UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the online exam for the Union Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (NTA UGC NET) for 85 subjects. Candidates can visit the official website of UGC, i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in, to view/download/print the mark sheet. A total of 1,14,445 candidates qualified for Ph.D., 48,161 for Assistant Professor & admission to Ph.D., and 5158 students for JRF Posts.
UGC NET Result Download Link 2025
The direct link to download the result is by logging in to the website through the link provided in this article below. Candidates are required to use their application number, date of birth and security pin to check the marks of each paper.
UGC NET Result Link
|Download Here
UGC NET Final Answer Key 2025
The PDF for the final answer key for all 84 subjects are given below:
- Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non-Formal Education (046)
- Arab Culture and Islamic Studies (049)
- Assamese (036)
- Comparative Literature (072)
- Defence and Strategic Studies (011)
- Electronic Science (088)
- Forensic Science (082)
- Gujarati (037)
- Home Science (012)
- Indian Knowledge System (103)
- Kashmiri (084)
- Law (058)
- Malayalam (022)
- Mass Communication and Journalism (063)
- Oriya (023)
- Philosophy (003)
- Population Studies (015)
- Punjabi (024)
- Sanskrit (025)
- Social Medicine & Community Health (081)
- Social Work (010)
- Spanish (040)
- Tourism Administration and Management (093)
- Tribal and Regional Language/Literature (070)
- Telugu (027)
- Anthropology (007)
- Ayurveda Biology (105)
- Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies(060)
- Comparative Study of Religions(062)
- Disaster Management (104)
- English (030)
- French (French Version) (039)
- Hindi (020)
- Human Rights and Duties (092)
- Japanese (045)
- Konkani (085)
- Library and Information Science (059)
- Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)(017)
- Museology & Conservation (066)
- Pali (083)
- Physical Education (047)
- Prakrit (091)
- Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /A(073)
- Arabic (029)
- Bengali (019)
- Chinese (032)
- Computer Science and Applications (087)
- Dogri (033)
- Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics(001)
- Environmental Sciences (089)
- Geography(080)
- Hindu Studies (102)
- Kannada (021)
- Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare / Human Resource Management (055)
- Linguistics (031)
- Manipuri (035)
- Music (016)
- Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre (065)
- Political Science (002)
- Psychology (004)
- Rajasthani (043)
- Tamil (026)
- Urdu (028)
- Archaeology (067)
- Bodo (094)
- Commerce (008)
- Criminology (068)
- Education (009)
- Folk Literature (071)
- German (044)
- History (006)
- Maithili (018)
- Marathi (038)
- Nepali (034)
- Persian (042)
- Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence / Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, Southeast Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies.(090)
- Public Administration (014)
- Russian (041)
- Santali (095)
- Sindhi (101)
- Sociology (005)
- Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art) (079)
- Women Studies (074)
- Yoga (100)
UGC NET Cutoff Marks 2025
Students can check the cutoff marks for all the subjects through the PDF given below. The cutoff is provided for each Subject, Category, JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD.
