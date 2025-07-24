As per the official notice the Rajasthan JET 2025 Result will now be released on July 29, 2025. Students who gave the Rajasthan JET exam can check their marks by visiting the official website online at jetskrau2025.com. To see the result, you must log in using your ID and password. This result is for JET, Pre-PG, and PhD entrance exams.
Once the result is out, you can download your scorecard. It will show how many marks you got in each subject, your total marks, and whether you passed or not. This result will help you get admission into UG and PG courses in Agriculture and related subjects at colleges in Rajasthan.
Steps to Check Rajasthan JET 2025 Result
Students can check the Rajastha JET 2025 Result by following the given steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of jetskrau2025.com.
Step 2: On the homepage click on the “JET/Pre-PG/PhD Result 2025” link.
Steo 3: Fill your login details such as Application number, and date of birth.
Step 4: Check and download your result for future use.
Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Date and Time
Rajasthan JET Result 2025 will be released on July 29 on the official website, tentatively at 5 PM.
Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Will Be Declared on 29th July
The Rajasthan JET Result 2025 will now be declared on 29th July on the official website at jetskrau2025.com.
Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Download Link Out Soon
Students who appeared for the JET, Pre-PG, or PhD exams can check the Rajasthan JET 2025 Result today, July 25, 2025. The result download link is expected to be activated on the official website of Agriculture University, Jodhpur.
Rajasthan JET Result 2025: How to Check Scorecard?
Students can follow the given steps to download Rajasthan JET Scorecard 2025:
Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Login Details
Once the Rajathan JET Result 2025 is released, students can download it by following details:
Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Official Website
Students can check their Rajasthan JET Result 2025 today, 25th July on the official website at jetskrau2025.com.
Rajasthan JET 2025 Result: Download Link
Rajasthan JET 2025 Result will be released tomorrow, July 25, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result online by visiting the official website. Once the result is out, the download link for the Rajasthan JET 2025 scorecard will be updated here.
Download Link: Rajasthan JET Result 2025 (Inactive)
