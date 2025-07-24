As per the official notice the Rajasthan JET 2025 Result will now be released on July 29, 2025. Students who gave the Rajasthan JET exam can check their marks by visiting the official website online at jetskrau2025.com. To see the result, you must log in using your ID and password. This result is for JET, Pre-PG, and PhD entrance exams.

Once the result is out, you can download your scorecard. It will show how many marks you got in each subject, your total marks, and whether you passed or not. This result will help you get admission into UG and PG courses in Agriculture and related subjects at colleges in Rajasthan.

Steps to Check Rajasthan JET 2025 Result

Students can check the Rajastha JET 2025 Result by following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of jetskrau2025.com.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the “JET/Pre-PG/PhD Result 2025” link.