112

112

----

Psychology

PWD-LM-OB

180

154

120

Psychology

PWD-OD&AO-OB

184

----

----

Psychology

PWD-VI-SC

112

112

----

Psychology

PWD-HI-SC

108

108

----

Psychology

PWD-LM-SC

120

120

108

Psychology

PWD-OD&AO-SC

----

----

----

Psychology

PWD-VI-ST

----

----

----

Psychology

PWD-HI-ST

----

----

----

Psychology

PWD-LM-ST

----

----

----

Psychology

PWD-OD&AO-ST

----

----

----

Psychology

PWD-VI-EW

142

142

----

Psychology

PWD-HI-EW

----

----

----

Psychology

PWD-LM-EW

136

136

126

Psychology

PWD-OD&AO-EW

----

----

----

PSYCHOLOGY

ThirdGender

144

144

----

Sociology

UNRESERVED

228

204

176

Sociology

OBC(NCL)

216

188

160

Sociology

EWS

220

190

156

Sociology

SC

206

174

150

Sociology

ST

204

170

150

Sociology

PWD-VI-UR

210

156

112

Sociology

PWD-HI-UR

184

126

110

Sociology

PWD-LM-UR

202

170

140

Sociology

PWD-OD&AO-UR

192

126

110

Sociology

PWD-VI-OB

174

130

106

Sociology

PWD-HI-OB

170

110

----

Sociology

PWD-LM-OB

190

150

126

Sociology

PWD-OD&AO-OB

154

122

----

Sociology

PWD-VI-SC

150

112

106

Sociology

PWD-HI-SC

118

108

----

Sociology

PWD-LM-SC

180

140

126

Sociology

PWD-OD&AO-SC

----

----

----

Sociology

PWD-VI-ST

134

120

----

Sociology

PWD-HI-ST

146

----

----

Sociology

PWD-LM-ST

198

142

110

Sociology

PWD-OD&AO-ST

114

114

----

Sociology

PWD-VI-EW

184

136

110

Sociology

PWD-HI-EW

142

118

----

Sociology

PWD-LM-EW

170

142

118

Sociology

PWD-OD&AO-EW

----

----

----

History

UNRESERVED

206

184

162

History

OBC(NCL)

196

172

150

History

EWS

198

172

148

History

SC

188

162

144

History

ST

182

154

136

History

PWD-VI-UR

192

150

116

History

PWD-HI-UR

174

128

106

History

PWD-LM-UR

188

160

138

History

PWD-OD&AO-UR

158

116

110

History

PWD-VI-OB

180

132

106

History

PWD-HI-OB

166

108

----

History

PWD-LM-OB

184

146

126

History

PWD-OD&AO-OB

142

106

----

History

PWD-VI-SC

174

118

108

History

PWD-HI-SC

132

106

----

History

PWD-LM-SC

176

146

122

History

PWD-OD&AO-SC

120

114

----

History

PWD-VI-ST

148

116

108

History

PWD-HI-ST

122

116

----

History

PWD-LM-ST

164

122

108

History

PWD-OD&AO-ST

128

----

----

History

PWD-VI-EW

180

122

106

History

PWD-HI-EW

170

106

----

History

PWD-LM-EW

178

146

124

History

PWD-OD&AO-EW

108

108

----

Anthropology

UNRESERVED

224

188

168

Anthropology

OBC(NCL)

198

174

152

Anthropology

EWS

210

176

152

Anthropology

SC

180

162

148

Anthropology

ST

192

160

140

Anthropology

PWD-VI-UR

144

144

132

Anthropology

PWD-HI-UR

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-LM-UR

136

136

122

Anthropology

PWD-OD&AO-UR

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-VI-OB

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-HI-OB

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-LM-OB

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-OD&AO-OB

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-VI-SC

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-HI-SC

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-LM-SC

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-OD&AO-SC

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-VI-ST

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-HI-ST

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-LM-ST

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-OD&AO-ST

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-VI-EW

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-HI-EW

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-LM-EW

----

----

----

Anthropology

PWD-OD&AO-EW

----

----

----

Commerce

UNRESERVED

210

186

162

Commerce

OBC(NCL)

