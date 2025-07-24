Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Begins; Apply at apjee.co.in

The Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration is starting from today, July 24 at 5 PM for 290 state quota seats in MBBS, BSc Nursing, and PCB courses. Eligible candidates must register online at apjee.co.in by July 30. Applicants need to fill in personal, academic, and NEET 2025 details, upload documents, and pay the fee, Rs 500 for APST and Rs 700 for non-APST. Seat allotment and reporting will follow the official schedule released by the Directorate.

ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 24, 2025, 14:15 IST
Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Begins
The Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration is starting from July 24 at 5 PM. Students who have passed the NEET UG 2025 exam and want to study MBBS, BSc Nursing, or other science group (PCB – Physics, Chemistry, Biology) courses through the state quota can take part in this counselling. There are a total of 290 seats available.

To join the counselling, students must register online by visiting the official website at apjee.co.in. The last date to register is July 30, 2025. Candidates must fill the NEET Arunachal Pradesh application form with their personal and academic details. After completing the form, they can choose courses and categories, then pay the fee Rs 500 for APST (Category 1) and Rs 700 for non-APST (Category 2) candidates.

Arunachal NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Candidates taking part in Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025 must carefully follow the official schedule. Below are the important dates for registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting:

Event

Dates

Online Registration

24 Jul – 30 Jul 2025

Document Upload & Query Response

25 Jul – 31 Jul 2025

Eligible Candidates List

1 Aug 2025

Choice Filling & Locking

1 Aug – 7 Aug 2025

1st Round Seat Allotment

8 Aug 2025

Reporting (Online & Physical) – 1st Round

11 Aug – 14 Aug 2025

2nd Round Seat Allotment

29 Aug 2025

Reporting (Online & Physical) – 2nd Round

1 Sep – 5 Sep 2025

Seat Withdrawal (if any)

6 Oct – 10 Oct 2025

Spot Round Registration (Tentative)

10 Sep – 14 Sep 2025

Spot Round (if conducted)

16 Sep 2025

Arunachal NEET Counselling 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Check the table below to know the eligibility criteria for Arunachal NEET Counselling 2025:

Criteria

Details

Nationality

Must be an Indian citizen

Domicile

Permanent resident of Arunachal Pradesh or studied there (Class 11 & 12)

Education

Passed Class 12 with PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and English

Minimum Marks

Gen: 50%, OBC/SC/ST: 40%, PwD: 45% in PCB subjects

Age Limit

Must be at least 17 years old by Dec 31, 2024

NEET Qualification

Must qualify NEET 2025 with minimum required percentile

Nativity Certificate

Must have valid nativity certificate issued by Arunachal authority

Reservation

SC/ST/OBC/PwD – as per Arunachal Pradesh government rules

How to Register for Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025?

Once the process starts, candidates can follow the steps below to register successfully:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Directorate of Higher & Technical Education (DHTE), Arunachal Pradesh at apdhte.nic.in or apjee.co.in.

Step 2: Look for the notification or link that says “NEET UG Counselling 2025 Application Form” on the homepage and click on it to begin registration.

Step 3: Carefully enter your personal details (name, address, email ID, mobile number), educational information (Class 12 marks, NEET 2025 details), and other required fields as per the instructions.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of all necessary documents, including:

  • NEET 2025 Scorecard

  • Passport-size photograph

  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

  • Category or nativity certificate (if applicable)

Ensure the documents meet the prescribed size and format requirements.

Step 5: Pay the applicable registration fee through online payment methods like credit card, debit card, or net banking. The fee is:

  • Rs. 500 for APST Category 1 candidates

  • Rs. 700 for non-APST Category 2 candidates

Step 6: Once the payment is successful, you will receive a confirmation message. A registration slip will also be generated. Download and print this slip for your records and future reference.