|
Subject
|
Category
|
JRF
|
Assistant Professor
|
PhD Only
|
Cutoff
|
Cutoff
|
Cutoff
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
UNRESERVED
|
206
|
180
|
156
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
OBC(NCL)
|
192
|
162
|
142
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
EWS
|
194
|
166
|
142
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
SC
|
178
|
150
|
132
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
ST
|
172
|
148
|
132
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
188
|
140
|
112
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
170
|
112
|
106
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
166
|
142
|
124
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
162
|
114
|
----
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
154
|
124
|
106
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
128
|
106
|
----
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
158
|
136
|
112
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
120
|
----
|
----
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
154
|
112
|
----
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
120
|
106
|
----
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
150
|
126
|
110
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
106
|
106
|
----
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
118
|
118
|
----
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
106
|
106
|
----
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
138
|
132
|
108
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
166
|
130
|
----
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
124
|
----
|
----
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
138
|
134
|
108
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-o
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
106
|
106
|
----
|
Political Science
|
UNRESERVED
|
234
|
210
|
184
|
Political Science
|
OBC(NCL)
|
226
|
196
|
168
|
Political Science
|
EWS
|
226
|
196
|
164
|
Political Science
|
SC
|
212
|
184
|
160
|
Political Science
|
ST
|
208
|
180
|
158
|
Political Science
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
220
|
172
|
120
|
Political Science
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
180
|
134
|
110
|
Political Science
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
222
|
182
|
150
|
Political Science
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
178
|
122
|
116
|
Political Science
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
212
|
146
|
106
|
Political Science
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
156
|
108
|
----
|
Political Science
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
212
|
168
|
134
|
Political Science
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
158
|
108
|
----
|
Political Science
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
192
|
122
|
106
|
Political Science
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
138
|
114
|
----
|
Political Science
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
198
|
160
|
132
|
Political Science
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
144
|
106
|
----
|
Political Science
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
192
|
106
|
----
|
Political Science
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
144
|
120
|
----
|
Political Science
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
180
|
134
|
114
|
Political Science
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
152
|
120
|
----
|
Political Science
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
200
|
146
|
106
|
Political Science
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
158
|
106
|
----
|
Political Science
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
196
|
166
|
138
|
Political Science
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
126
|
----
|
----
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
ThirdGender
|
186
|
186
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
UNRESERVED
|
210
|
184
|
160
|
Philosophy
|
OBC(NCL)
|
196
|
168
|
144
|
Philosophy
|
EWS
|
194
|
170
|
144
|
Philosophy
|
SC
|
190
|
156
|
140
|
Philosophy
|
ST
|
172
|
144
|
132
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
132
|
132
|
112
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
172
|
148
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
154
|
154
|
122
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
152
|
116
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
124
|
124
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
148
|
----
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
----
|
132
|
116
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
122
|
122
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
110
|
110
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
110
|
110
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
114
|
114
|
106
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
134
|
----
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
140
|
140
|
110
|
Philosophy
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
116
|
----
|
----
|
PHILOSOPHY
|
ThirdGender
|
120
|
120
|
----
|
Psychology
|
UNRESERVED
|
238
|
214
|
190
|
Psychology
|
OBC(NCL)
|
226
|
194
|
170
|
Psychology
|
EWS
|
228
|
198
|
168
|
Psychology
|
SC
|
214
|
182
|
156
|
Psychology
|
ST
|
206
|
180
|
152
|
Psychology
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
194
|
186
|
134
|
Psychology
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
202
|
120
|
108
|
Psychology
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
220
|
180
|
150
|
Psychology
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
192
|
126
|
108
|
Psychology
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
190
|
132
|
108
|
Psychology
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
112
|
112
|
----
|
Psychology
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
180
|
154
|
120
|
Psychology
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
184
|
----
|
----
|
Psychology
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
112
|
112
|
----
|
Psychology
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
108
|
108
|
----
|
Psychology
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
120
|
120
|
108
|
Psychology
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Psychology
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Psychology
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Psychology
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Psychology
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Psychology
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
142
|
142
|
----
|
Psychology
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Psychology
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
