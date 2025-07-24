Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Choice Editing Deadline Ends Today, Seat Allotment Status on 28th

The COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 choice editing window closes today, 24 July at 4 PM. Students must log in at comedk.org to edit and save their college preferences. The mock round cutoff is available to guide choices. Final allotment results will be declared on July 28, based on rank, choices filled, and seat availability. Unsubmitted forms will be rejected. Get more details here.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Choice Editing Deadline Ends on 24th July
The COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 choice editing window will close on 24th July at 4 PM. Students who want to change their college or course choices can do it now by logging into the candidate portal using their application number and password.

Also, the authority has released the COMEDK 2025 mock round cutoff list. Students can check the closing ranks of different colleges and courses before locking their final choices for Round 1 counselling.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1: Important Dates

Check the table below for the complete schedule of COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 counselling process.

Activity

Start Date

End Date

Seat matrix to be ready

July 16, 2025

Choice filling – Mock Round

July 18, 2025

July 20, 2025

Mock allotment

July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025

Edit/Change choice filling

July 22, 2025

July 24, 2025

Allotment result, decision making & fee payment

July 28, 2025

August 1, 2025

Reporting to college by candidate

July 28, 2025

August 1, 2025

Cancellation form submission (Round 1 or 2)

July 28, 2025

August 4, 2025 (11 AM)

Reporting status sharing by college to COMEDK

July 26, 2025

August 4, 2025 (12 Noon)

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1: Steps to Edit Your College Choices

Students taking part in COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling must follow these steps to edit and save their college choices for Round 1:

  • Go to the official website at comedk.org.

  • Click on the login portal and enter your application number and password.

  • After logging in, scroll down to check your mock allotment result.

  • Click on the decision-making tab.

  • You can now add, remove, or change the order of your college/course choices.

  • Make sure to save your changes.

  • Download a copy of your final locked choices for future use.

Important:

If you don’t save your changes, your form will be treated as “Reject & Withdraw”, and no seat will be given. The COMEDK UGET Round 1 seat allotment will be announced on July 28, 2025. The seat allotment is done based on:

  • Your rank in the exam

  • The choices you filled

  • The number of available seats in each course and college

Students are advised to fill out their choices carefully and save them to get a seat in the college they prefer.

