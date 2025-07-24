COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Choice Editing Deadline Ends Today, Seat Allotment Status on 28th

The COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 choice editing window will close on 24th July at 4 PM. Students who want to change their college or course choices can do it now by logging into the candidate portal using their application number and password.
Also, the authority has released the COMEDK 2025 mock round cutoff list. Students can check the closing ranks of different colleges and courses before locking their final choices for Round 1 counselling.
COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1: Important Dates
Check the table below for the complete schedule of COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 counselling process.
|
Activity
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
Seat matrix to be ready
|
–
|
July 16, 2025
|
Choice filling – Mock Round
|
July 18, 2025
|
July 20, 2025
|
Mock allotment
|
July 22, 2025
|
July 22, 2025
|
Edit/Change choice filling
|
July 22, 2025
|
July 24, 2025
|
Allotment result, decision making & fee payment
|
July 28, 2025
|
August 1, 2025
|
Reporting to college by candidate
|
July 28, 2025
|
August 1, 2025
|
Cancellation form submission (Round 1 or 2)
|
July 28, 2025
|
August 4, 2025 (11 AM)
|
Reporting status sharing by college to COMEDK
|
July 26, 2025
|
August 4, 2025 (12 Noon)
COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1: Steps to Edit Your College Choices
Students taking part in COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling must follow these steps to edit and save their college choices for Round 1:
-
Go to the official website at comedk.org.
-
Click on the login portal and enter your application number and password.
-
After logging in, scroll down to check your mock allotment result.
-
Click on the decision-making tab.
-
You can now add, remove, or change the order of your college/course choices.
-
Make sure to save your changes.
-
Download a copy of your final locked choices for future use.
Important:
If you don’t save your changes, your form will be treated as “Reject & Withdraw”, and no seat will be given. The COMEDK UGET Round 1 seat allotment will be announced on July 28, 2025. The seat allotment is done based on:
-
Your rank in the exam
-
The choices you filled
-
The number of available seats in each course and college
Students are advised to fill out their choices carefully and save them to get a seat in the college they prefer.