136
|
136
|
126
|
Psychology
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
PSYCHOLOGY
|
ThirdGender
|
144
|
144
|
----
|
Sociology
|
UNRESERVED
|
228
|
204
|
176
|
Sociology
|
OBC(NCL)
|
216
|
188
|
160
|
Sociology
|
EWS
|
220
|
190
|
156
|
Sociology
|
SC
|
206
|
174
|
150
|
Sociology
|
ST
|
204
|
170
|
150
|
Sociology
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
210
|
156
|
112
|
Sociology
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
184
|
126
|
110
|
Sociology
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
202
|
170
|
140
|
Sociology
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
192
|
126
|
110
|
Sociology
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
174
|
130
|
106
|
Sociology
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
170
|
110
|
----
|
Sociology
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
190
|
150
|
126
|
Sociology
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
154
|
122
|
----
|
Sociology
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
150
|
112
|
106
|
Sociology
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
118
|
108
|
----
|
Sociology
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
180
|
140
|
126
|
Sociology
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Sociology
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
134
|
120
|
----
|
Sociology
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
146
|
----
|
----
|
Sociology
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
198
|
142
|
110
|
Sociology
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
114
|
114
|
----
|
Sociology
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
184
|
136
|
110
|
Sociology
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
142
|
118
|
----
|
Sociology
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
170
|
142
|
118
|
Sociology
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
History
|
UNRESERVED
|
206
|
184
|
162
|
History
|
OBC(NCL)
|
196
|
172
|
150
|
History
|
EWS
|
198
|
172
|
148
|
History
|
SC
|
188
|
162
|
144
|
History
|
ST
|
182
|
154
|
136
|
History
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
192
|
150
|
116
|
History
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
174
|
128
|
106
|
History
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
188
|
160
|
138
|
History
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
158
|
116
|
110
|
History
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
180
|
132
|
106
|
History
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
166
|
108
|
----
|
History
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
184
|
146
|
126
|
History
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
142
|
106
|
----
|
History
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
174
|
118
|
108
|
History
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
132
|
106
|
----
|
History
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
176
|
146
|
122
|
History
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
120
|
114
|
----
|
History
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
148
|
116
|
108
|
History
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
122
|
116
|
----
|
History
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
164
|
122
|
108
|
History
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
128
|
----
|
----
|
History
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
180
|
122
|
106
|
History
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
170
|
106
|
----
|
History
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
178
|
146
|
124
|
History
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
108
|
108
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
UNRESERVED
|
224
|
188
|
168
|
Anthropology
|
OBC(NCL)
|
198
|
174
|
152
|
Anthropology
|
EWS
|
210
|
176
|
152
|
Anthropology
|
SC
|
180
|
162
|
148
|
Anthropology
|
ST
|
192
|
160
|
140
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
144
|
144
|
132
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
136
|
136
|
122
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Anthropology
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Commerce
|
UNRESERVED
|
210
|
186
|
162
|
Commerce
|
OBC(NCL)
|
198
|
168
|
148
|
Commerce
|
EWS
|
202
|
172
|
144
|
Commerce
|
SC
|
190
|
158
|
140
|
Commerce
|
ST
|
178
|
152
|
136
|
Commerce
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
192
|
152
|
116
|
Commerce
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
156
|
130
|
108
|
Commerce
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
190
|
158
|
136
|
Commerce
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
170
|
114
|
----
|
Commerce
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
180
|
126
|
106
|
Commerce
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
124
|
108
|
----
|
Commerce
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
178
|
142
|
124
|
Commerce
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
158
|
----
|
----
|
Commerce
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
138
|
120
|
112
|
Commerce
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
128
|
128
|
----
|
Commerce
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
164
|
138
|
124
|
Commerce
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
118
|
110
|
----
|
Commerce
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
118
|
114
|
108
|
Commerce
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Commerce
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
134
|
130
|
114
|
Commerce
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Commerce
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
150
|
146
|
110
|
Commerce
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
130
|
----
|
----
|
Commerce
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
174
|
146
|
110
|
Commerce
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
156
|
----
|
----
|
Education
|
UNRESERVED
|
204
|
178
|
156
|
Education
|
OBC(NCL)
|
192
|
164
|
146
|
Education
|
EWS
|
194
|
164
|
142
|
Education
|
SC
|
178
|
154
|
138
|
Education
|
ST
|
178
|
154
|
140
|
Education
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
184
|
146
|
118
|
Education
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
154
|
128
|
106
|
Education
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
174
|
154
|
136
|
Education
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
168
|
124
|
----
|
Education
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
170
|
130
|
108
|
Education
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
144
|
106
|
----
|
Education
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
166
|
144
|
126
|
Education
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
150
|
112