198

168

148

Commerce

EWS

202

172

144

Commerce

SC

190

158

140

Commerce

ST

178

152

136

Commerce

PWD-VI-UR

192

152

116

Commerce

PWD-HI-UR

156

130

108

Commerce

PWD-LM-UR

190

158

136

Commerce

PWD-OD&AO-UR

170

114

----

Commerce

PWD-VI-OB

180

126

106

Commerce

PWD-HI-OB

124

108

----

Commerce

PWD-LM-OB

178

142

124

Commerce

PWD-OD&AO-OB

158

----

----

Commerce

PWD-VI-SC

138

120

112

Commerce

PWD-HI-SC

128

128

----

Commerce

PWD-LM-SC

164

138

124

Commerce

PWD-OD&AO-SC

118

110

----

Commerce

PWD-VI-ST

118

114

108

Commerce

PWD-HI-ST

----

----

----

Commerce

PWD-LM-ST

134

130

114

Commerce

PWD-OD&AO-ST

----

----

----

Commerce

PWD-VI-EW

150

146

110

Commerce

PWD-HI-EW

130

----

----

Commerce

PWD-LM-EW

174

146

110

Commerce

PWD-OD&AO-EW

156

----

----

Education

UNRESERVED

204

178

156

Education

OBC(NCL)

192

164

146

Education

EWS

194

164

142

Education

SC

178

154

138

Education

ST

178

154

140

Education

PWD-VI-UR

184

146

118

Education

PWD-HI-UR

154

128

106

Education

PWD-LM-UR

174

154

136

Education

PWD-OD&AO-UR

168

124

----

Education

PWD-VI-OB

170

130

108

Education

PWD-HI-OB

144

106

----

Education

PWD-LM-OB

166

144

126

Education

PWD-OD&AO-OB

150

112

----

Education

PWD-VI-SC

156

114

106

Education

PWD-HI-SC

134

106

----

Education

PWD-LM-SC

156

142

126

Education

PWD-OD&AO-SC

----

----

----

Education

PWD-VI-ST

128

122

116

Education

PWD-HI-ST

----

----

----

Education

PWD-LM-ST

166

132

116

Education

PWD-OD&AO-ST

----

----

----

Education

PWD-VI-EW

154

132

106

Education

PWD-HI-EW

144

114

----

Education

PWD-LM-EW

162

140

122

Education

PWD-OD&AO-EW

----

----

----

Education

ThirdGender

----

148

----

Social Work

UNRESERVED

202

180

158

Social Work

OBC(NCL)

192

166

146

Social Work

EWS

196

164

146

Social Work

SC

186

158

140

Social Work

ST

176

152

136

Social Work

PWD-VI-UR

196

150

114

Social Work

PWD-HI-UR

----

106

----

Social Work

PWD-LM-UR

186

164

134

Social Work

PWD-OD&AO-UR

166

120

----

Social Work

PWD-VI-OB

172

126

106

Social Work

PWD-HI-OB

----

----

----

Social Work

PWD-LM-OB

164

160

122

Social Work

PWD-OD&AO-OB

130

118

----

Social Work

PWD-VI-SC

170

110

----

Social Work

PWD-HI-SC

----

----

----

Social Work

PWD-LM-SC

138

138

122

Social Work

PWD-OD&AO-SC

134

----

----

Social Work

PWD-VI-ST

156

----

----

Social Work

PWD-HI-ST

----

----

----

Social Work

PWD-LM-ST

110

110

108

Social Work

PWD-OD&AO-ST

----

----

----

Social Work

PWD-VI-EW

----

----

----

Social Work

PWD-HI-EW

----

----

----

Social Work

PWD-LM-EW

142

142

128

Social Work

PWD-OD&AO-EW

----

----

----

SOCIAL WORK

ThirdGender

142

142

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

UNRESERVED

242

220

192

Defence and Strategic Studies

OBC(NCL)

