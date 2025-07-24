COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Choice Editing Deadline Ends Today, Seat Allotment Status on 28th

The COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 choice editing window will close on 24th July at 4 PM. Students who want to change their college or course choices can do it now by logging into the candidate portal using their application number and password.

Also, the authority has released the COMEDK 2025 mock round cutoff list. Students can check the closing ranks of different colleges and courses before locking their final choices for Round 1 counselling.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1: Important Dates

Check the table below for the complete schedule of COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 counselling process.