|
----
|
Education
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
156
|
114
|
106
|
Education
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
134
|
106
|
----
|
Education
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
156
|
142
|
126
|
Education
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Education
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
128
|
122
|
116
|
Education
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Education
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
166
|
132
|
116
|
Education
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Education
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
154
|
132
|
106
|
Education
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
144
|
114
|
----
|
Education
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
162
|
140
|
122
|
Education
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Education
|
ThirdGender
|
----
|
148
|
----
|
Social Work
|
UNRESERVED
|
202
|
180
|
158
|
Social Work
|
OBC(NCL)
|
192
|
166
|
146
|
Social Work
|
EWS
|
196
|
164
|
146
|
Social Work
|
SC
|
186
|
158
|
140
|
Social Work
|
ST
|
176
|
152
|
136
|
Social Work
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
196
|
150
|
114
|
Social Work
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
----
|
106
|
----
|
Social Work
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
186
|
164
|
134
|
Social Work
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
166
|
120
|
----
|
Social Work
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
172
|
126
|
106
|
Social Work
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Social Work
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
164
|
160
|
122
|
Social Work
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
130
|
118
|
----
|
Social Work
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
170
|
110
|
----
|
Social Work
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Social Work
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
138
|
138
|
122
|
Social Work
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
134
|
----
|
----
|
Social Work
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
156
|
----
|
----
|
Social Work
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Social Work
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
110
|
110
|
108
|
Social Work
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Social Work
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Social Work
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Social Work
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
142
|
142
|
128
|
Social Work
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
SOCIAL WORK
|
ThirdGender
|
142
|
142
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
UNRESERVED
|
242
|
220
|
192
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
OBC(NCL)
|
238
|
202
|
176
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
EWS
|
234
|
202
|
170
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
SC
|
220
|
192
|
172
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
ST
|
224
|
202
|
166
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
192
|
192
|
166
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
210
|
210
|
108
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
130
|
130
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
170
|
170
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
126
|
126
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Home Science
|
UNRESERVED
|
204
|
180
|
158
|
Home Science
|
OBC(NCL)
|
192
|
164
|
146
|
Home Science
|
EWS
|
196
|
164
|
144
|
Home Science
|
SC
|
180
|
156
|
140
|
Home Science
|
ST
|
178
|
156
|
136
|
Home Science
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
188
|
150
|
108
|
Home Science
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
148
|
130
|
106
|
Home Science
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
152
|
152
|
130
|
Home Science
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
144
|
144
|
----
|
Home Science
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
150
|
118
|
106
|
Home Science
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
138
|
106
|
----
|
Home Science
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
146
|
138
|
126
|
Home Science
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Home Science
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Home Science
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Home Science
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
128
|
128
|
106
|
Home Science
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Home Science
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Home Science
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Home Science
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Home Science
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
Home Science
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
----
|
112
|
106
|
Home Science
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
118
|
118
|
----
|
Home Science
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
132
|
132
|
108
|
Home Science
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
UGC NET Scorecard 2025
Out of the total 8,49,166 registered candidates, 6,49,490 took the exam, leading to an attendance rate of 76.5%. Out of these, 5,158 candidates have successfully passed the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and successfully fulfilled the eligibility criteria required for Assistant Professorship.
|
Number of Registered Candidates
|
8,49,166
|
Number of candidates appeared
|
6,49,490
|
Eligible Candidates for JRF & Assistant Professor
|
5,158
|
Eligible candidates for admission to Assistant Professor and Ph.D.
|
48,161
|
Only candidates eligible for Ph.D.
|
1,14,445
How to download the UGC NET December 2025 Scorecard
The steps to download the scorecard are given in this article. Candidates can follow these given steps to download the result from the official website:
Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link ' Declaration of results of UGC-NET December 2024-reg.'
Step 3: Now, enter your application number, date of birth, and the security code.
Step 4: Check your marks in the score card
Details mentioned on the UGC NET Result 2025?
Candidates should check all the details on their scorecard. The following information will be given on the scorecard of the applicants
- Name
- Roll Number/Application Number
- Mother’s/Father’s name
- Category
- Subject code and name
- Paper-wise Marks
- Total marks obtained
- Percentage
The UGC NET 2024 Dec exam was held from 03 to 27 January, across the country,for a total of 9 days in 16 shifts at 558 exam centre in 266 cities for a total of 8, 49, 166 candidates.