238

202

176

Defence and Strategic Studies

EWS

234

202

170

Defence and Strategic Studies

SC

220

192

172

Defence and Strategic Studies

ST

224

202

166

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-VI-UR

192

192

166

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-HI-UR

----

----

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-LM-UR

210

210

108

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-OD&AO-UR

130

130

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-VI-OB

170

170

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-HI-OB

----

----

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-LM-OB

126

126

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-OD&AO-OB

----

----

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-VI-SC

----

----

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-HI-SC

----

----

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-LM-SC

----

----

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-OD&AO-SC

----

----

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-VI-ST

----

----

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-HI-ST

----

----

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-LM-ST

----

----

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-OD&AO-ST

----

----

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-VI-EW

----

----

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-HI-EW

----

----

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-LM-EW

----

----

----

Defence and Strategic Studies

PWD-OD&AO-EW

----

----

----

Home Science

UNRESERVED

204

180

158

Home Science

OBC(NCL)

192

164

146

Home Science

EWS

196

164

144

Home Science

SC

180

156

140

Home Science

ST

178

156

136

Home Science

PWD-VI-UR

188

150

108

Home Science

PWD-HI-UR

148

130

106

Home Science

PWD-LM-UR

152

152

130

Home Science

PWD-OD&AO-UR

144

144

----

Home Science

PWD-VI-OB

150

118

106

Home Science

PWD-HI-OB

138

106

----

Home Science

PWD-LM-OB

146

138

126

Home Science

PWD-OD&AO-OB

----

----

----

Home Science

PWD-VI-SC

----

----

----

Home Science

PWD-HI-SC

----

----

----

Home Science

PWD-LM-SC

128

128

106

Home Science

PWD-OD&AO-SC

----

----

----

Home Science

PWD-VI-ST

----

----

----

Home Science

PWD-HI-ST

----

----

----

Home Science

PWD-LM-ST

----

----

----

Home Science

PWD-OD&AO-ST

----

----

----

Home Science

PWD-VI-EW

----

112

106

Home Science

PWD-HI-EW

118

118

----

Home Science

PWD-LM-EW

132

132

108

Home Science

PWD-OD&AO-EW

----

----

----

UGC NET Scorecard 2025

Out of the total 8,49,166 registered candidates, 6,49,490 took the exam, leading to an attendance rate of 76.5%. Out of these, 5,158 candidates have successfully passed the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and successfully fulfilled the eligibility criteria required for Assistant Professorship.

Number of Registered Candidates

8,49,166

Number of candidates appeared

6,49,490

Eligible Candidates for JRF & Assistant Professor

5,158

Eligible candidates for admission to Assistant Professor and Ph.D.

48,161

Only candidates eligible for Ph.D.

1,14,445

 

How to download the UGC NET December 2025 Scorecard

The steps to download the scorecard are given in this article. Candidates can follow these given steps to download the result from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link ' Declaration of results of UGC-NET December 2024-reg.'

Step 3: Now, enter your application number, date of birth, and the security code.

Step 4:  Check your marks in the score card

Details mentioned on the UGC NET Result 2025?

Candidates should check all the details on their scorecard. The following information will be given on the scorecard of the applicants

  •  Name
  • Roll Number/Application Number
  • Mother’s/Father’s name
  • Category
  • Subject code and name
  • Paper-wise Marks
  • Total marks obtained
  • Percentage

The UGC NET 2024 Dec exam was held from 03 to 27 January, across the country,for a total of 9 days in 16 shifts at 558 exam centre in 266 cities for a total of 8, 49, 166 candidates.

Shilpa Kohli
Shilpa Kohli

Deputy Manager

Shilpa Kohli is a content writer with 4+ years of experience in the education and career domains. She is a graduate in Political Science from Delhi University and has previously worked with Collegedunia. At jagranjosh.com, she creates real-time content related to Govt Job Notifications She can be reached at shilpa.kohli@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News